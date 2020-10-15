Growth List 2020

These are the fastest-growing companies in Canada, measured by their revenue growth over the last five years

The winners of the 32nd annual Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) are the most passionate, innovative and successful businesses in the country. Get to know this year's cohort

1
57144
100-200
Real Estate
Toronto
ON
136
2
32291
100-200
Software
Ottawa
ON
326
3
20281
20-50
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
109
4
13453
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Toronto
ON
90
5
12556
200-500
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Vancouver
BC
405
6
11568
20-50
Construction
Brampton
ON
136
7
11319
20-50
Information Technology
Toronto
ON
11
8
11098
50-100
Human Resources
Montreal
QC
210
9
10256
20-50
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Kelowna
BC
43
10
9888
10-20
Real Estate
RM of Sherwood
SK
62
11
9337
500-1000
Real Estate
Toronto
ON
50
12
8283
50-100
Marketing & Media
Kitchener
ON
300
13
6535
10-20
Software
Toronto
ON
85
14
6497
10-20
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
50
15
6408
10-20
Transportation & Logistics
Vaudreuil-Dorion
QC
85
16
5770
10-20
Financial Services
Mississauga
ON
25
17
5696
10-20
Software
Vancouver
BC
103
18
5331
10-20
Manufacturing
Mississauga
ON
35
19
5310
10-20
Information Technology
Montreal
QC
59
20
5078
10-20
Construction
London
ON
58
21
3860
5-10
Consumer Services
Montreal
QC
200
22
3792
5-10
Manufacturing
Brantford
ON
11
23
3663
5-10
Telecommunications
Ottawa
ON
29
24
3637
50-100
Professional Services
Quebec City
QC
725
25
3415
5-10
Information Technology
Toronto
ON
29
26
2988
10-20
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
65
27
2941
20-50
Software
Edmonton
AB
201
28
2855
5-10
Consumer Services
Guelph
ON
6
29
2849
5-10
Financial Services
Edmonton
AB
14
30
2828
5-10
Software
Kitchener
ON
101
31
2807
20-50
Software
Toronto
ON
490
32
2717
5-10
Software
Montreal
QC
118
33
2636
5-10
Software
Toronto
ON
89
34
2629
5-10
Construction
Mississauga
ON
200
35
2504
20-50
Marketing & Media
Burlington
ON
65
36
2471
10-20
Marketing & Media
Montreal
QC
26
37
2408
5-10
Software
Ottawa
ON
26
38
2185
2-5
Professional Services
Mississauga
ON
22
39
2171
2-5
Marketing & Media
Montreal
QC
28
40
2163
2-5
Wholesale & Distribution
Burnaby
BC
15
41
2148
10-20
Professional Services
Montreal
QC
98
42
2141
2-5
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
43
43
1975
2-5
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
3
44
1961
5-10
Software
Waterloo
ON
30
45
1948
2-5
Financial Services
Ottawa
ON
35
46
1939
2-5
Information Technology
Saint-Laurent
QC
15
47
1875
20-50
Real Estate
Quebec City
QC
65
48
1841
2-5
Manufacturing
Kitchener
ON
23
49
1835
5-10
Transportation & Logistics
Toronto
ON
67
50
1787
20-50
Software
Vancouver
BC
27
51
1759
2-5
Software
Quebec City
QC
23
52
1683
20-50
Manufacturing
Richmond
BC
118
53
1677
2-5
Information Technology
Mississauga
ON
25
54
TGL
1677
5-10
Manufacturing
Mississauga
ON
15
55
1630
5-10
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
25
56
1607
5-10
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
25
57
1550
20-50
Software
Ottawa
ON
558
58
1512
2-5
Wholesale & Distribution
Toronto
ON
8
59
1510
2-5
Consumer Services
Toronto
ON
30
60
1496
2-5
Telecommunications
Brockville
ON
18
61
1460
50-100
Financial Services
London
ON
180
62
1449
20-50
Manufacturing
Shawinigan
QC
20
63
1396
5-10
Professional Services
