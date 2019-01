Best Canadian Stocks: Grading 200 giants for 2019

If you haven’t already, find out how we graded the stocks and then take a look at each of our CB Heroes in detail.

Search to filter by given keywords: Name Ticker Industry Group Industry Subgroup Price (Nov 20, 2018) Revenue ($M) Market Capitalization ($M) Price/Book Price/TangibleBook P/E (Last 12 Months) Forward P/E Dividend Yield Leverage (Assets/Equity) Value Grade 1Yr Total Return (%) 3 Yr EPS Growth (%) 3 Yr SPS Growth (%) 1 Yr Asset Growth (%) Return on Equity (%) Price/Sales Growth Grade Aecon Group ARE Engineering&Construction Building-Heavy Construct $18.63 $3,003 $1,116 1.4 2.6 21.2 16.8 2.7% 4.0 C -2.1% - -0.8% 18.4% 6.8% 0.37 D Ag Growth International AFN Machinery-Diversified Machinery-Farm $53.38 $888 $979 2.8 - 23.0 15.8 4.5% 3.9 D 9.9% 49.5% 22.2% 9.9% 12.4% 0.99 A Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Mining Gold Mining $47.71 $2,942 $11,183 1.7 2.0 83.7 66.8 1.2% 1.7 C -14.4% 53.0% 1.3% 6.1% 2.1% 3.77 D AGT Food AGT Food Food-Misc/Diversified $16.30 $1,538 $395 4.9 18.6 - 16.7 3.7% 4.8 F -16.0% - -4.7% -4.8% -30.4% 0.26 F Aimia AIM Advertising Advertising Services $3.70 $1,331 $564 - - - 4.7 0.0% - F 5.7% - -16.8% - - 0.42 D Air Canada AC Airlines Airlines $24.75 $17,639 $6,751 1.5 1.7 16.6 7.4 0.0% 4.3 D -0.9% 12.0% 10.1% 13.5% 10.7% 0.38 B Alamos Gold AGI Mining Gold Mining $4.69 $862 $1,831 0.5 - - 25.5 0.6% 1.2 B -42.6% - -3.1% 35.4% -0.2% 2.04 F Algonquin Power AQN Energy-Alternate Sources Energy-Alternate Sources $13.77 $2,321 $6,526 1.7 2.6 23.7 16.5 4.9% 2.5 B 2.6% 10.3% 7.6% -12.0% 7.0% 2.61 B Alimentation Couche-Tard ATD.B Retail Retail-Convenience Store $64.31 $74,693 $36,298 3.5 25.3 15.6 14.6 0.6% 2.8 C 1.5% 17.5% 18.7% 13.6% 24.4% 0.49 A AltaGas ALA Pipelines Pipelines $15.70 $3,290 $4,221 0.5 7.7 - 16.2 13.9% 3.3 D -41.3% - 1.8% 131.1% -16.1% 0.94 F ARC Resources ARX Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $10.64 $1,515 $3,766 1.1 1.1 28.8 17.8 5.6% 1.6 B -30.0% 33.3% 4.5% -4.4% 3.5% 2.48 C Aritzia ATZ Retail Retail-Apparel/Shoe $18.11 $797 $2,169 6.4 20.0 28.6 20.1 0.0% 1.8 D 55.9% - - 12.5% 26.3% 2.54 D ATCO ACO.X Electric Electric-Integrated $40.16 $5,008 $4,609 1.3 1.6 22.3 12.7 3.8% 3.1 B -7.6% 10.3% 6.7% 10.1% 5.7% 0.92 B Athabasca Oil ATH Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $1.04 $878 $536 0.4 0.4 - - 0.0% 1.6 C -12.6% - 98.7% -7.1% -18.3% 0.60 D ATS Automation ATA Machinery-Diversified Machinery-General Indust $16.82 $1,160 $1,583 2.0 7.7 32.3 16.8 0.0% 2.0 C 10.5% - 1.4% 8.4% 6.6% 1.36 D AutoCanada ACQ Retail Retail-Automobile $11.74 $3,101 $322 0.7 6.4 - 8.5 3.4% 3.7 C -50.6% - -1.4% 4.7% -7.7% 0.10 F B2Gold BTO Mining Gold Mining $3.49 $1,494 $3,456 1.6 - 21.8 13.6 0.0% 1.7 D 2.9% 40.2% 24.0% 10.4% 7.4% 2.30 B Bank of Montreal BMO Banks Commer Banks Non-US $96.82 $30,800 $61,997 1.5 1.9 13.0 10.1 4.0% 17.1 B 1.5% 4.0% 9.0% 8.0% 12.1% 2.03 A Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Banks Commer Banks Non-US $69.67 $38,931 $85,542 1.4 1.9 10.2 9.3 4.9% 14.1 B -14.4% 6.2% 7.8% 4.5% 14.4% 2.16 B Barrick Gold ABX Mining Gold Mining $17.35 $10,033 $20,258 1.7 2.1 - 28.5 0.9% 2.3 F -1.1% - -5.8% -3.8% -7.1% 2.02 F Baytex Energy BTE Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $2.39 $1,001 $1,324 0.4 - - 7.1 0.0% 2.1 D -38.7% - -12.3% 49.1% -0.7% 0.64 F BCE BCE Telecommunications Telecom Services $55.35 $23,211 $49,705 3.0 - 18.1 15.2 5.5% 2.7 C -5.5% 0.9% 0.5% 3.8% 17.1% 2.14 D Bird Construction BDT Engineering&Construction Building&Construct-Misc $6.89 $1,374 $293 2.2 2.5 - 13.1 5.7% 4.8 D -27.0% - -1.8% -11.0% -1.8% 0.21 F BlackBerry BB Software Applications Software $11.53 $1,169 $6,201 1.9 3.2 - 55.6 0.0% 1.5 D -12.0% - -28.3% -7.7% -11.6% 5.28 F BMTC Group GBT Retail Retail-Home Furnishings $15.31 $748 $534 2.4 2.4 11.3 11.7 1.8% 1.6 C 3.2% 8.0% 13.0% -1.8% 24.1% 0.71 A Bombardier BBD.B Aerospace/Defense Aerospace/Defense $2.13 $22,074 $5,199 - - 53.5 12.6 0.0% - F -30.6% 26.3% -7.1% - - 0.23 D Brookfield Asset Management BAM.A Private Equity Private Equity $56.68 $71,373 $54,333 1.8 - 15.9 24.2 1.4% 2.7 C 8.6% 4.9% 39.6% 26.8% 11.4% 0.76 A BRP DOO Leisure Time Recreational Vehicles $42.33 $4,847 $5,166 - - 17.5 12.1 0.9% - D -7.9% 47.8% 14.3% - - 0.88 C CAE CAE Aerospace/Defense Aerospace/Defense-Equip $26.29 $2,951 $7,001 3.2 6.4 20.2 19.2 1.5% 2.6 B 17.1% 13.9% 6.8% 12.3% 16.3% 2.39 B Calfrac Well Services CFW Oil&Gas Services Oil-Field Services $3.62 $2,243 $523 1.0 - 22.6 11.5 0.0% 3.6 C -39.0% 27.4% 0.1% 10.6% 4.6% 0.23 D Cameco CCO Mining Non-Ferrous Metals $15.73 $2,069 $6,226 1.3 1.3 - 116.4 0.5% 1.6 C 31.0% - -9.1% 2.3% -1.1% 3.01 F Canaccord Genuity CF Diversified Finan Serv Finance-Invest Bnkr/Brkr $6.72 $1,206 $778 1.3 4.1 14.7 8.5 0.6% 5.3 C 53.3% 28.2% 12.7% 23.6% 7.7% 0.52 A Canadian Natural Resources CNQ Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $35.04 $22,389 $42,501 1.3 - 11.4 10.7 3.8% 2.2 D -17.0% 94.1% 14.9% 0.5% 11.6% 1.91 B Canadian Tire CTC.A Retail Retail-Discount $149.23 $13,891 $9,850 2.2 4.7 13.8 11.7 2.8% 3.4 C -6.2% 10.1% 9.0% 8.7% 15.9% 0.71 B Canadian Utilities CU Gas Gas-Distribution $31.55 $4,499 $8,599 1.8 2.1 22.9 14.2 5.0% 3.3 B -12.9% 3.7% 10.4% 7.9% 7.8% 1.90 B Canadian Western Bank CWB Banks Commer Banks Non-US $29.42 $1,254 $2,617 1.1 1.3 10.6 9.0 3.5% 11.0 A -14.9% - 5.6% 11.1% 11.0% 2.08 C Canfor Corp CFP Forest Products&Paper Forestry $18.47 $5,199 $2,336 1.1 1.8 4.4 6.7 0.0% 1.6 C -30.6% 185.5% 11.4% 20.1% 29.2% 0.46 B Canfor Pulp Products CFX