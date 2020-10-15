Growth List 2020
These are the fastest-growing companies in Canada, measured by their revenue growth over the last five years
The winners of the 32nd annual Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) are the most passionate, innovative and successful businesses in the country. Get to know this year’s cohort
- Rank
- Company
- 5-Year Growth (%)
- 2019 Revenue ($mil)
- Industry
- City
- Province
- Employees 2019 (Full-time Equivalent)
|▼
|Company
|Growth
|Rev.
|Industry
|City
|Prv.
|Em.
|
1
|
57144
|
100-200
|
Real Estate
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
136
|
2
|
32291
|
100-200
|
Software
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
326
|
3
|
20281
|
20-50
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
109
|
4
|
13453
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
90
|
5
|
12556
|
200-500
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
405
|
6
|
11568
|
20-50
|
Construction
|
Brampton
|
ON
|
136
|
7
|
11319
|
20-50
|
Information Technology
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
11
|
8
|
11098
|
50-100
|
Human Resources
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
210
|
9
|
10256
|
20-50
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Kelowna
|
BC
|
43
|
10
|
9888
|
10-20
|
Real Estate
|
RM of Sherwood
|
SK
|
62
|
11
|
9337
|
500-1000
|
Real Estate
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
50
|
12
|
8283
|
50-100
|
Marketing & Media
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
300
|
13
|
6535
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
85
|
14
|
6497
|
10-20
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
50
|
15
|
6408
|
10-20
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Vaudreuil-Dorion
|
QC
|
85
|
16
|
5770
|
10-20
|
Financial Services
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
25
|
17
|
5696
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
103
|
18
|
5331
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
35
|
19
|
5310
|
10-20
|
Information Technology
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
59
|
20
|
5078
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
London
|
ON
|
58
|
21
|
3860
|
5-10
|
Consumer Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
200
|
22
|
3792
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Brantford
|
ON
|
11
|
23
|
3663
|
5-10
|
Telecommunications
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
29
|
24
|
3637
|
50-100
|
Professional Services
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
725
|
25
|
3415
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
29
|
26
|
2988
|
10-20
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
65
|
27
|
2941
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
201
|
28
|
2855
|
5-10
|
Consumer Services
|
Guelph
|
ON
|
6
|
29
|
2849
|
5-10
|
Financial Services
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
14
|
30
|
2828
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
101
|
31
|
2807
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
490
|
32
|
2717
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
118
|
33
|
2636
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
89
|
34
|
2629
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
200
|
35
|
2504
|
20-50
|
Marketing & Media
|
Burlington
|
ON
|
65
|
36
|
2471
|
10-20
|
Marketing & Media
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
26
|
37
|
2408
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
26
|
38
|
2185
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
22
|
39
|
2171
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
28
|
40
|
2163
|
2-5
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Burnaby
|
BC
|
15
|
41
|
2148
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
98
|
42
|
2141
|
2-5
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
43
|
43
|
1975
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
3
|
44
|
1961
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Waterloo
|
ON
|
30
|
45
|
1948
|
2-5
|
Financial Services
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
35
|
46
|
1939
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Saint-Laurent
|
QC
|
15
|
47
|
1875
|
20-50
|
Real Estate
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
65
|
48
|
1841
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
23
|
49
|
1835
|
5-10
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
67
|
50
|
1787
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
27
|
51
|
1759
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
23
|
52
|
1683
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Richmond
|
BC
|
118
|
53
|
1677
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
25
|
54
|
1677
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
15
|
55
|
1630
|
5-10
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
25
|
56
|
1607
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
25
|
57
|
1550
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
558
|
58
|
1512
|
2-5
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
8
|
59
|
1510
|
2-5
|
Consumer Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
30
|
60
|
1496
|
2-5
|
Telecommunications
|
Brockville
|
ON
|
18
|
61
|
1460
|
50-100
|
Financial Services
|
London
|
ON
|
180
|
62
|
1449
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Shawinigan
