Workspace of the Month: Inside the Minimalist Studio of Sustainable Apparel Brand Ecologyst
In our Workspace series, CB is featuring interesting, smart-designed and one-of-a-kind spaces across Canada. From innovative home offices to out-of-the-box co-working spaces to unconventional setups—like this beauty company run out of a rural farmhouse—we are looking to showcase the most unique and beautiful spaces from all industries. This month we are profiling sustainable clothing company, Ecologyst.
The business, based in Victoria, B.C., opened its new headquarters in July 2021 after relocating from a smaller space on the island. Located in a heritage building dating back to the late 19th century—which was once a power station—the facility serves multiple purposes: It’s a combined retail showroom, factory and warehouse. This means customers can browse and purchase the very items they see being made on sewing machines right in front of them. The building also houses a media studio where Ecologyst Films—the brand’s independent nature-films production company—works, as well as an office space for Ecologyst employees, including its product team, marketing and retail team and CEO, René Gauthier.
Founded by Gauthier in 2002 as a surfing brand, Ecologyst has evolved into an eco-friendly outdoor apparel company. The company, which rebranded from Sitka to Ecologyst in 2019, brought all its manufacturing back to North America from overseas factories in 2014 to better align with the company’s green ethos. Now, all the garments are made either in Canada or the U.S. from more sustainable materials.
The inspiration behind the 4,500-square-foot space, designed by Colin Harper Architect, was to expand local production, provide transparency on the manufacturing process and facilitate relationships between shoppers and the craftspeople making Ecologyst’s clothing.
Here’s a look inside, photographed by James Jones.
