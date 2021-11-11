Supporting local businesses and buying Canadian-made products is important every year, but especially now as many businesses recover from the pandemic. Whether you’re looking for cosy sweats, timeless jewellery or tasty snacks, this made-in-Canada gift guide includes some of the best goodies you’ll find across the country.

Cosy sweatshirt

Chances are your loved ones’ WFH sweats could use an upgrade. Province of Canada’s unisex half-zip fleece sweatshirt is the perfect blend of style and comfort; you can wear it on Zoom calls and still look presentable.

Half-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt, $116, provinceofcanada.com

Gold hoop earrings

These made-in-Canada gold hoops are ideal for everyday wear. They’re 14k gold plated, and have a dainty butterfly post so they’ll stay on nice and secure.

Baby Hoops, $50, orijingold.com

Soft meditation or sleep mask

Help your loved ones relax with this made-in-Montreal meditation and sleep mask. The unisex, adjustable mask is made from 100 per cent extra-fine merino wool and a bamboo blend, and is available in various colours.

Volprivé meditation mask, $60, volprive.ca

Sheepskin-lined boots

Let’s face it: Many winter boots are not attractive. These, however, are stylish and warm. Quebec-based footwear brand Maguire makes these winter-proof boots in Montreal, crafted with leather and lined with cosy sheepskin. A sturdy side zipper makes getting them on and off a breeze.

Rachel black leather boot, $360, maguireboutique.com

The ultimate cheese board

Give the gift of cheese with this curated board featuring five hard and soft cheeses, crackers and spreads. The board serves six to seven people, but no judgement if you’d rather enjoy it all yourself.

Nibbl Ultimate Board, $115, nibblcheese.com

Leather makeup bag

The perfect gift for the cosmetic lover in your life, this leather makeup bag is made in Saskatoon by female Indigenous crafters. It’s the ideal size for packing the essentials for a weekend getaway.

Iskwêw Boxy Makeup bag, $150, shenative.com

Canadian whisky

This award-winning whisky is made in Alberta and starts off sweet—think hints of fruits, chocolate and nutmeg—then progresses to a slightly nutty finish. It’s one of the popular liquors from Turner Valley’s Eau Claire Distillery.

Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky, $36, eauclairedistillery.ca

Natural skincare gift set

Our skin can use a little love during cold and dry winter months. Toronto-based Wildcraft makes 100 per cent natural products in small batches designed to create a no-stress skincare routine. This gift set includes a face serum, face cream and oil cleanser. Each gift is wrapped in an eco-friendly package.

Beauty Basics Gift Set, $93, wildcraftcare.ca

Men’s winter boots

These waterproof Italian suede boots are a winter wardrobe staple. Handmade in Canada, Anfibio’s winter boots are wool lined and crafted to last year after year and available in three colours: brown, green or black.

Lukas.2 winter boots, $340, anfibioboots.com

Handcrafted candle

Scents can lift the spirit and freshen up any room. This candle, hand-poured in Vancouver, smells of fig, vetiver and cedar—perfect notes for the holiday season.

Vita single-wick candle, $48, vancouvercandleco.com

Spiced rum gift set

For the craft-cocktail lover in your life, surprise them with a holiday-spiced rum cocktail set. The kit, from Toronto company Bar From Afar, includes all the ingredients you need to create a seasonal drink: spiced rum, fresh mixes and garnishes. Kit options include materials for four, eight or 16 cocktails.

Holiday spiced rum kit, $70, barfromafar.com