Forest Products&Paper Paper&Related Products $19.00 $1,408 $1,240 1.7 - 5.7 6.7 1.3% 1.5 C 51.6% 29.3% 8.8% 25.6% 34.7% 0.88 A CanWel Building Materials CWX Retail Retail-Building Products $4.63 $1,303 $360 1.0 2.4 10.3 9.4 12.1% 2.2 B -26.0% 8.5% -12.3% 23.2% 10.6% 0.28 C Capital Power CPX Electric Electric-Generation $26.90 $1,168 $2,756 0.9 1.1 34.1 14.2 6.7% 2.3 A 20.8% 1.6% -4.8% -0.6% 2.7% 2.38 F Cascades CAS Forest Products&Paper Paper&Related Products $11.28 $4,531 $1,062 0.7 1.3 5.9 7.7 1.4% 2.7 B -7.9% 68.3% 5.4% 6.6% 12.1% 0.24 B CCL Industries CCL.B Packaging&Containers Containers-Metal/Glass $50.16 $5,063 $8,925 3.7 - 16.9 16.4 1.0% 2.7 C -14.8% 20.3% 17.9% 9.7% 23.6% 1.75 B Celestica CLS Electronics Electronic Compo-Misc $13.00 $8,565 $1,786 1.0 1.2 25.8 7.8 0.0% 2.6 C -5.6% - 7.8% 15.5% 4.0% 0.21 C Cenovus Energy CVE Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Integrated $9.94 $19,887 $12,213 0.7 0.7 - 16.9 2.0% 2.1 C -19.0% - -0.6% -6.7% -3.6% 0.61 F Centerra Gold CG Mining Gold Mining $5.24 $1,453 $1,530 0.5 0.6 6.1 7.9 0.0% 1.4 B -30.2% 56.4% 12.5% 9.8% 9.4% 1.05 B Cervus Equipment CERV Retail Retail-Gardening Prod $13.68 $1,323 $215 0.9 1.2 8.4 7.8 2.9% 2.3 A -7.5% 42.8% 4.8% 7.1% 10.9% 0.16 B CES Energy Solutions CEU Oil&Gas Services Oil-Field Services $3.17 $1,202 $849 1.3 3.0 24.4 14.7 1.9% 2.0 C -46.7% 32.2% 9.2% 14.5% 5.7% 0.71 C CGI Group GIB.A Computers Computers-Integrated Sys $81.52 $11,507 $22,690 3.4 - 20.3 17.4 0.0% 1.8 C 19.9% 8.6% 6.5% 4.6% 17.7% 2.01 A Chorus Aviation CHR Airlines Airlines $6.29 $1,449 $928 2.0 2.1 10.0 5.8 7.6% 5.2 F -31.7% 46.4% -4.5% 11.1% 24.8% 0.57 C CI Financial CIX Diversified Finan Serv Invest Mgmnt/Advis Serv $19.47 $2,302 $5,092 3.4 - 8.5 8.1 3.7% 3.0 D -28.3% 5.0% 6.5% 20.5% 39.9% 2.26 C CIBC CM Banks Commer Banks Non-US $112.25 $24,255 $49,659 1.6 2.0 9.8 8.9 4.8% 17.2 B 2.0% 8.9% 7.8% 6.1% 16.9% 2.04 A Cineplex CGX Entertainment Theaters $26.06 $1,613 $1,650 2.4 - 21.2 18.8 6.7% 2.6 B -25.4% - 5.4% 1.5% 11.3% 1.02 C CN Railway CNR Transportation Transport-Rail $109.10 $13,798 $79,776 4.5 - 13.9 17.7 1.7% 2.3 C 9.0% 21.0% 5.8% 8.4% 35.5% 5.84 B Cogeco CGO Media Cable/Satellite TV $59.20 $2,538 $969 1.4 - 7.7 8.9 2.9% 3.1 B -34.4% 13.3% 5.2% 33.2% 19.6% 0.38 B Cogeco Communications CCA Media Cable/Satellite TV $62.22 $2,424 $3,085 1.6 - 8.8 9.9 3.4% 3.1 B -29.4% 9.5% 4.8% 34.0% 19.5% 1.27 B Colliers International CIGI Commercial Services Divers Oper/Commer Serv $81.84 $3,540 $3,208 7.1 - 30.4 13.7 0.2% 3.4 D 4.4% 51.0% 14.0% 66.2% 27.1% 0.90 A Concordia International CXR Biotechnology Medical-Biomedical/Gene $26.45 $755 $1,294 3.3 - - 11.0 0.0% 6.6 F -85.3% - -5.3% -26.1% - 0.01 F Constellation Software CSU Software Enterprise Software/Serv $882.80 $3,868 $18,708 19.8 - 51.1 21.1 0.6% 3.8 D 18.8% 16.0% 16.6% 