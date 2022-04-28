These TikTok-Famous Cleaning Products Are Worth the Hype

We may no longer be sterilizing our groceries, but the pandemic has fuelled a general obsession with disinfecting that the American Cleaning Institute predicts is here to stay. Sales of gentler, “all-natural” cleaners are down, while reliable old workhorses like Tide powder and Dawn dish soap are having a resurgence thanks to a new genre of TikTok influencer: the cleanfluencer. Here are the tools they use to get those sparkling, satisfying results.

(photography: Kate Ince, styling: Nicole Billark)

Scrub Daddy Sponge

Videos of these cheery sponges—made from a durable polymer foam that softens under warm water—have 1.2 billion views on TikTok.

$15, walmart.ca

Stardrops The Pink Stuff and Tide Original Powder

Stardrops’s mildly abrasive paste removes rust and stubborn stains from metal and other hard surfaces. And while Tide will get your whites whiter, cleanfluencers also swear by the detergent for mopping floors and scrubbing walls.

Tide, $23, loblaws.ca

Stardrops, $11, amazon.ca

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

This eco-friendly alternative to a lint roller harnesses static electricity to de-fuzz soft surfaces.

$38, amazon.ca

Ten and Co. Sponge Cloth

Inspired by a Swedish kitchen staple and designed in Canada, Ten and Co.’s compostable cloths last six to 12 months.

$6, tenandco.ca

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro Vacuum Cleaner

CleanTok’s favourite vacuum—used in countless carpet and couch-cleaning clips—also has an attachment for dog grooming.

$700, dysoncanada.ca

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray

TikTok creators praise this concentrated foamy formula as a multipurpose cleaner that can be used all around the house.

$6, canadiantire.ca

ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner

This vibrant, reusable gel can be pressed into the slimmest crevices—from keyboards to dashboards—to remove dust, lint and debris.

$30, bestbuy.ca

Vileda Gloves

Astringent cleaners require a pair of protective rubber gloves. These ones are lined with cotton to prevent clammy hands.

$3, staples.ca