CB Insider

What Went Down at CB Insider’s Fireside Chat With Amazon Canada’s Sumegha Kumar

by CB Staff
Sep 27, 2022

On September 22, Canadian Business associate publisher and VP of business development & digital solutions at SJC Media, Jason Maghanoy sat down with Sumegha Kumar from Amazon Canada for a timely CB Insider Fireside chat.

From talent acquisition to technology integration, Amazon Canada is fast becoming one of the largest employers in the country. During this virtual discussion, Sumegha Kumar, the company’s Director of Canada Customer Fulfillment Operations, broke down what’s next for the tech giant as it expands its footprint north.

Watch the full conversation below.