26.3% 43.8% 4.84 B Corus Entertainment CJR.B Media Multimedia $4.75 $1,647 $1,007 0.7 - - 4.5 5.1% 2.9 B -52.8% - -5.6% -19.5% -39.6% 0.60 F CP Railway CP Transportation Transport-Rail $262.79 $7,023 $37,473 5.3 5.4 15.8 16.3 1.0% 3.0 D 23.7% 25.2% 5.1% 8.4% 37.7% 5.38 B Crescent Point Energy CPG Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $4.56 $3,333 $2,507 0.3 0.3 - - 7.9% 1.8 C -48.6% - -1.1% 0.0% -3.1% 0.75 F Detour Gold DGC Mining Gold Mining $10.06 $1,012 $1,764 0.7 0.7 27.6 24.3 0.0% 1.3 B -24.6% 31.7% 9.5% -8.5% 2.4% 1.74 B Dollarama DOL Retail Retail-Discount $33.84 $3,373 $10,980 - - 20.9 17.9 0.5% - D -33.7% 23.7% 17.1% - - 3.32 D Dorel Industries DII.B Home Furnishings Home Furnishings $19.28 $3,465 $626 0.5 2.4 - 7.9 8.2% 2.1 C -31.8% - -1.0% -5.1% -0.6% 0.18 F E-L Financial ELF Insurance Multi-line Insurance $813.00 $1,985 $3,268 0.6 - 5.9 - 0.6% 3.3 A 1.4% 1.3% 3.2% 3.8% 9.5% 1.53 B Element Fleet Management EFN Commercial Services Rental Auto/Equipment $6.93 $1,305 $3,002 1.0 3.7 - 9.0 2.6% 5.1 C -24.1% - 11.8% -0.7% -9.7% 2.02 D Emera EMA Electric Electric-Integrated $43.52 $6,198 $10,091 1.5 14.1 43.8 15.1 5.4% 3.9 D -3.7% - 12.4% 8.7% 4.0% 1.60 C Empire EMP.A Food Food-Retail $24.69 $24,402 $6,710 1.8 3.5 33.8 14.0 1.8% 2.3 B 1.4% - 1.1% 0.7% 5.4% 0.27 C Enbridge ENB Pipelines Pipelines $43.94 $47,705 $80,339 1.5 4.8 45.5 17.8 6.1% 2.3 B 1.7% 162.5% -10.8% -0.1% 3.2% 1.55 C Encana ECA Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $9.37 $6,261 $8,924 1.0 1.7 - 7.1 0.8% 2.4 D -36.6% - -3.3% 1.0% -2.8% 1.44 F Enerflex EFX Oil&Gas Services Oil-Field Services $17.33 $1,686 $1,539 1.3 2.6 16.0 13.2 2.4% 1.8 B 10.8% 22.1% -2.3% 4.2% 8.3% 0.91 B Enerplus ERF Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $12.63 $1,201 $3,079 1.8 2.8 21.7 8.0 1.0% 1.7 C 10.8% 27.6% -4.7% 19.2% 8.6% 2.57 C Ensign Energy Services ESI Oil&Gas Oil&Gas Drilling $5.53 $1,080 $869 0.6 - - - 8.7% 1.8 C -0.6% - -8.9% -7.0% -3.1% 0.80 F Equitable Group EQB Diversified Finan Serv Finance-Mtge Loan/Banker $67.26 $832 $1,113 0.9 0.9 6.9 6.2 1.7% 18.4 B 7.1% 7.6% 10.6% 14.5% 14.6% 1.33 A Exchange Income EIF Airlines Airlines $30.17 $1,152 $952 1.6 7.0 13.7 9.6 7.3% 3.2 B -9.3% 10.9% 3.9% 22.2% 12.1% 0.82 B Extendicare EXE Healthcare-Services Phys Therapy/Rehab Cntrs $6.86 $1,113 $606 4.7 19.7 15.7 18.5 7.0% 7.1 C -20.8% - 5.0% -2.8% 30.3% 0.55 C Fairfax Financial FFH Insurance Reinsurance $604.10 $25,059 $17,711 1.0 1.9 7.5 10.1 2.1% 3.6 A -10.0% 36.4% 16.3% 0.8% 14.0% 0.67 B Finning International FTT Hand/Machine Tools Mach Tools&Rel Products $26.37 $6,889 $4,435 2.1 2.4 18.3 12.5 3.0% 2.6 B -12.4% 51.9% 3.8% 5.3% 12.0% 0.64 B First National Financial FN Diversified Finan Serv Finance-Mtge Loan/Banker $28.75 $1,139 $1,724 3.4 3.7 9.7 10.0 6.6% 59.5 D 8.1% 19.9% 7.6% 12.8% 35.2% 