Re+U’s Backyard Office Sheds Solve the WFH Space Crunch
As anyone working from home knows, the kitchen-island office has its limitations. Enter the ModBox Studio, a 10-square-metre prefab shed by Re+U that’s inspired by the classic cottage “bunkie”— but seriously souped up. “A lot of our customers live in the inner city,” says Keith Moe, founder of the Calgary-based company. “People there want space, since the houses are smaller than in the suburbs, but they also love the neighbourhood and don’t want to leave.”
At $30,000 to $40,000, including installation, the ModBox is a lot more affordable than putting on a home extension.And the process is simple: The Re+U team puts in helical piles or a concrete pad for the ModBox to sit on and then either crane-lifts the shed into place or brings it in pieces and assembles it on-site. The all-season unit is built according to residential standards, with a vapour barrier, airtight walls and high-quality insulation. It comes pre-wired for wifi and has a range of add-on options, including a deck and custom cabinetry. Once it’s plugged into a power source, it’s ready for your Teams meeting.
When Moe launched the ModBox concept last December, he imagined people using it as a home office or maybe a gym—as many of them do. But clients are getting creative, too. “One guy turned it into a cigar room for him and his buddies,” says Moe, “and another client, who has an amazing LP collection, now uses it as a private listening space.” Units can also be combined to create much bigger spaces. “You could put two modules together to create an office with a meeting room,” Moe adds. “Or put four together and have a tiny house. The possibilities are endless.”