Vancouver
BC
49
64
1394
20-50
Industrial Services
Mississauga
ON
25
65
1367
10-20
Marketing & Media
Quebec City
QC
125
66
1359
2-5
Information Technology
Nepean
ON
39
67
1351
10-20
Software
Toronto
ON
175
68
1301
5-10
Professional Services
Markham
ON
30
69
1281
10-20
Software
Rossland
BC
145
70
1274
50-100
Marketing & Media
Victoria
BC
34
71
1269
100-200
Wholesale & Distribution
Dartmouth
NS
30
72
1258
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Toronto
ON
4
73
1253
20-50
Real Estate
Kelowna
BC
43
74
1234
2-5
Information Technology
Waterloo
ON
3
75
1225
10-20
Telecommunications
Sudbury
ON
46
76
1126
5-10
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
45
77
1099
2-5
Marketing & Media
Ottawa
ON
26
78
1088
2-5
Industrial Services
Vancouver
BC
10
79
1088
20-50
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Edmonton
AB
32
80
1087
2-5
Information Technology
Ottawa
ON
30
81
1086
5-10
Software
St. Catharines
ON
37
82
1079
10-20
Software
Kanata
ON
99
83
1078
10-20
Agriculture
Longueuil
QC
5
84
1077
20-50
Information Technology
Oakville
ON
109
85
1072
2-5
Marketing & Media
Etobicoke
ON
13
86
1071
5-10
Professional Services
Richmond Hill
ON
18
87
1068
100-200
Transportation & Logistics
LaSalle
QC
150
88
1032
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Puslinch
ON
108
89
1026
2-5
Professional Services
Vancouver
BC
22
90
1019
2-5
Construction
Vaughan
ON
17
91
AAI
1015
5-10
Human Resources
Mississauga
ON
600
92
1006
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
12
93
1002
2-5
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
27
94
989
5-10
Marketing & Media
Montreal
QC
52
95
982
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Ottawa
ON
17
96
964
2-5
Construction
Boucherville
QC
25
97
962
10-20
Information Technology
Mississauga
ON
150
98
947
2-5
Professional Services
Vancouver
BC
24
99
938
20-50
Information Technology
Toronto
ON
118
100
937
20-50
Software
Winnipeg
MB
275
101
937
20-50
Industrial Services
Quebec City
QC
150
102
920
2-5
Manufacturing
Calgary
AB
7
103
919
2-5
Software
Vancouver
BC
16
104
906
2-5
Software
London
ON
51
105
900
2-5
Professional Services
Winnipeg
MB
85
106
LMN
896
5-10
Software
Markham
ON
31
107
882
50-100
Software
Montreal
QC
236
108
878
5-10
Wholesale & Distribution
Delta
BC
7
109
875
20-50
Industrial Services
Richmond
BC
48
110
870
5-10
Financial Services
Mississauga
ON
36
111
867
5-10
Information Technology
Saint-Laurent
QC
30
112
852
5-10
Real Estate
Mississauga
ON
250
113
849
200-500
Health Care
Woodbridge
ON
1337
114
846
5-10
Health Care
Toronto
ON
64
115
827
10-20
Information Technology
Etobicoke
ON
43
116
817
5-10
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
80
117
816
5-10
Manufacturing
Mississauga
ON
30
118
815
5-10
Software
Toronto
ON
48
119
804
5-10
Marketing & Media
Montreal
QC
41
120
792
5-10
Information Technology
Montreal
QC
59
121
764
20-50
Manufacturing
Aylmer
ON
120
122
761
10-20
Marketing & Media
Regina
SK
47
123
741
50-100
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
237
124
740
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Milton
ON
250
125
724
10-20
Manufacturing
Smithville
ON
60
126
722
20-50
Manufacturing
North York
ON
37
127
721
20-50
Construction
Calgary
AB
32
128
720
5-10
Industrial Services
London
ON
33
129
718
2-5
Human Resources
Guelph
ON
45
130
717
20-50
Marketing & Media
Mississauga
ON
89
131
701
1000-1500
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Saint-Eustache
QC
1500
132
698
5-10
Manufacturing
Erin
ON
25
133
692
5-10
