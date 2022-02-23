Whether it’s the tabby that plonks down on your keyboard and reminds you to take a break or the golden retriever that forces you to get your steps in between Zoom calls, pets are saving us in more ways than one during these months of on-and-off lockdown life. Who is more deserving of being spoiled with a premium napping nook or a bougie food bowl? We found 10 design-forward pet-care products from Canadian retailers that will spark joy for you and your furry companion.

Modelled by Gertrude

Silver Paw Aden Raincoat and Canada Pooch Wellies

From a Montreal-based pooch-wear brand, this jacket features trademarked antibacterial fabric and a built-in poop-bag pouch. The non-slip boots, made in Toronto from silicone, are easy to get on even the wriggliest pups.

Raincoat, $39, silverpawdog.com

Wellies, $22, canadapooch.com

Modelled by Tiny

Top Paw Pet Stroller

For pets with mobility issues (or god complexes), a foldable stroller provides a secure and shady ride.

$120, petsmart.ca

Modelled by Tiny

Pets So Good Table Bowl

This scratch-resistant ceramic feeding dish puts a modern spin on mealtime.

$75, ssense.com

Modelled By Chewie from Happy Kitty Cat Training

Mini Tiger Design Catnip Tacos

Who says tacos are only for Tuesdays? These festive felt toys are handmade in Nova Scotia with organic catnip.

$13 each, etsy.com

Modelled By Chewie from Happy Kitty Cat Training

Cats Who Nap Wooden Rocket Tower

The out-of-this-world cat tower from Halifax-based Cats Who Nap features cozy sleep spots and multi-level climbing platforms.

$300, catswhonap.com



Doggy Bathroom

Montreal-based designer Alain Courchesne has devised a stylish solution for indoor potty breaks.

$199, doggybathroom.com

CBD Bath Bloom

Formulated with CBD, oatmeal and chamomile, this pet-friendly bath bomb relieves stress and soothes itchy skin.

$17, calyxwellness.co

Biothane Dog Collar

From Lumby, B.C. comes a stylish collar that’s water- and stink-proof.

$65, dogdoggoose.ca