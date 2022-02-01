Shopping locally still continues to be a priority for conscious consumers, and supporting Canadian companies is a purposeful gesture in more ways than one: Opt to shop from homegrown brands and you’re supporting businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic lockdowns, while giving those special to you a well-crafted item that shows you put more thought into their V-Day gift than simply scrolling on Amazon. From charming home accessories to artisanal chocolates, there’s something for everyone on this list—including yourself. Here are our top picks for Valentine’s Day gifts from Canadian companies.

Ultra-soft bath towel

Crafted in Turkey for the Montreal-based home and lifestyle marketplace Goodee, this plush multi-coloured towel is made from organic cotton and built to last—it even gets softer over time.

Hammam Towel, $196, goodeeworld.com

Vegan massage oil

Consider splashing out on a sensual body oil that boasts a blend of 10 essential oils including ylang-ylang, jasmine and cedar. This Toronto-based line is certified vegan, cruelty-free and its ingredients are ethically sourced.

Lover’s Oil, $32, provinceapothecary.com

Nylon tote bag

If you’re looking to give a practical present, consider a functional tote. This sleek laptop bag (that also folds over to double as a clutch) by Montreal label Bain is made from durable nylon and its lightweight design means no more shoulder pain.

Aqua Nylon Flat Tote, $275, lmbain.com

Four-piece self-care set

This set featuring sweetgrass-infused skincare items from Mother Earth Essentials has all the necessities for a little TLC: a fragrant mist, handmade soap bar, hand and body lotion and aromatherapy candle.

Sweetgrass Self-care Set, $75, motherearthessentials.ca

Cosy lounge coat

Elevated leisurewear isn’t going anywhere. Designed in Nova Scotia and made by a small manufacturer based in Lima, Peru, this Ana + Zac topper is made from 100 per cent pima cotton French terry. We love its asymmetrical silhouette and adjustable front-tie closure.

Tokyo Coat, $188, anaandzac.ca

Genderless fragrance

Featuring notes of saffron, Szechuan pepper, chestnut and Haitian vetiver, this unexpected, made-in-Toronto scent is meant to delight and intrigue.

There is Bliss & There is You Fragrance, $85, universal—flowering.com

Box of artisanal chocolates

Novel flavour profiles of creamy raspberry caramel, couverture chocolate and Hawaiian sea salt will delight any sweet tooth. Crafted in Calgary using quality ingredients like Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa butter, these are bites that go above and beyond.

Ruby Raspberry Sea Salt Caramels, $29.50, cococochocolatiers.com

North America’s biggest bath bomb

This oversized, petal-crusted bath bomb is small-batch-crafted in Canada with dried rose petals and kokum butter. It fizzes for a full 12 minutes in the tub, creating a mini spa moment at home.

Aphrodite Colossal Bath Bomb, $30, bathorium.com

Craft cocktail kit

For the craft cocktail lover in your life, a DIY kit from a distillery out of Beamsville, Ont. includes Dillon’s signature dry gin, lemon bitters and wildflower honey sourced from nearby Rosewood Estates Winery. Talk about a dream team.

Bee’s Knees Cocktail Kit, $50, dillons.ca

Hand-painted planter

This hand-painted minimalist planter comes in a range of colours, from neutrals to pastels, and even options with or without drainage holes, so you can customize this made-in-Vancouver gift to suit your plant-obsessed partner.

Scallop Cylinder planter (medium), $140, hudsonandoak.com

Two-tone chain necklace

Show them mixed metallics, not mixed emotions this Valentine’s Day with Par Ici’s version of the quintessential chain necklace. This made-in-Toronto accessory is a little bit classic, a little bit edgy and perfect for everyday wear.

2Tone Patch Chain, $219, paricijewellery.com

Seasonal subscription box

Why shop local from one brand when you can show love to many? That’s the philosophy behind Acre75’s seasonal subscription boxes. Arriving four times a year, each box from the company based in Perth County, Ont., is filled with products like bath soaks, artisanal snacks and accents for the home. The items are sourced exclusively from small businesses across Canada.

Gathered Canadian Seasonal Subscription Box, $97.95, acre75.ca