|
QC
|
20
|
63
|
1396
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
49
|
64
|
1394
|
20-50
|
Industrial Services
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
25
|
65
|
1367
|
10-20
|
Marketing & Media
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
125
|
66
|
1359
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Nepean
|
ON
|
39
|
67
|
1351
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
175
|
68
|
1301
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Markham
|
ON
|
30
|
69
|
1281
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Rossland
|
BC
|
145
|
70
|
1274
|
50-100
|
Marketing & Media
|
Victoria
|
BC
|
34
|
71
|
1269
|
100-200
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Dartmouth
|
NS
|
30
|
72
|
1258
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
4
|
73
|
1253
|
20-50
|
Real Estate
|
Kelowna
|
BC
|
43
|
74
|
1234
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Waterloo
|
ON
|
3
|
75
|
1225
|
10-20
|
Telecommunications
|
Sudbury
|
ON
|
46
|
76
|
1126
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
45
|
77
|
1099
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
26
|
78
|
1088
|
2-5
|
Industrial Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
10
|
79
|
1088
|
20-50
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
32
|
80
|
1087
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
30
|
81
|
1086
|
5-10
|
Software
|
St. Catharines
|
ON
|
37
|
82
|
1079
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Kanata
|
ON
|
99
|
83
|
1078
|
10-20
|
Agriculture
|
Longueuil
|
QC
|
5
|
84
|
1077
|
20-50
|
Information Technology
|
Oakville
|
ON
|
109
|
85
|
1072
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Etobicoke
|
ON
|
13
|
86
|
1071
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
18
|
87
|
1068
|
100-200
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
LaSalle
|
QC
|
150
|
88
|
1032
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Puslinch
|
ON
|
108
|
89
|
1026
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
22
|
90
|
1019
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Vaughan
|
ON
|
17
|
91
|
1015
|
5-10
|
Human Resources
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
600
|
92
|
1006
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
12
|
93
|
1002
|
2-5
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
27
|
94
|
989
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
52
|
95
|
982
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
17
|
96
|
964
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Boucherville
|
QC
|
25
|
97
|
962
|
10-20
|
Information Technology
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
150
|
98
|
947
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
24
|
99
|
938
|
20-50
|
Information Technology
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
118
|
100
|
937
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
275
|
101
|
937
|
20-50
|
Industrial Services
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
150
|
102
|
920
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
7
|
103
|
919
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
16
|
104
|
906
|
2-5
|
Software
|
London
|
ON
|
51
|
105
|
900
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
85
|
106
|
896
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Markham
|
ON
|
31
|
107
|
882
|
50-100
|
Software
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
236
|
108
|
878
|
5-10
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Delta
|
BC
|
7
|
109
|
875
|
20-50
|
Industrial Services
|
Richmond
|
BC
|
48
|
110
|
870
|
5-10
|
Financial Services
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
36
|
111
|
867
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Saint-Laurent
|
QC
|
30
|
112
|
852
|
5-10
|
Real Estate
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
250
|
113
|
849
|
200-500
|
Health Care
|
Woodbridge
|
ON
|
1337
|
114
|
846
|
5-10
|
Health Care
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
64
|
115
|
827
|
10-20
|
Information Technology
|
Etobicoke
|
ON
|
43
|
116
|
817
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
80
|
117
|
816
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
30
|
118
|
815
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
48
|
119
|
804
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
41
|
120
|
792
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
59
|
121
|
764
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Aylmer
|
ON
|
120
|
122
|
761
|
10-20
|
Marketing & Media
|
Regina
|
SK
|
47
|
123
|
741
|
50-100
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
237
|
124
|
740
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Milton
|
ON
|
250
|
125
|
724
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Smithville
|
ON
|
60
|
126
|
722
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
North York
|
ON
|
37
|
127
|
721
|
20-50
|
Construction
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
32
|
128
|
720
|
5-10
|
Industrial Services
|
London
|
ON
|
33
|
129
|
718
|
2-5
|
Human Resources
|
Guelph
|
ON
|
45
|
130
|
717
|
20-50
|
Marketing & Media
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
89
|
131
|
701
|
1000-1500
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Saint-Eustache
|
QC
|
1500
|
132
|
698
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Erin
|
ON
|
25
|
