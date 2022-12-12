What Went Down at CB Insider’s Maison Mercedes Experience

As guests entered Maison Mercedes, the new Mercedes-Benz signature storefront in the heart of Yorkville, they were greeted with a luxurious display: vibrant lighting, luxury retail and interactive installations framing an up-close look at some of the most luxurious vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. Vehicles on display included the Canadian debut of the Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture, as well as a G-Class kitted out in vibrant “Green Hell Magno” paint, and a sublime Mercedes-AMG GT 53. On November 29, the space was reserved for Canadian Business readers and their guests to enjoy a private view of Maison Mercedes with an accompanying food and drink experience.

Andreas Tetzloff, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada

The evening kicked off with welcoming remarks by Andreas Tetzloff, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, who shared with CB insiders how luxury and automotive excellence are at the core of Mercedes-Benz. Tetzloff explained that creating a sense of luxury is about delighting all the senses and that this approach comes to life for anyone that steps inside a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Mercedes-Benz leaned into that theme of sensory experiences for the evening’s programming, which featured Christopher Sealy, the Michelin Guide 2022 Toronto Sommelier Award Winner. Sealy, whose approach was both educational and refreshingly laid-back, kicked off a wine-tasting that tapped into all the senses. “You may taste these wines and have trouble identifying the typical notes of apple or pear,” Sealy cautioned. “Allow yourself to find your own point of reference, your own memory device and the vocabulary that feels right to you.”

Christopher Sealy, the Michelin Guide 2022 Toronto Sommelier Award Winner

Following a crisp orange wine from Georgia, insiders sipped delicious reserves from regions of Italy, Austria, and the Azores. Led by Sealy, the crowd explored the ancient history of winemaking while learning about the distinct practices and methods that have shaped our relationship with one of the world’s most beloved beverages.

Taking over the sprawling footprint at 100 Bloor St. West, Maison Mercedes is a sensory exhibition of luxury—a space built to highlight the world’s most desirable cars while immersing consumers in the incomparable world of Mercedes-Benz luxury. The space features two interactive areas—the Haute Universe and The MANUFAKTUR Marketplace—which gave guests an inside look at the brand’s modern interpretation of luxury, highlighting craftsmanship, innovation and Canadian fashion.

Inspired by Mercedes-Maybach, the Haute Universe is a luxurious, dreamy, sensational world where minimalism feels like maximalism through the use of otherworldly shapes, textures and colours. The centrepiece in the Haute Universe—and featured in Maison Mercedes’ front display window—is the Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture. This head-turning concept vehicle combines automotive excellence with the world of high fashion to create the new pinnacle of sophisticated luxury.

Maison Mercedes is not only a brand experience but a destination for retail luxury. The Haute Universe features selections from the Mercedes-Maybach Icons of Luxury collection and Canadian brands SENTALER, MAS, Hestia Jewels and Alan Anderson.

Connected to the Haute Universe by an immersive and enticing LED-lit tunnel is the MANUFAKTUR Marketplace. This area offers a completely different vibe to showcase the adventurous luxury of G-Class and performance luxury of Mercedes-AMG. It is inspired by the new MANUFAKTUR program from Mercedes-Benz, which allows customers to customize their vehicles with over a million possible combinations of high-end interior and exterior appointments. Featuring a Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV and a Mercedes-AMG GT 53 with bold MANUFAKTUR finishings, this area illustrates that fashion isn’t just about design but also about choice.

The Marketplace also includes luxury retail that features items from Mercedes-Benz and brands including Bang & Olufsen, Jeffrey Levinson, Sarah Abaza, Sully & Son Co., Luxton, Thomasine, Espelma, Cocobaby, and the Toronto-based Mellis Chocolate.

Over passed canapés, guests ventured throughout the space and engaged with on-site specialists who offered one-on-one presentations of each of the four vehicles.

Open until December 24, 2022, luxury shoppers and automotive enthusiasts alike can learn more about Maison Mercedes, and the world’s most desirable cars by speaking with the Mercedes-Benz Concierge at Maison Mercedes or by visiting mercedes-benz.ca.