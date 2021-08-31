The New Innovators 2022

Deadline to apply: August 31, 2021

Since 1928, Canadian Business has been one of Canada’s most trusted sources for business news and trends, evolving with the ever-changing landscape and delivering storytelling and resources that mattered to the Canadians at the forefront of these changes. Today, CB is reinventing itself again, following a year that shook the world in some of the most significant ways since the magazine’s launch.

We believe that in 2021 and beyond, the most successful businesses will be those that are not only driving innovation in their sector, but are also working toward meaningful progress in areas like sustainability, employee well-being, diversity and inclusion and philanthropy. That’s why we’ve partnered with the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship to launch our annual New Innovators List, celebrating the companies—both big and small—that are leading the charge in this important work.

The New Innovators reflects the changing business landscape as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, and recognizes the trailblazing companies that are challenging the status quo and redefining what it means to be truly innovative—in their products and services, in how they do business, and in their social and environmental impact.

The New Innovators List will be published in the January 2022 issue of Canadian Business and online at canadianbusiness.com in December 2021, and will be celebrated at the New Innovators Summit to take place this winter.

What is a New Innovator?

We consider new innovators to be companies that pursue inclusive innovation that brings new or improved products and services to market, or improves their own operational effectiveness. They also pay attention to the impact of their operations, from GHG emissions and resource efficiency to living wages, creating a meaningfully diverse and equitable team and culture, and ethical supply chain management.

Specifically, to be considered companies should:

Embed innovation as a key element of the business model

Seek to minimize negative environmental impact

Acknowledge social issues and proactively address workplace inequities and support team wellbeing

Have at least 2 years of recent financial statements that can be shared

Are not the subject of a regulatory or criminal investigation

For more information, please read our Frequently Asked Questions.

Confidentiality

Canadian Business, the Brookfield Institute and our research team ask companies to submit financial and operational information for the purpose of evaluating their application to the New Innovators List, and may request supporting materials, including financial statements, to verify these claims. We require companies to have completed at least two financial years, and ask for three years of data where available. Canadian Business will not disclose any contents of your financial statements or other confidential material, other than annual revenue for the most recent fiscal year, which will be published as a range (e.g. $2M–$5M), should you make the list. Please contact newinnovators@canadianbusiness.com if you have any questions.

If you believe your company should be on the 2022 New Innovators List, please begin your application below. To preview a full list of the questions, click here.