1.51 A First Quantum Minerals FM Mining Metal-Copper $11.51 $5,034 $7,935 0.6 0.7 45.1 9.2 0.1% 2.2 A -22.2% 31.1% 12.5% 11.5% 1.4% 1.57 C FirstService FSV Real Estate Real Estate Mgmnt/Servic $96.64 $2,474 $3,476 11.2 - 37.8 24.4 0.7% 2.6 C 12.0% - - 17.0% 32.2% 1.39 C Fortis FTS Electric Electric-Integrated $45.93 $8,295 $19,596 1.4 15.6 19.9 17.3 3.9% 2.8 B 0.7% - -6.8% 7.3% 7.0% 2.34 D Franco-Nevada FNV Mining Gold Mining $91.00 $891 $16,959 2.7 - 59.5 53.9 1.4% 1.0 C -14.3% 92.9% 8.5% 1.9% 4.5% 18.99 C GDI Integrated GDI Pharmaceuticals Medical-Drugs $18.70 $1,048 $397 1.6 79.8 31.6 19.1 0.0% 2.3 D 23.4% 31.3% -20.5% 7.4% 5.3% 0.38 B Genworth MI Canada MIC Insurance Financial Guarantee Ins $43.53 $921 $3,863 1.0 1.0 7.8 8.4 4.7% 1.7 A 5.0% 9.2% 6.2% 1.9% 12.8% 4.27 B George Weston WN Food Food-Misc/Diversified $94.32 $48,260 $14,528 1.7 - 41.9 13.6 2.2% 3.1 B -14.3% - 0.9% 16.5% 4.1% 0.25 D Gibson Energy GEI Pipelines Pipelines $21.66 $7,392 $3,129 4.0 8.2 64.8 26.1 6.1% 3.9 D 40.8% 29.1% 6.2% 5.5% 5.3% 0.42 B Gildan Activewear GIL Apparel Apparel Manufacturers $41.23 $3,738 $8,548 3.3 4.9 19.2 15.2 1.4% 1.6 B 5.0% - - 2.7% 17.2% 2.36 D Goldcorp G Mining Gold Mining $12.66 $4,128 $11,008 0.6 0.6 106.1 26.9 0.8% 1.6 A -25.0% 26.4% -12.1% -1.5% 0.6% 2.66 F Great Canadian Gaming GC Entertainment Gambling (Non-Hotel) $49.18 $1,030 $3,005 5.1 6.4 22.0 16.6 0.0% 2.5 D 63.9% 26.8% 35.1% 56.4% 26.3% 2.92 B Great-West Lifeco GWO Insurance Life/Health Insurance $30.38 $45,221 $30,027 1.4 2.8 11.4 9.5 5.1% 16.1 D -10.0% - 10.4% 5.4% 13.0% 0.66 C Hardwoods Distribution HDI Distribution/Wholesale Distribution/Wholesale $12.00 $1,107 $258 1.0 1.3 8.3 7.3 2.7% 1.7 A -37.9% 6.3% 14.6% 15.9% 12.4% 0.23 B High Liner Foods HLF Food Fisheries $6.43 $1,417 $215 0.6 - 5.1 8.2 9.0% 3.0 B -51.2% 0.9% -2.1% -4.9% 12.0% 0.15 D Home Capital Group HCG Banks Mortgage Banks $17.31 $816 $1,389 0.7 0.8 10.9 8.5 0.0% 9.4 B 3.2% - -10.5% -5.2% 6.9% 1.70 D Hudbay Minerals HBM Mining Metal-Copper $6.28 $2,035 $1,641 0.6 0.6 6.6 13.0 0.3% 2.1 A -35.1% 36.4% 19.0% 2.0% 8.9% 0.81 B Hudson's Bay HBC Retail Retail-Major Dept Store $8.17 $13,103 $1,497 0.8 2.0 - - 0.6% 6.6 C -27.9% - 6.3% 1.6% -43.9% 0.13 D Husky Energy HSE Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Integrated $15.93 $22,165 $16,012 0.9 0.9 8.5 10.1 3.1% 1.8 A 4.2% 35.4% 10.5% 7.8% 10.8% 0.72 A Hydro One H Electric Electric-Distribution $19.44 $6,098 $11,584 1.2 1.2 15.0 14.6 4.7% 2.6 B -9.5% 1.9% -5.0% 2.3% 7.8% 1.91 D IAMGOLD IMG Mining Gold Mining $4.19 $1,495 $1,955 0.5 - - 33.6 0.0% 1.4 C -42.1% - 0.9% 1.3% -0.4% 1.31 F IGM Financial IGM Diversified Finan Serv Invest Mgmnt/Advis Serv $32.89 $3,112 $7,921 1.8 14.4 12.4 10.0 6.8% 3.4 C -22.6% - 3.2% -2.8% 14.0% 2.55 D Imperial Oil IMO Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Integrated $39.69 $33,529 $31,462 1.3 1.4 24.2 11.5 1.9% 1.7 B 2.4% 7.5% 11.3% 1.1% 5.4% 0.97 A Indigo Books & Music IDG Retail Retail-Bookstore $12.00 $1,070 $325 0.9 1.0 - 14.4 0.0% 1.7 C -36.7% - 2.2% 2.9% -0.7% 0.30 D Industrial Alliance Insurance IAG Insurance Life/Health Insurance $48.38 $11,005 $5,305 1.0 1.5 8.8 8.2 3.4% 11.2 A -16.9% 15.3% 7.8% 6.2% 12.2% 0.48 B Intact Financial IFC Insurance Property/Casualty Ins $102.53 $10,394 $14,271 2.1 6.1 21.7 14.1 2.7% 3.6 C -1.8% - 6.7% 0.0% 9.8% 1.37 C Inter Pipeline IPL Pipelines Pipelines $22.52 $2,580 $9,003 2.4 2.9 14.7 14.7 7.6% 2.9 D -9.1% 6.5% 10.4% 4.6% 16.8% 3.35 C Interfor IFP Forest Products&Paper Forestry $15.39 $2,251 $1,072 1.1 1.3 6.7 10.4 0.0% 1.6 B -29.8% 94.4% 9.8% 18.8% 17.9% 0.48 B Intertape Polymer ITP Packaging&Containers Containers-Paper/Plastic $17.02 $1,330 $1,001 3.1 27.5 12.7 11.0 4.4% 3.6 C -13.0% 2.1% 9.1% 32.1% 24.5% 0.75 B Just Energy Group JE Gas Gas-Distribution $5.24 $3,760 $782 5.9 - 1.9 10.4 9.5% 12.3 F 1.4% 167.3% -4.2% 30.8% - 0.21 C Keyera KEY Pipelines Pipelines $29.39 $4,350 $6,094 2.4 2.5 18.7 16.9 6.1% 2.6 C -14.9% 10.1% 13.0% 23.0% 14.0% 1.37 B Kinross Gold K Mining Gold Mining $3.48 $4,291 $4,351 0.7 0.7 14.2 28.5 0.0% 1.8 C -35.9% 30.3% -0.9% 1.0% 5.0% 1.01 C Kirkland Lake Gold KL Mining Gold Mining $25.16 $1,124 $5,280 3.3 - 18.8 14.8 0.5% 1.3 C 41.7% - -34.5% 3.4% 18.1% 4.70 D Lassonde Industries LAS.A Beverages Beverages-Non-alcoholic $204.76 $1,570 $1,431 2.2 21.2 16.3 15.9 1.6% 1.9 B -16.0% 15.5% 2.7% 21.6% 14.9% 0.91 B Laurentian Bank LB Banks Commer Banks Non-US $42.04 $1,798 $1,766 0.7 0.9 7.8 7.9 6.1% 18.8 B -25.5% 18.9% -4.1% 3.1% 11.0% 0.94 C Leon's Furniture LNF Retail Retail-Home Furnishings $15.42 $2,236 $1,178 1.4 9.3 11.0 11.2 3.6% 2.0 B -14.5% 9.4% 1.0% 0.6% 14.1% 0.53 C Linamar Corp LNR Auto Parts&Equipment Auto/Trk Prts&Equip-Orig $49.39 $7,463 $3,228 0.9 1.8 5.4 5.1 1.0% 2.2 A -25.6% 11.2% 13.0% 35.2% 18.5% 0.43 B Loblaw L Food Food-Retail $58.54 $46,773 $21,962 1.8 201.4 40.2 13.3 2.0% 3.2 C 7.3% - 3.7% 17.9% 4.3% 0.48 C Lundin Mining LUN Mining Diversified Minerals $5.22 $2,454 $3,829 0.8 0.8 9.6 12.0 2.3% 1.5 A -41.4% 44.2% 2.3% -5.2% 8.3% 1.55 B Magellan Aerospace MAL Aerospace/Defense Aerospace/Defense $16.52 $948 $962 1.3 1.5 10.5 10.9 2.4% 1.3 B -17.1% 4.6% -0.1% 1.8% 13.0% 1.01 C Magna International MG Auto Parts&Equipment Auto/Trk Prts&Equip-Orig $65.40 $54,469 $21,860 1.5 1.9 7.3 6.8 2.7% 2.3 C -3.1% 11.2% 13.9% 6.3% 21.8% 0.42 B Manulife Financial MFC Insurance Life/Health Insurance $21.30 $44,989 $42,274 1.1 1.4 17.5 7.4 4.7% 16.4 B -17.3% 4.8% 10.6% 4.8% 6.2% 0.94 C Maple Leaf Foods MFI Food Food-Meat Products $28.79 $3,478 $3,577 1.8 3.2 24.4 17.3 1.8% 1.4 B -13.7% 57.9% 5.6% 7.4% 7.3% 1.04 B Martinrea International MRE Metal Fabricate/Hardware Metal