Introducing the Growth 500

Since 1989, the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program has been the country’s most prestigious celebration of entrepreneurial achievement, ranking ambitious and dynamic businesses on five-year revenue growth and telling their stories of success. To celebrate 30 years of the program, we are rebranding what was once known as the PROFIT 500 to the Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Read more here!