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
45
134
690
20-50
Manufacturing
Toronto
ON
37
135
689
10-20
Professional Services
Montreal
QC
160
136
682
10-20
Financial Services
Vancouver
BC
42
137
673
2-5
Professional Services
Ottawa
ON
20
138
672
100-200
Financial Services
Vancouver
BC
578
139
668
5-10
Manufacturing
Montreal
QC
22
140
664
1-2
Software
Vancouver
BC
22
141
660
10-20
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Longueuil
QC
65
142
655
5-10
Professional Services
Kingston
ON
25
143
640
5-10
Information Technology
Mascouche
QC
73
144
634
50-100
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
230
145
629
20-50
Professional Services
Oakville
ON
150
146
623
2-5
Information Technology
Victoria
BC
54
147
614
2-5
Manufacturing
Kelowna
BC
16
148
612
5-10
Information Technology
Ottawa
ON
26
149
583
2-5
Professional Services
Vancouver
BC
12
150
579
20-50
Professional Services
Ottawa
ON
22
151
579
5-10
Construction
Calgary
AB
19
152
567
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Burlington
ON
34
153
567
2-5
Software
Montreal
QC
31
154
556
5-10
Construction
Etobicoke
ON
95
155
542
2-5
Consumer Services
London
ON
21
156
537
5-10
Manufacturing
Toronto
ON
27
157
536
20-50
Human Resources
Montreal
QC
110
158
527
10-20
Manufacturing
Surrey
BC
75
159
521
10-20
Transportation & Logistics
Toronto
ON
36
160
519
10-20
Financial Services
Magrath
AB
140
161
515
5-10
Professional Services
Montreal
QC
62
162
515
10-20
Real Estate
Kelowna
BC
20
163
497
20-50
Construction
Barrie
ON
36
164
494
2-5
Software
Montreal
QC
56
165
487
5-10
Information Technology
Blainville
QC
58
166
487
50-100
Manufacturing
Victoriaville
QC
186
167
481
5-10
Marketing & Media
Hamilton
ON
31
168
481
50-100
Wholesale & Distribution
Saint-Laurent
QC
65
169
480
1-2
Marketing & Media
Richmond Hill
ON
12
170
474
5-10
Transportation & Logistics
Richmond Hill
ON
7
171
460
2-5
Manufacturing
Kitchener
ON
25
172
453
5-10
Construction
Calgary
AB
26
173
452
5-10
Human Resources
Toronto
ON
18
174
447
2-5
Software
Quebec City
QC
34
175
446
200-500
Software
Oakville
ON
1009
176
437
100-200
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
507
177
436
2-5
Construction
Brampton
ON
25
178
435
5-10
Professional Services
Quebec City
QC
45
179
431
20-50
Marketing & Media
Markham
ON
16
180
429
20-50
Software
Saskatoon
SK
338
181
425
5-10
Human Resources
Vancouver
BC
59
182
424
5-10
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Toronto
ON
15
183
422
10-20
Marketing & Media
Victoria
BC
31
184
419
5-10
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
42
185
418
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Vaughan
ON
130
186
413
2-5
Construction
Barrie
ON
34
187
412
5-10
Manufacturing
Terrebonne
QC
18
188
407
10-20
Energy
Wellesley
ON
90
189
404
20-50
Wholesale & Distribution
Vaughan
ON
70
190
402
20-50
Manufacturing
Vaughan
ON
191
191
401
10-20
Financial Services
Richmond
BC
22
192
400
2-5
Software
Toronto
ON
16
193
397
10-20
Transportation & Logistics
Surrey
BC
86
194
396
20-50
Human Resources
Chatham
ON
31
195
389
10-20
Manufacturing
Verchères
QC
8
196
384
10-20
Software
Oakville
ON
105
197
378
20-50
Manufacturing
Richmond
BC
75
198
375
10-20
Agriculture
Palmerston
ON
13
199
375
5-10
Software
Vancouver
BC
57
200
374
10-20
Software
Montreal
QC
34
201
368
5-10
Manufacturing
Kitchener
ON
35
202
366
10-20
Industrial Services
Dorchester
ON
90
203
364
500-1000
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
3588
204
364
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
17
205
362
10-20
Construction
Roslin
ON
11