133
|
692
|
5-10
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
45
|
134
|
690
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
37
|
135
|
689
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
160
|
136
|
682
|
10-20
|
Financial Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
42
|
137
|
673
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
20
|
138
|
672
|
100-200
|
Financial Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
578
|
139
|
668
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
22
|
140
|
664
|
1-2
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
22
|
141
|
660
|
10-20
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Longueuil
|
QC
|
65
|
142
|
655
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Kingston
|
ON
|
25
|
143
|
640
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Mascouche
|
QC
|
73
|
144
|
634
|
50-100
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
230
|
145
|
629
|
20-50
|
Professional Services
|
Oakville
|
ON
|
150
|
146
|
623
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Victoria
|
BC
|
54
|
147
|
614
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Kelowna
|
BC
|
16
|
148
|
612
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
26
|
149
|
583
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
12
|
150
|
579
|
20-50
|
Professional Services
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
22
|
151
|
579
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
19
|
152
|
567
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Burlington
|
ON
|
34
|
153
|
567
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
31
|
154
|
556
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Etobicoke
|
ON
|
95
|
155
|
542
|
2-5
|
Consumer Services
|
London
|
ON
|
21
|
156
|
537
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
27
|
157
|
536
|
20-50
|
Human Resources
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
110
|
158
|
527
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
75
|
159
|
521
|
10-20
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
36
|
160
|
519
|
10-20
|
Financial Services
|
Magrath
|
AB
|
140
|
161
|
515
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
62
|
162
|
515
|
10-20
|
Real Estate
|
Kelowna
|
BC
|
20
|
163
|
497
|
20-50
|
Construction
|
Barrie
|
ON
|
36
|
164
|
494
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
56
|
165
|
487
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Blainville
|
QC
|
58
|
166
|
487
|
50-100
|
Manufacturing
|
Victoriaville
|
QC
|
186
|
167
|
481
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Hamilton
|
ON
|
31
|
168
|
481
|
50-100
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Saint-Laurent
|
QC
|
65
|
169
|
480
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
12
|
170
|
474
|
5-10
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
7
|
171
|
460
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
25
|
172
|
453
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
26
|
173
|
452
|
5-10
|
Human Resources
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
18
|
174
|
447
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
34
|
175
|
446
|
200-500
|
Software
|
Oakville
|
ON
|
1009
|
176
|
437
|
100-200
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
507
|
177
|
436
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Brampton
|
ON
|
25
|
178
|
435
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
45
|
179
|
431
|
20-50
|
Marketing & Media
|
Markham
|
ON
|
16
|
180
|
429
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Saskatoon
|
SK
|
338
|
181
|
425
|
5-10
|
Human Resources
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
59
|
182
|
424
|
5-10
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
15
|
183
|
422
|
10-20
|
Marketing & Media
|
Victoria
|
BC
|
31
|
184
|
419
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
42
|
185
|
418
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Vaughan
|
ON
|
130
|
186
|
413
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Barrie
|
ON
|
34
|
187
|
412
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Terrebonne
|
QC
|
18
|
188
|
407
|
10-20
|
Energy
|
Wellesley
|
ON
|
90
|
189
|
404
|
20-50
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Vaughan
|
ON
|
70
|
190
|
402
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Vaughan
|
ON
|
191
|
191
|
401
|
10-20
|
Financial Services
|
Richmond
|
BC
|
22
|
192
|
400
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
16
|
193
|
397
|
10-20
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
86
|
194
|
396
|
20-50
|
Human Resources
|
Chatham
|
ON
|
31
|
195
|
389
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Verchères
|
QC
|
8
|
196
|
384
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Oakville
|
ON
|
105
|
197
|
378
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Richmond
|
BC
|
75
|
198
|
375
|
10-20
|
Agriculture
|
Palmerston
|
ON
|
13
|
199
|
375
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
57
|
200
|
374
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
34
|
201
|
368
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
35
|
202
|
366
|
10-20
|
Industrial Services
|
Dorchester
|
ON
|
90
|
203
|
364
|
500-1000
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
3588
|
204
|
364
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
17
|
205
|
362
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
