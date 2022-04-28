Design

These TikTok-Famous Cleaning Products Are Worth the Hype

These 10 products are flying off shelves thanks to #CleanTok’s before-and-after videos, which have amassed more than 33 billion views
by Ingrie Williams
Apr 28, 2022

We may no longer be sterilizing our groceries, but the pandemic has fuelled a general obsession with disinfecting that the American Cleaning Institute predicts is here to stay. Sales of gentler, “all-natural” cleaners are down, while reliable old workhorses like Tide powder and Dawn dish soap are having a resurgence thanks to a new genre of TikTok influencer: the cleanfluencer. Here are the tools they use to get those sparkling, satisfying results.

An image of Scrub Daddy sponges
(photography: Kate Ince, styling: Nicole Billark)

Scrub Daddy Sponge
Videos of these cheery sponges—made from a durable polymer foam that softens under warm water—have 1.2 billion views on TikTok.
$15, walmart.ca

A photo of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste and Tide laundry detergent

Stardrops The Pink Stuff and Tide Original Powder
Stardrops’s mildly abrasive paste removes rust and stubborn stains from metal and other hard surfaces. And while Tide will get your whites whiter, cleanfluencers also swear by the detergent for mopping floors and scrubbing walls.
Tide, $23, loblaws.ca
Stardrops, $11, amazon.ca

A photo of a ChomChom pet hair remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
This eco-friendly alternative to a lint roller harnesses static electricity to de-fuzz soft surfaces.
$38, amazon.ca

Multiple washable and compostable sponge cloths by Ten and Co.

Ten and Co. Sponge Cloth
Inspired by a Swedish kitchen staple and designed in Canada, Ten and Co.’s compostable cloths last six to 12 months.
$6, tenandco.ca

A photo of a Dyson vacuum cleaner

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro Vacuum Cleaner
CleanTok’s favourite vacuum—used in countless carpet and couch-cleaning clips—also has an attachment for dog grooming.
$700, dysoncanada.ca

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray
TikTok creators praise this concentrated foamy formula as a multipurpose cleaner that can be used all around the house.
$6, canadiantire.ca

A photo of blue Dawn cleaner wash

ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner
This vibrant, reusable gel can be pressed into the slimmest crevices—from keyboards to dashboards—to remove dust, lint and debris.
$30, bestbuy.ca

A photo of ColorCoral dust cleaner

Vileda Gloves
Astringent cleaners require a pair of protective rubber gloves. These ones are lined with cotton to prevent clammy hands.
$3, staples.ca

A photo of Vileda sensitive gloves

O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket
With its foot-pump-powered high spin, this mop-and-bucket system makes cleaning floors surprisingly enjoyable.
$43, walmart.ca

A photo of O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket set