206
359
10-20
Construction
Surrey
BC
35
207
358
20-50
Information Technology
Montreal
QC
62
208
357
5-10
Manufacturing
Chilliwack
BC
35
209
357
2-5
Information Technology
Vancouver
BC
7
210
357
5-10
Human Resources
Montreal
QC
135
211
353
1-2
Transportation & Logistics
Toronto
ON
7
212
350
5-10
Health Care
Markham
ON
13
213
345
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Brampton
ON
135
214
341
20-50
Construction
Nanaimo
BC
155
215
340
50-100
Manufacturing
North Bay
ON
230
216
340
500-1000
Manufacturing
Toronto
ON
4731
217
339
20-50
Software
Ottawa
ON
45
218
339
50-100
Software
Edmonton
AB
82
219
338
20-50
Manufacturing
Boisbriand
QC
200
220
336
5-10
Information Technology
Toronto
ON
40
221
336
10-20
Construction
Kitchener
ON
55
222
335
5-10
Information Technology
North York
ON
33
223
334
5-10
Agriculture
Lucknow
ON
5
224
331
200-500
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
201
225
331
200-500
Agriculture
Toronto
ON
18
226
328
5-10
Manufacturing
Calgary
AB
32
227
325
10-20
Information Technology
Richmond Hill
ON
75
228
323
5-10
Professional Services
Montreal
QC
60
229
FKA
321
5-10
Marketing & Media
Edmonton
AB
30
230
320
5-10
Information Technology
Richmond Hill
ON
20
231
318
50-100
Wholesale & Distribution
Mississauga
ON
60
232
316
20-50
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
87
233
315
2-5
Information Technology
Winnipeg
MB
56
234
308
2-5
Software
Winnipeg
MB
30
235
307
20-50
Consumer Services
Saint-Laurent
QC
70
236
303
5-10
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
32
237
298
20-50
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
210
238
298
20-50
Human Resources
Brampton
ON
5486
239
295
10-20
Manufacturing
Toronto
ON
25
240
293
5-10
Manufacturing
Victoria
BC
20
241
289
1-2
Marketing & Media
London
ON
6
242
287
2-5
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
20
243
286
5-10
Information Technology
Quebec City
QC
55
244
286
2-5
Real Estate
Calgary
AB
30
245
283
5-10
Transportation & Logistics
Moncton
NB
32
246
tbk
282
2-5
Marketing & Media
London
ON
42
247
280
5-10
Financial Services
Laval
QC
25
248
278
2-5
Wholesale & Distribution
Toronto
ON
5
249
278
20-50
Financial Services
Montreal
QC
51
250
273
20-50
Information Technology
Edmonton
AB
200
251
273
2-5
Human Resources
Toronto
ON
30
252
272
2-5
Financial Services
Kirkland
QC
15
253
272
5-10
Information Technology
Montreal
QC
18
254
271
50-100
Human Resources
Mississauga
ON
86
255
270
5-10
Information Technology
Ottawa
ON
38
256
268
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Mississauga
ON
140
257
265
5-10
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
34
258
265
10-20
Wholesale & Distribution
Mississauga
ON
22
259
263
10-20
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
59
260
263
2-5
Wholesale & Distribution
Toronto
ON
8
261
262
20-50
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
St. John's
NL
10
262
259
20-50
Manufacturing
Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan
QC
170
263
258
2-5
Construction
Calgary
AB
0
264
257
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Vaughan
ON
30
265
256
5-10
Software
Île des Soeurs
QC
50
266
255
10-20
Consumer Services
Waterloo
ON
25
267
255
2-5
Construction
Montreal
QC
26
268
249
50-100
Marketing & Media
Vancouver
BC
295
269
246
10-20
Construction
Port Coquitlam
BC
33
270
242
10-20
Manufacturing
Toronto
ON
43
271
242
50-100
Consumer Services
Montreal
QC
250
272
236
20-50
Industrial Services
Mississauga
ON
596
273
235
5-10
Marketing & Media
Montreal
QC
13
274
235
2-5
Construction
