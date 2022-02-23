Whether it’s the tabby that plonks down on your keyboard and reminds you to take a break or the golden retriever that forces you to get your steps in between Zoom calls, pets are saving us in more ways than one during these months of on-and-off lockdown life. Who is more deserving of being spoiled with a premium napping nook or a bougie food bowl? We found 10 design-forward pet-care products from Canadian retailers that will spark joy for you and your furry companion.
Silver Paw Aden Raincoat and Canada Pooch Wellies
From a Montreal-based pooch-wear brand, this jacket features trademarked antibacterial fabric and a built-in poop-bag pouch. The non-slip boots, made in Toronto from silicone, are easy to get on even the wriggliest pups.
Raincoat, $39, silverpawdog.com
Wellies, $22, canadapooch.com
Top Paw Pet Stroller
For pets with mobility issues (or god complexes), a foldable stroller provides a secure and shady ride.
$120, petsmart.ca
Pets So Good Table Bowl
This scratch-resistant ceramic feeding dish puts a modern spin on mealtime.
$75, ssense.com
Mini Tiger Design Catnip Tacos
Who says tacos are only for Tuesdays? These festive felt toys are handmade in Nova Scotia with organic catnip.
$13 each, etsy.com
Cats Who Nap Wooden Rocket Tower
The out-of-this-world cat tower from Halifax-based Cats Who Nap features cozy sleep spots and multi-level climbing platforms.
$300, catswhonap.com
Doggy Bathroom
Montreal-based designer Alain Courchesne has devised a stylish solution for indoor potty breaks.
$199, doggybathroom.com
CBD Bath Bloom
Formulated with CBD, oatmeal and chamomile, this pet-friendly bath bomb relieves stress and soothes itchy skin.
$17, calyxwellness.co
Biothane Dog Collar
From Lumby, B.C. comes a stylish collar that’s water- and stink-proof.
$65, dogdoggoose.ca
Zero-Waste Food Program
Refillable bulk dog and cat food from Earth Options and treats from Crumps’ Naturals help eliminate packaging waste from Canada’s $4-billion-plus pet-food industry.
$4 per lb, shopgoodboy.com