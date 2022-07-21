Travel returned this spring with a vengeance. Between the airport madness, the dearth of rental cars and the punishing yet weirdly satisfying return of the work trip, we weren’t sure how to reconcile our feelings about flying’s full-on return. In the midst of it all, however, the prospect of going anywhere (but home) is proving to be enticing. More than 3.4 billion passengers worldwide will take a flight this year (up by 1.1 billion over last year). According to a survey by Expedia, 16 per cent of travellers will be willing to upgrade rooms or flights, 32 per cent will visit bucket-list destinations and 15 per cent will splurge on luxury experiences to elevate a trip from good to great. Here, a few choice travel items to help reach those lofty goals.

(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The unbeatable carry-on

Away’s hard-shelled Bigger Carry-On is the roomiest case you’ll ever tuck into an overhead bin. It comes with 360-degree spinning wheels, a built-in USB charger and in a range of colours to suit every travel wardrobe.

$405, awaytravel.com

(photo: Cadence)

The personal-care capsules

Put all your lotions and potions in Cadence’s sustainably produced leakproof containers, which come with a selection of customizable labels and fit together with magnets.

US$74 for a set of six, keepyourcadence.com

(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The super-elevated mask

Kaze’s five-ply, one-daywear disposable KN95 masks come in a range of Pantone shades, are ergonomically designed with adjustable ear loops and are packed into sleekly designed compact boxes.

$145 for 30, kazeorigins-ca.com

(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The go-anywhere track suit

The British company Pangaia makes sustainable antimicrobial garments using organic cotton and environmentally friendly dyes. This super-soft French terry PPRMINT crewneck—infused with detoxifying peppermint oil—is a layering must-have.

$165, nordstrom.ca

(photograph: Kate Ince / styling: Nicole Billark)

The clever travel pillow

Put this odd thing over your eyes, on your forehead or around your neck. The carbon-neutral Ostrichpillow Light may get you side glances, but it’s guaranteed to yield a deep snooze on the plane.

$62, ostrichpillow.com