Woodbridge
ON
35
275
234
20-50
Construction
Ottawa
ON
220
276
233
5-10
Information Technology
Calgary
AB
55
277
232
20-50
Manufacturing
Kitchener
ON
37
278
231
100-200
Transportation & Logistics
Concord
ON
854
279
225
5-10
Professional Services
Concord
ON
44
280
224
5-10
Information Technology
London
ON
80
281
223
100-200
Manufacturing
Cambridge
ON
677
282
223
20-50
Software
Toronto
ON
305
283
222
5-10
Professional Services
Montreal
QC
37
284
222
100-200
Software
Vancouver
BC
520
285
221
2-5
Professional Services
Peterborough
ON
17
286
219
10-20
Professional Services
Quebec City
QC
125
287
218
20-50
Wholesale & Distribution
Brossard
QC
70
288
217
2-5
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
19
289
215
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
10
290
212
5-10
Manufacturing
Markham
ON
22
291
205
2-5
Software
Bolton
ON
11
292
205
10-20
Construction
Mississauga
ON
46
293
204
2-5
Manufacturing
Richmond Hill
ON
16
294
202
10-20
Transportation & Logistics
Caledon
ON
106
295
201
10-20
Construction
Milton
ON
20
296
201
50-100
Professional Services
London
ON
250
297
198
200-500
Information Technology
Mississauga
ON
1351
298
196
2-5
Human Resources
Richmond Hill
ON
22
299
195
2-5
Software
Toronto
ON
13
300
195
10-20
Manufacturing
Richmond Hill
ON
38
301
194
5-10
Telecommunications
Laval
QC
71
302
194
5-10
Manufacturing
Mississauga
ON
67
303
193
100-200
Construction
Guelph
ON
87
304
191
20-50
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
92
305
190
5-10
Industrial Services
Edmonton
AB
65
306
189
5-10
Software
Sarnia
ON
55
307
189
20-50
Manufacturing
Montreal
QC
63
308
188
5-10
Construction
Dartmouth
NS
50
309
186
10-20
Manufacturing
Boisbriand
QC
81
310
185
2-5
Wholesale & Distribution
Airdrie
AB
6
311
185
20-50
Health Care
Richmond
BC
107
312
185
20-50
Manufacturing
Edmonton
AB
44
313
184
200-500
Manufacturing
Vancouver
BC
1415
314
183
2-5
Professional Services
North Vancouver
BC
35
315
182
2-5
Professional Services
Ottawa
ON
42
316
182
2-5
Construction
Steinbach
MB
24
317
182
20-50
Construction
Guelph
ON
95
318
181
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Mississauga
ON
10
319
181
2-5
Marketing & Media
Niagara-on-the-Lake
ON
6
320
176
10-20
Software
Vaughan
ON
68
321
172
2-5
Marketing & Media
Collingwood
ON
16
322
172
2-5
Professional Services
Dundas
ON
26
323
169
200-500
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
217
324
165
20-50
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
212
325
165
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
19
326
164
2-5
Manufacturing
Langley
BC
6
327
160
2-5
Construction
Burlington
ON
40
328
159
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Brampton
ON
250
329
159
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
37
330
159
2-5
Marketing & Media
Mississauga
ON
18
331
158
10-20
Marketing & Media
Montreal
QC
140
332
155
20-50
Manufacturing
Palmerston
ON
79
333
154
5-10
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
78
334
151
5-10
Information Technology
Toronto
ON
22
335
149
2-5
Software
Ottawa
ON
18
336
149
2-5
Manufacturing
Georgetown
ON
45
337
148
20-50
Financial Services
Winnipeg
MB
20
338
144
10-20
Transportation & Logistics
Delta
BC
12
339
141
20-50
Manufacturing
Mississauga
ON
196
340
141
20-50
Construction
Newmarket
ON
100
341
141
2-5
Construction
North York
ON
40
342
140
2-5
Information Technology
Edmonton
AB
16
343
139
50-100
Information Technology
Montreal
QC
66
344
135
10-20
Professional Services
Peterborough
ON
104
345
135
2-5
Wholesale & Distribution
Mont-Royal
QC
15