Roslin
|
ON
|
11
|
206
|
359
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
35
|
207
|
358
|
20-50
|
Information Technology
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
62
|
208
|
357
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Chilliwack
|
BC
|
35
|
209
|
357
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
7
|
210
|
357
|
5-10
|
Human Resources
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
135
|
211
|
353
|
1-2
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
7
|
212
|
350
|
5-10
|
Health Care
|
Markham
|
ON
|
13
|
213
|
345
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Brampton
|
ON
|
135
|
214
|
341
|
20-50
|
Construction
|
Nanaimo
|
BC
|
155
|
215
|
340
|
50-100
|
Manufacturing
|
North Bay
|
ON
|
230
|
216
|
340
|
500-1000
|
Manufacturing
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
4731
|
217
|
339
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
45
|
218
|
339
|
50-100
|
Software
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
82
|
219
|
338
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Boisbriand
|
QC
|
200
|
220
|
336
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
40
|
221
|
336
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
55
|
222
|
335
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
North York
|
ON
|
33
|
223
|
334
|
5-10
|
Agriculture
|
Lucknow
|
ON
|
5
|
224
|
331
|
200-500
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
201
|
225
|
331
|
200-500
|
Agriculture
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
18
|
226
|
328
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
32
|
227
|
325
|
10-20
|
Information Technology
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
75
|
228
|
323
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
60
|
229
|
321
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
30
|
230
|
320
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
20
|
231
|
318
|
50-100
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
60
|
232
|
316
|
20-50
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
87
|
233
|
315
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
56
|
234
|
308
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
30
|
235
|
307
|
20-50
|
Consumer Services
|
Saint-Laurent
|
QC
|
70
|
236
|
303
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
32
|
237
|
298
|
20-50
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
210
|
238
|
298
|
20-50
|
Human Resources
|
Brampton
|
ON
|
5486
|
239
|
295
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
25
|
240
|
293
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Victoria
|
BC
|
20
|
241
|
289
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
London
|
ON
|
6
|
242
|
287
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
20
|
243
|
286
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
55
|
244
|
286
|
2-5
|
Real Estate
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
30
|
245
|
283
|
5-10
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Moncton
|
NB
|
32
|
246
|
282
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
London
|
ON
|
42
|
247
|
280
|
5-10
|
Financial Services
|
Laval
|
QC
|
25
|
248
|
278
|
2-5
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
5
|
249
|
278
|
20-50
|
Financial Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
51
|
250
|
273
|
20-50
|
Information Technology
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
200
|
251
|
273
|
2-5
|
Human Resources
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
30
|
252
|
272
|
2-5
|
Financial Services
|
Kirkland
|
QC
|
15
|
253
|
272
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
18
|
254
|
271
|
50-100
|
Human Resources
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
86
|
255
|
270
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
38
|
256
|
268
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
140
|
257
|
265
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
34
|
258
|
265
|
10-20
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
22
|
259
|
263
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
59
|
260
|
263
|
2-5
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
8
|
261
|
262
|
20-50
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
St. John's
|
NL
|
10
|
262
|
259
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan
|
QC
|
170
|
263
|
258
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
0
|
264
|
257
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Vaughan
|
ON
|
30
|
265
|
256
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Île des Soeurs
|
QC
|
50
|
266
|
255
|
10-20
|
Consumer Services
|
Waterloo
|
ON
|
25
|
267
|
255
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
26
|
268
|
249
|
50-100
|
Marketing & Media
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
295
|
269
|
246
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
Port Coquitlam
|
BC
|
33
|
270
|
242
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
43
|
271
|
242
|
50-100
|
Consumer Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
250
|
272
|
236
|
20-50
|
Industrial Services
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
596
|
273
|
235
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
13
|
274
|
235
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Woodbridge
|
ON
|
35
|
275
|
234
|
20-50
|
Construction
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
220
|
276