Processors&Fabrica $11.69 $3,615 $1,009 0.9 1.0 5.6 4.8 1.5% 2.6 A -21.6% 18.5% -2.5% 13.0% 17.9% 0.28 C Methanex MX Chemicals Chemicals-Specialty $74.39 $5,061 $5,839 3.0 - 9.7 7.4 2.4% 2.7 C 17.3% 38.0% 23.8% 1.2% 32.0% 1.21 A Metro MRU Food Food-Retail $42.82 $14,383 $10,973 2.0 - 5.8 14.6 1.7% 2.0 B 5.5% 51.0% 6.3% 88.3% 41.8% 0.71 A Morguard MRC Real Estate Real Estate Oper/Develop $179.07 $1,134 $2,049 0.6 0.6 5.9 13.4 0.3% 2.6 B -2.3% 66.7% 11.1% 6.8% 11.3% 1.83 B Mullen Group MTL Transportation Transport-Truck $13.18 $1,224 $1,382 1.4 2.4 32.8 18.0 4.6% 1.7 B -11.1% 38.9% -3.9% -2.0% 4.3% 1.12 D National Bank NA Banks Commer Banks Non-US $59.60 $10,261 $20,098 1.8 2.3 10.1 9.3 4.2% 18.1 D -2.8% 8.8% 9.1% 7.3% 18.2% 1.98 B New Gold NGD Mining Gold Mining $1.15 $967 $666 0.3 - - - 0.0% 1.9 D -72.1% - -3.5% -25.7% -34.5% 0.69 F NFI Group NFI Auto Manufacturers Auto-Med&Heavy Duty Trks $37.91 $3,330 $2,365 2.2 - 9.3 10.3 4.0% 2.5 B -20.7% 46.9% 13.1% 11.2% 25.3% 0.71 B Norbord OSB Building Materials Bldg Prod-Wood $37.36 $3,340 $3,245 2.3 2.4 4.4 8.5 6.4% 2.0 B -5.4% 102.7% 15.8% 9.2% 57.6% 0.97 B North West Co NWC Food Food-Retail $29.64 $1,939 $1,443 3.8 4.8 19.6 15.0 4.3% 2.5 C -3.6% 1.6% 3.2% 8.7% 19.6% 0.74 C Northland Power NPI Electric Electric-Generation $21.15 $1,569 $3,728 4.8 264.1 12.1 14.2 5.7% 6.7 D -6.0% 177.8% 26.6% 3.1% 42.0% 2.38 C Onex ONEX Private Equity Private Equity $82.66 $33,557 $8,339 3.3 - - 148.0 0.4% 11.6 F -10.3% - 11.2% 8.2% -25.3% 0.25 D Open Text OTEX Software Enterprise Software/Serv $43.35 $3,768 $11,632 2.4 - 35.9 11.8 1.9% 2.0 B 2.6% - 12.4% -1.0% 6.6% 3.07 C Pan American Silver PAAS Mining Silver Mining $17.57 $1,110 $2,694 1.3 1.3 16.4 22.9 1.0% 1.3 B -7.5% 36.4% 7.1% 5.0% 8.1% 2.43 C Paramount Resources POU Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $7.89 $939 $1,034 0.5 - - - 0.0% 2.3 D -63.8% - 26.7% -2.2% -14.7% 1.12 D Parex Resources PXT Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $16.56 $1,037 $2,574 1.6 1.7 4.8 4.3 0.0% 1.4 D 0.6% 118.2% 14.3% 58.9% 39.3% 2.48 B Parkland Fuel PKI Oil&Gas Oil Refining&Marketing $37.29 $14,343 $4,960 2.9 - 27.8 14.4 3.1% 3.4 D 54.1% 45.0% 14.7% 18.9% 11.0% 0.34 A Pembina Pipeline PPL Pipelines Pipelines $44.68 $7,445 $22,533 2.0 3.2 18.2 17.1 5.1% 1.9 B 6.2% 33.9% 3.2% 60.7% 13.5% 3.02 B Power POW Insurance Life/Health Insurance $26.65 $49,456 $12,415 0.9 - 9.8 7.9 5.7% 12.1 A -15.0% - 8.6% 5.1% 9.2% 0.25 C Power Financial PWF Insurance Life/Health Insurance $27.86 $48,209 $19,895 1.1 5.9 10.0 7.9 6.2% 13.0 A -17.9% - 9.7% 5.1% 11.1% 0.41 C Precision Drilling PD Oil&Gas Oil&Gas Drilling $3.34 $1,461 $981 0.6 0.7 - - 0.0% 2.2 D -1.5% - -2.1% -4.6% -8.0% 0.67 F Premium Brands PBH Food Food-Meat Products $69.14 $2,767 $2,335 2.9 - 22.7 15.6 2.7% 2.9 C -28.1% 87.5% 12.9% 94.0% 15.6% 