Design

Five Smart Items That Will Make Travel Less of a Nightmare Right Now

Travel is back—for business and for pleasure—with these new delights for the design-conscious globetrotter
by CB Staff
Jul 21, 2022

Travel returned this spring with a vengeance. Between the airport madness, the dearth of rental cars and the punishing yet weirdly satisfying return of the work trip, we weren’t sure how to reconcile our feelings about flying’s full-on return. In the midst of it all, however, the prospect of going anywhere (but home) is proving to be enticing. More than 3.4 billion passengers worldwide will take a flight this year (up by 1.1 billion over last year). According to a survey by Expedia, 16 per cent of travellers will be willing to upgrade rooms or flights, 32 per cent will visit bucket-list destinations and 15 per cent will splurge on luxury experiences to elevate a trip from good to great. Here, a few choice travel items to help reach those lofty goals.

A photo of an Away suitcase
(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The unbeatable carry-on
Away’s hard-shelled Bigger Carry-On is the roomiest case you’ll ever tuck into an overhead bin. It comes with 360-degree spinning wheels, a built-in USB charger and in a range of colours to suit every travel wardrobe.
$405, awaytravel.com

A photo of Cadence’s sustainably produced leakproof containers
(photo: Cadence)

The personal-care capsules
Put all your lotions and potions in Cadence’s sustainably produced leakproof containers, which come with a selection of customizable labels and fit together with magnets.
US$74 for a set of six, keepyourcadence.com

Photos of Kaze's KN95 masks
(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The super-elevated mask
Kaze’s five-ply, one-daywear disposable KN95 masks come in a range of Pantone shades, are ergonomically designed with adjustable ear loops and are packed into sleekly designed compact boxes.
$145 for 30, kazeorigins-ca.com

A photo of a Pangaia sweatsuit
(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The go-anywhere track suit
The British company Pangaia makes sustainable antimicrobial garments using organic cotton and environmentally friendly dyes. This super-soft French terry PPRMINT crewneck—infused with detoxifying peppermint oil—is a layering must-have.
$165, nordstrom.ca

A photo of the Ostrichpillow Light on a model head
(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The clever travel pillow
Put this odd thing over your eyes, on your forehead or around your neck. The carbon-neutral Ostrichpillow Light may get you side glances, but it’s guaranteed to yield a deep snooze on the plane.
$62, ostrichpillow.com

CB Staff

RELATED STORIES

People

Elon Musk’s Dad Thinks Success Can Be Passed Down Genetically 

Ideas

Do Social Media Influencers Still Have Sway? 

Ideas

Toronto Start-up Cohere Is Teaching Machines to Speak Our Language 

People

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding Is Part of a Trend Toward Smaller Events 