|
233
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
55
|
277
|
232
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
37
|
278
|
231
|
100-200
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Concord
|
ON
|
854
|
279
|
225
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Concord
|
ON
|
44
|
280
|
224
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
London
|
ON
|
80
|
281
|
223
|
100-200
|
Manufacturing
|
Cambridge
|
ON
|
677
|
282
|
223
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
305
|
283
|
222
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
37
|
284
|
222
|
100-200
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
520
|
285
|
221
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Peterborough
|
ON
|
17
|
286
|
219
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
125
|
287
|
218
|
20-50
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Brossard
|
QC
|
70
|
288
|
217
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
19
|
289
|
215
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
10
|
290
|
212
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Markham
|
ON
|
22
|
291
|
205
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Bolton
|
ON
|
11
|
292
|
205
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
46
|
293
|
204
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
16
|
294
|
202
|
10-20
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Caledon
|
ON
|
106
|
295
|
201
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
Milton
|
ON
|
20
|
296
|
201
|
50-100
|
Professional Services
|
London
|
ON
|
250
|
297
|
198
|
200-500
|
Information Technology
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
1351
|
298
|
196
|
2-5
|
Human Resources
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
22
|
299
|
195
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
13
|
300
|
195
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Richmond Hill
|
ON
|
38
|
301
|
194
|
5-10
|
Telecommunications
|
Laval
|
QC
|
71
|
302
|
194
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
67
|
303
|
193
|
100-200
|
Construction
|
Guelph
|
ON
|
87
|
304
|
191
|
20-50
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
92
|
305
|
190
|
5-10
|
Industrial Services
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
65
|
306
|
189
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Sarnia
|
ON
|
55
|
307
|
189
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
63
|
308
|
188
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Dartmouth
|
NS
|
50
|
309
|
186
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Boisbriand
|
QC
|
81
|
310
|
185
|
2-5
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Airdrie
|
AB
|
6
|
311
|
185
|
20-50
|
Health Care
|
Richmond
|
BC
|
107
|
312
|
185
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
44
|
313
|
184
|
200-500
|
Manufacturing
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
1415
|
314
|
183
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
North Vancouver
|
BC
|
35
|
315
|
182
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
42
|
316
|
182
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Steinbach
|
MB
|
24
|
317
|
182
|
20-50
|
Construction
|
Guelph
|
ON
|
95
|
318
|
181
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
10
|
319
|
181
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Niagara-on-the-Lake
|
ON
|
6
|
320
|
176
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Vaughan
|
ON
|
68
|
321
|
172
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Collingwood
|
ON
|
16
|
322
|
172
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Dundas
|
ON
|
26
|
323
|
169
|
200-500
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
217
|
324
|
165
|
20-50
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
212
|
325
|
165
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
19
|
326
|
164
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Langley
|
BC
|
6
|
327
|
160
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Burlington
|
ON
|
40
|
328
|
159
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Brampton
|
ON
|
250
|
329
|
159
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
37
|
330
|
159
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
18
|
331
|
158
|
10-20
|
Marketing & Media
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
140
|
332
|
155
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Palmerston
|
ON
|
79
|
333
|
154
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
78
|
334
|
151
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
22
|
335
|
149
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
18
|
336
|
149
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Georgetown
|
ON
|
45
|
337
|
148
|
20-50
|
Financial Services
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
20
|
338
|
144
|
10-20
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Delta
|
BC
|
12
|
339
|
141
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
196
|
340
|
141
|
20-50
|
Construction
|
Newmarket
|
ON
|
100
|
341
|
141
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
North York
|
ON
|
40
|
342
|
140
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
16
|
343
|
139
|
50-100
|
Information Technology
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
66
|
344
|
135
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Peterborough
|
ON
|
104
|
345
|
135
|
2-5
