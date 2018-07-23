A Crash Course in Global Relations

One could easily describe the 2008 financial crisis as a teachable moment. For many companies, the ensuing meltdown offered tough lessons about critically overleveraged positions and unsustainable business models. But for one global education firm, the crisis was itself a crash course in making the most of a crummy situation.

Teach Away Inc., which ranks 37th on this year’s PROFIT 500, recruits English-speaking teachers to work abroad. Even as U.S. unemployment numbers were piling up and governments were shedding workers, the Toronto-based firm watched its fortunes soar. Since 2008, Teach Away’s revenues have grown 1,621%, transforming a seemingly modest business into a grand global opportunity.

“During 2008 to 2010, we were able to more than double our operations worldwide,” says David Frey, says David Frey who, alongside his brother Rene, runs the company which was founded by their eldest brother Kevin and his wife Katarina. Thanks to a focus on global diversification and its involvement in the education sector, “the business has proven to be relatively recession proof.”

Here’s how it happened. In 2009 and 2010, as jobs in the U.S. grew increasingly scarce, applications from aspiring teachers—younger people who saw little opportunity to land a full-time gig at home, as well as professionals from other fields who wanted to switch careers and work abroad—poured in. That allowed firms like Teach Away could pursue more placement opportunities overseas. The growing supply of potential teachers, meant firms like Teach Away could more aggressively pursue greater placement opportunities overseas.

By 2011, Teach Away had zeroed in on Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, as a key market for growth. The country was in the midst of a major push to deliver several core subjects—including math and science—in English instead of Arabic and the education ministry needed to recruit thousands of teachers on two-year contracts. Schools were scrambling to find enough English-speaking teachers to fill their classrooms, and they needed folks like the Freys to find candidates.

Teach Away made headlines in Houston that year when, soon after news broke that the state would lay off hundreds of teachers in the region, the company announced it would hire 1,000 teachers to be deployed in Abu Dhabi. Successful hires would earn up to US$70,000 a year tax-free; they didn’t need to speak Arabic, but they had to be comfortable in an unfamiliar culture.

Moving quickly, Teach Away set up a recruitment office in Houston to sign up newly laid-off teachers. The jobs “allow teachers not just to continue the profession they love, but they can keep their homes, keep their cars and support their families,” said Ash Pugh, Teach Away program manager, during a particularly effusive interview with a local CBS affiliate. “How do you sign up?” asked the Kent Brockmanesque anchor. He sounded keen on applying himself.

Since then, the company has steamrollered forward, with revenues growing by 25% per year. Teach Away now employs more than 40 full-time staff, and has 200,000 teacher resumÃ©s in its databases and about a thousand teachers in the field at any given time. The company serves clients—education ministries, colleges and other organizations that provide ESL training—in more than 50 countries around the world, including the Middle East, Asia and eastern Europe.

The Freys sought to distinguish their company from other teacher-placement firms by effectively delivering turnkey instructors. The company does all the recruiting, interviewing, paperwork and cultural preparation for its ESL instructors who are then simply placed with client organizations.

The Freys came by their interest in teaching naturally. Their mother is a principal; their father, a college instructor. A sister teaches at the University of British Columbia and a grandmother taught kindergarten. David has an international business degree and spent time studying in Bangkok. Fresh out of college, he and his brother Kevin noticed lots of people their age were going abroad to teach English. “We realized there might be a market for sending teachers overseas.” But David says his interest in international education started even earlier. “In high school, I had an amazing opportunity to participate and lead international vol­­­­­unteer/coaching trips to Egypt, Grenada and Jamaica.” RenÃ©, who has a sales background, joined the company in 2008.

At the beginning, before the company had a web presence, the Frey brothers travelled relentlessly—”globe-trotting,” as David puts it. He recalls jetting all over Southeast Asia on Cathay Pacific, cold-calling schools and colleges that hire ESL teachers. “You sleep on floors and do whatever it takes to make it into a country.”

RenÃ© adds that they scoured the international education press, looking for news about government initiatives to boost English-language teaching, and corresponding opportunities like the one in Houston. When the brothers found something, he says, they immediately hustled to line up meetings with relevant officials, jumping on planes with their presentations.

In those years, the Freys did all the selling in person, tapping their contacts for “warm introductions” to decision makers and officials. They reckoned it was easier to get to “yes” if a potential client established a face-to-face connection, even if they had to submit a formal bid for the contract.

RenÃ© says they always overprepared for those initial encounters, playing out different scenarios and bringing various versions of their marketing materials. From those meetings, he adds, they would try to determine precisely what the potential customer wanted and then recast their materials to suit the request-for-proposals process.

Unlike many export-oriented upstart firms, the Freys consciously chose to pursue contracts in several regions simultaneously, figuring it was critical to ensure they didn’t have all their commercial eggs in one basket. “As our business is involved with sending people overseas, we needed to ensure we were diversified across many countries and regions to avoid the risks of things like a flu outbreak, terrorist attacks, war in the region, government unrest, natural disasters, etc.,” says David. “Any one of those things could derail an entire year’s worth of recruitment in the blink of an eye.” In recent years, in fact, Teach Away has established sales offices in New York City, Australia, Edinburgh, China and Vancouver, with another planned for Abu Dhabi.

What have the brothers learned by doing business all over the globe? Both Rene and David note that understanding the texture of foreign business culture is a vital part of establishing the company’s bone fides. In some countries, like Georgia, business is conducted over a meal, with lots of alcohol. In others, gift giving is part of the process. And observing even the most subtle mannerisms makes a difference with clients.

In the Middle East, David says, it’s important not to shake hands or eat with your left hand. It’s even useful to know how to jiggle a coffee cup in a certain way to indicate “no” to an offer of a refill. Such cultural knowledge won’t seal the deal, Rene observes, but failing to understand decorum may serve to disqualify you even before you formally submit a bid for a contract.

Today, when Teach Away’s sales officials visit a new client, they’re advised to bone up on current events, know the name of the country’s president and education minister, and be prepared to discuss local issues. The sales team gets some prepping, but Teach Away prefers to hire employees who are comfortable working in various cultures. That savoir faire extends to the crucial business of negotiating prices—”when to push and when to accept,” says David. Dealing with a Kuwaiti client recently, he knew he shouldn’t discount the price too much during negotiations, because in Middle Eastern business culture, that might signal to the buyer that the service has no value.

Rene offers a different piece of advice for companies trying to win business in regions far from home: don’t coast. When you’re competing with local firms with far more local savvy, staying sharp is especially critical. “The first time you get an international contract, it’s not going to be easy.” When your firm gets the second one, he says, “treat it as if it’s your first contract ever.”

PRO TIP: How did Teach Away navigate the tricky business of launching a company in foreign markets? “We operate lean and hope to get paid on time. Working with international clients, you really don’t have any option but to ask nicely again.”

