Whether it’s the tabby that plonks down on your keyboard and reminds you to take a break or the golden retriever that forces you to get your steps in between Zoom calls, pets are saving us in more ways than one during these months of on-and-off lockdown life. Who is more deserving of being spoiled with a premium napping nook or a bougie food bowl? We found 10 design-forward pet-care products from Canadian retailers that will spark joy for you and your furry companion.

Modelled by Gertrude

Silver Paw Aden Raincoat and Canada Pooch Wellies
From a Montreal-based pooch-wear brand, this jacket features trademarked antibacterial fabric and a built-in poop-bag pouch. The non-slip boots, made in Toronto from silicone, are easy to get on even the wriggliest pups.
Raincoat, $39, silverpawdog.com
Wellies, $22, canadapooch.com

A photo of a dog in a stroller
Modelled by Tiny

Top Paw Pet Stroller
For pets with mobility issues (or god complexes), a foldable stroller provides a secure and shady ride.
$120, petsmart.ca

A dog sitting in front of a water bowl
Modelled by Tiny

Pets So Good Table Bowl
This scratch-resistant ceramic feeding dish puts a modern spin on mealtime.
$75, ssense.com

A cat looking down at taco toys
Modelled By Chewie from Happy Kitty Cat Training

Mini Tiger Design Catnip Tacos
Who says tacos are only for Tuesdays? These festive felt toys are handmade in Nova Scotia with organic catnip.
$13 each, etsy.com

Modelled By Chewie from Happy Kitty Cat Training

Cats Who Nap Wooden Rocket Tower
The out-of-this-world cat tower from Halifax-based Cats Who Nap features cozy sleep spots and multi-level climbing platforms.
$300, catswhonap.com

Doggy Bathroom
Montreal-based designer Alain Courchesne has devised a stylish solution for indoor potty breaks.
$199, doggybathroom.com

A white doggy bathroom

CBD Bath Bloom
Formulated with CBD, oatmeal and chamomile, this pet-friendly bath bomb relieves stress and soothes itchy skin.
$17, calyxwellness.co

Biothane Dog Collar
From Lumby, B.C. comes a stylish collar that’s water- and stink-proof.
$65, dogdoggoose.ca

A blue dog collar

Zero-Waste Food Program
Refillable bulk dog and cat food from Earth Options and treats from Crumps’ Naturals help eliminate packaging waste from Canada’s $4-billion-plus pet-food industry.
$4 per lb, shopgoodboy.com

Pet food on a scoop
Emily MacCulloch