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Mont-Royal
|
QC
|
15
|
346
|
134
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Chambly
|
QC
|
47
|
347
|
134
|
200-500
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
1301
|
348
|
133
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Pontypool
|
ON
|
0
|
349
|
133
|
100-200
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Bolton
|
ON
|
650
|
350
|
133
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
48
|
351
|
132
|
5-10
|
Financial Services
|
Burlington
|
ON
|
35
|
352
|
129
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Courtenay
|
BC
|
104
|
353
|
121
|
10-20
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
17
|
354
|
120
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Newmarket
|
ON
|
15
|
355
|
120
|
10-20
|
Information Technology
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
54
|
356
|
119
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
29
|
357
|
119
|
100-200
|
Industrial Services
|
Burlington
|
ON
|
600
|
358
|
117
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
26
|
359
|
114
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Pickering
|
ON
|
35
|
360
|
113
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
12
|
361
|
113
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
16
|
362
|
110
|
20-50
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
33
|
363
|
108
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Chatham
|
ON
|
38
|
364
|
106
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
36
|
365
|
104
|
2-5
|
Consumer Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
32
|
366
|
103
|
5-10
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|
QC
|
12
|
367
|
102
|
20-50
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
70
|
368
|
101
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
London
|
ON
|
4
|
369
|
97
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
11
|
370
|
96
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
22
|
371
|
96
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
3
|
372
|
96
|
10-20
|
Construction
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
25
|
373
|
95
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
135
|
374
|
95
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
85
|
375
|
93
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Saskatoon
|
SK
|
35
|
376
|
93
|
10-20
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
145
|
377
|
92
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
51
|
378
|
91
|
20-50
|
Professional Services
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
110
|
379
|
90
|
200-500
|
Real Estate
|
Guelph
|
ON
|
748
|
380
|
88
|
20-50
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Abbotsford
|
BC
|
115
|
381
|
88
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
10
|
382
|
87
|
10-20
|
Real Estate
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
94
|
383
|
86
|
10-20
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Peterborough
|
ON
|
75
|
384
|
86
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Burlington
|
ON
|
53
|
385
|
84
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
37
|
386
|
84
|
5-10
|
Manufacturing
|
Oro-Medonte
|
ON
|
38
|
387
|
83
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
150
|
388
|
83
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
10
|
389
|
81
|
5-10
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Lachine
|
QC
|
41
|
390
|
81
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
6
|
391
|
81
|
10-20
|
Marketing & Media
|
Renfrew
|
ON
|
121
|
392
|
79
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
49
|
393
|
79
|
10-20
|
Consumer Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
40
|
394
|
78
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
145
|
395
|
78
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Nanaimo
|
BC
|
85
|
396
|
77
|
5-10
|
Information Technology
|
White Rock
|
BC
|
32
|
397
|
75
|
20-50
|
Health Care
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
43
|
398
|
74
|
2-5
|
Health Care
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
7
|
399
|
74
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
33
|
400
|
73
|
20-50
|
Manufacturing
|
Wingham
|
ON
|
0
|
401
|
72
|
10-20
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Golden
|
BC
|
10
|
402
|
72
|
200-500
|
Manufacturing
|
London
|
ON
|
535
|
403
|
70
|
50-100
|
Marketing & Media
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
1000
|
404
|
70
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
20
|
405
|
68
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
28
|
406
|
68
|
20-50
|
Financial Services
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
39
|
407
|
67
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
19
|
408
|
65
|
20-50
|
Financial Services
|
Quebec City
|
QC
|
92
|
409
|
62
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Pickering
|
ON
|
50
|
410
|
61
|
5-10
|
Real Estate
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
305
|
411
|
61
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Cambridge
|
ON
|
7
|
412
|
60
|
50-100
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
16
|
413
|
59
|
10-20
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Guelph
|
ON
|
12
|
414
|
58
|
20-50
|
Software
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
180
|
415
|
54
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
15
