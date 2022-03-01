What to Expect from CB’s Upcoming New Innovators Summit

Canadian Business’s New Innovators List celebrates 50 homegrown companies that not only excel within their respected market, but bring diversity and resilience to the larger economic landscape in Canada. This month, in partnership with the Business Development Bank of Canada, Aria Wealth Solutions and our friends at AWSM Wine, we’re proud to announce the second New Innovators Summit, an exciting lineup of thought-provoking live and virtual programming with some of Canada’s biggest leaders in business.

Eva Wiese (photograph: Mercedes-Benz)

A Keynote Address on Trust and Leadership With Mercedes-Benz Canada

For the second of two events on March 8, join Eva Wiese, Mercedes-Benz Canada’s first female CEO, for a live Fireside Chat at The Drake Hotel. She’ll be discussing the importance of mentorship in building a great career, leveraging trust to create a powerful and inspired workforce, as well as what’s next for the automotive industry.

6 p.m. EST

A CB Insider Fireside Chat on the Future of Diversity

It’s a buzzword everyone has heard before—but what does workplace diversity really look like and what does it mean for the evolution of trust in corporate leadership? In conversation with SJC Media’s Jason Maghanoy, Charlene Theodore, chief inclusion officer at McCarthy Tétrault, will be tackling these questions and more in this insightful virtual discussion on March 8.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

A CB Insider Social Club and Issue Launch at Leña Restaurante

Celebrate the launch of CB’s latest issue with an exclusive panel discussion featuring Phillip Haid, founder and CEO of Public Inc., and Juanita Dickson, president of Gusto54, as they discuss innovative new ways to build brand trust post Covid. The live event on March 9 is presented by the Business Development Bank of Canada and will take place over fabulous food and drinks at Leña, one of Toronto’s favourite restaurants.

6 p.m. EST

A Thought Leadership Panel on All the Questions You Have About the Internet

How plugged-in are we, really? Join CB on March 10 for a compelling look at the future of the internet. From quantum computing to the metaverse, Michael Tamblyn, CEO of Rakuten Kobo, and Trinh Tham, CMO of Harry Rosen, will discuss the cost of the absolute best online and digital user experience.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

Derrick Rossi (photograph: Derrick Rossi)

A Closing Keynote Fireside Chat With the Co-founder of Moderna

Derrick Rossi, co-founder of Moderna, joins CB on March 11 for the final event of the week. This highly anticipated Fireside Chat will recount the triumphs and hardships we’ve experienced over the last two years and explore how we can build back a better Canada as we emerge from the pandemic.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

For information about attending, please join our mailing list on canadianbusiness.com or email us at insider@canadianbusiness.com for access.