346
134
10-20
Manufacturing
Chambly
QC
47
347
134
200-500
Transportation & Logistics
Vancouver
BC
1301
348
133
2-5
Manufacturing
Pontypool
ON
0
349
133
100-200
Transportation & Logistics
Bolton
ON
650
350
133
10-20
Manufacturing
Mississauga
ON
48
351
132
5-10
Financial Services
Burlington
ON
35
352
129
10-20
Professional Services
Courtenay
BC
104
353
121
10-20
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Toronto
ON
17
354
120
5-10
Manufacturing
Newmarket
ON
15
355
120
10-20
Information Technology
Vancouver
BC
54
356
119
2-5
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
29
357
119
100-200
Industrial Services
Burlington
ON
600
358
117
2-5
Information Technology
Toronto
ON
26
359
114
2-5
Marketing & Media
Pickering
ON
35
360
113
2-5
Software
Toronto
ON
12
361
113
2-5
Manufacturing
Montreal
QC
16
362
110
20-50
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Surrey
BC
33
363
108
10-20
Professional Services
Chatham
ON
38
364
106
5-10
Information Technology
Edmonton
AB
36
365
104
2-5
Consumer Services
Toronto
ON
32
366
103
5-10
Wholesale & Distribution
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
QC
12
367
102
20-50
Wholesale & Distribution
Mississauga
ON
70
368
101
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
London
ON
4
369
97
5-10
Information Technology
Ottawa
ON
11
370
96
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
22
371
96
2-5
Professional Services
Edmonton
AB
3
372
96
10-20
Construction
Mississauga
ON
25
373
95
10-20
Software
Toronto
ON
135
374
95
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
85
375
93
5-10
Information Technology
Saskatoon
SK
35
376
93
10-20
Transportation & Logistics
Mississauga
ON
145
377
92
5-10
Information Technology
Winnipeg
MB
51
378
91
20-50
Professional Services
Edmonton
AB
110
379
90
200-500
Real Estate
Guelph
ON
748
380
88
20-50
Transportation & Logistics
Abbotsford
BC
115
381
88
2-5
Software
Toronto
ON
10
382
87
10-20
Real Estate
Vancouver
BC
94
383
86
10-20
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Peterborough
ON
75
384
86
10-20
Manufacturing
Burlington
ON
53
385
84
5-10
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
37
386
84
5-10
Manufacturing
Oro-Medonte
ON
38
387
83
10-20
Manufacturing
Surrey
BC
150
388
83
5-10
Construction
Calgary
AB
10
389
81
5-10
Transportation & Logistics
Lachine
QC
41
390
81
2-5
Manufacturing
Mississauga
ON
6
391
81
10-20
Marketing & Media
Renfrew
ON
121
392
79
10-20
Professional Services
Calgary
AB
49
393
79
10-20
Consumer Services
Toronto
ON
40
394
78
5-10
Professional Services
Montreal
QC
145
395
78
5-10
Construction
Nanaimo
BC
85
396
77
5-10
Information Technology
White Rock
BC
32
397
75
20-50
Health Care
Mississauga
ON
43
398
74
2-5
Health Care
Montreal
QC
7
399
74
2-5
Professional Services
Kitchener
ON
33
400
73
20-50
Manufacturing
Wingham
ON
0
401
72
10-20
Wholesale & Distribution
Golden
BC
10
402
72
200-500
Manufacturing
London
ON
535
403
70
50-100
Marketing & Media
Vancouver
BC
1000
404
70
2-5
Manufacturing
Toronto
ON
20
405
68
2-5
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
28
406
68
20-50
Financial Services
Winnipeg
MB
39
407
67
2-5
Information Technology
Mississauga
ON
19
408
65
20-50
Financial Services
Quebec City
QC
92
409
62
5-10
Professional Services
Pickering
ON
50
410
61
5-10
Real Estate
Calgary
AB
305
411
61
2-5
Manufacturing
Cambridge
ON
7
412
60
50-100
Wholesale & Distribution
Toronto
ON
16
413
59
10-20
Wholesale & Distribution
Guelph
ON
12
414
58
20-50
Software
Edmonton
AB
180
415
54
2-5
Marketing & Media
Mississauga
ON
15
