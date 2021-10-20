To be revealed in our Winter issue, Canadian Business’s New Innovators list celebrates the homegrown companies that not only excel within their respected market, but they also bring diversity and resilience to the larger economic landscape in Canada. This fall, in partnership with the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship and the Business Development Bank of Canada, we’re proud to announce the first-ever New Innovators Summit, an exciting lineup of thought-provoking live and virtual programming with some of Canada’s biggest leaders in business.

Understanding Innovation with Shopify

Kicking things off on November 2, Canadian Business EIC Charlotte Herrold will welcome Ian Black, managing director of Canada at Shopify. During this special Keynote Fireside Chat, the pair will discuss the DNA of innovation with a focus on rebuilding Canada in the post-pandemic economy.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

Noura Sakkijha (Photography: courtesy of Mejuri)

Setting the Stage for Growth with Mejuri

Since launching in 2015, Canadian-owned jewellery company Mejuri has redefined the luxury goods market. On November 3, Noura Sakkijha, the brand’s co-founder, CEO and a third-generation jeweller, will be joining CB Insider for an exclusive chat about scaling your company and setting the stage for sustainable growth.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

A Masterclass with Isabelle Hudon

Join CB Insider on November 8 for an informative virtual Masterclass with Isabelle Hudon, CEO of the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). Previously the Ambassador of Canada to France and Monaco, Hudon is a champion of diversity, gender equality and the global green economy. She’ll be delving into the vital steps needed to build a better economy for everyone.

10 a.m.—1 1 a.m. EST

Jerome Dwight (Photography: courtesy of Brane Capital)

The Future of Money with Jerome Dwight

On November 10, CEO of Brane Capital Jerome Dwight will be joining CB Insider for an exclusive Fireside Chat. As one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 and one of the top 25 Lending Executives in the country, Dwight brings his expertise to a discussion focusing on the future of money—from investments to the global financial landscape.

A CB Insider Thought-Leadership Panel on Corporate Leadership

Joining CB Insider on November 18, Patrick Ens, president of Capital One Canada, Zabeen Hirji, executive advisor, Future of Work, at Deloitte and Penny Wise, president and managing director of 3M Canada, will discuss leading through a crisis and managing the new culture of business in Canada.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

Uber’s Matthew Price on the future of business and sustainability

On November 29, Canadian Business will host Matthew Price, GM and head of Canada at Uber, to discuss the vital role of sustainability in the future of business. Price has been with the Uber since 2015 and is responsible for leading ride-sharing in one of Uber’s biggest global markets. He’ll be delving into the ways sustainability is a part of his planning and strategy approach in this engaging Fireside Chat.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

The Rebuilding of Main Street and Canada’s Economic Future

From the government level to grassroots community action, there’s been a lot of focus over the last year in reviving Canada’s small businesses and financial prosperity. Joining Canadian Business on November 30, Mike Bonner, head of Canadian business banking at BMO Financial Group, will be speaking at our closing keynote address. With more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector, Mike will speak to what he predicts Canadians can anticipate in the months and years ahead.

12 p.m.—1 p.m. EST

To learn more about the New Innovators Summit and how to attend please email insider@canadianbusiness.com.