0.79 B Quebecor QBR.B Media Multimedia $27.73 $4,168 $7,195 - - 18.6 14.4 0.8% - D 12.5% 33.9% 3.8% - - 1.57 B Recipe Unlimited RECP Retail Retail-Restaurants $25.28 $1,097 $1,576 3.2 - 16.7 13.7 1.7% 3.2 C 2.9% - 24.0% 18.5% 17.0% 1.41 B Reitmans Canada RET.A Retail Retail-Apparel/Shoe $3.74 $962 $238 0.7 0.7 - - 5.3% 1.5 B -13.3% - 1.6% -6.0% -3.5% 0.25 F Restaurant Brands QSR Retail Retail-Restaurants $70.01 $6,904 $32,916 6.1 - 15.4 19.1 3.4% 4.8 D -14.4% 88.9% 1.9% -12.3% 39.1% 2.50 D Richelieu Hardware RCH Distribution/Wholesale Distribution/Wholesale $26.10 $996 $1,499 3.2 4.1 21.8 18.8 0.9% 1.2 C -25.0% 6.0% 10.4% 6.7% 15.6% 1.51 B Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA Commercial Services Auction House/Art Dealer $45.60 $1,316 $4,954 4.6 - 30.4 25.3 2.1% 2.6 D 39.6% - 24.1% 1.9% 16.0% 3.73 C Rocky Mountain Dealerships RME Machinery-Constr&Mining Machinery-Constr&Mining $9.34 $1,029 $186 0.9 1.0 9.4 8.5 5.2% 3.1 B -24.0% 18.8% -0.1% 18.0% 9.9% 0.18 C Rogers Communications RCI.B Telecommunications Cellular Telecom $69.05 $14,790 $35,551 4.6 - 18.0 15.3 2.8% 3.9 D 2.6% 12.6% 3.3% 6.9% 28.1% 2.40 B Rogers Sugar RSI Food Sugar $5.38 $786 $565 1.6 - 13.1 11.4 6.7% 2.6 B -6.5% 31.5% 10.3% 45.2% 14.2% 0.72 B Royal Bank RY Banks Commer Banks Non-US $93.62 $55,784 $134,904 1.9 2.4 11.6 10.4 4.2% 16.6 C -3.7% 6.2% 8.7% 7.6% 17.1% 2.43 C Russel Metals RUS Iron/Steel Steel-Producers $24.37 $3,875 $1,513 1.6 1.7 7.5 8.6 6.2% 2.2 B -9.5% 62.6% 7.5% 19.2% 22.6% 0.39 B Saputo SAP Food Food-Dairy Products $38.71 $12,454 $15,042 3.1 9.8 19.9 20.1 1.7% 1.9 C -9.9% 7.5% 5.5% 24.0% 16.5% 1.20 B Secure Energy Services SES Oil&Gas Oil Refining&Marketing $8.00 $2,934 $1,296 1.5 1.6 - 33.9 3.4% 1.9 C 5.8% - 20.9% 7.0% -2.1% 0.45 C Seven Generations Energy VII Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $11.63 $3,030 $4,212 0.9 - 15.2 5.2 0.0% 1.7 B -30.8% 44.5% 45.6% 11.3% 6.1% 1.37 B Shaw Communications SJR.B Media Cable/Satellite TV $24.87 $5,240 $12,643 2.2 - 248.7 17.6 4.8% 2.4 C -8.5% - 2.9% 0.4% 0.9% 2.38 F ShawCor SCL Oil&Gas Services Oil Field Mach&Equip $20.90 $1,485 $1,465 1.4 2.7 32.7 29.7 2.9% 1.6 C -18.1% - -8.9% -1.4% 4.4% 0.99 F Shopify SHOP Internet Web Hosting/Design $179.34 $1,262 $19,184 8.7 8.9 - 209.7 0.0% 1.1 F 29.0% - 39.4% 67.2% -5.0% 14.74 D Sierra Wireless SW Telecommunications Wireless Equipment $21.10 $1,029 $761 1.3 4.1 - 13.6 0.0% 1.5 D -15.1% - 5.2% 15.4% -5.8% 0.72 D SNC-Lavalin SNC Engineering&Construction Building-Heavy Construct $46.99 $10,439 $8,249 1.7 - 24.7 14.1 2.4% 2.8 B -14.0% - -1.5% 0.9% 6.7% 0.77 D Spin Master TOY Toys/Games/Hobbies Toys $42.33 $2,198 $4,568 4.8 8.7 19.7 16.6 0.0% 1.8 C -17.9% - - 13.8% 28.5% 1.92 D Stantec STN Engineering&Construction Engineering/R&D Services $31.00 $3,485 $3,525 1.9 184.7 50.9 14.7 1.8% 2.2 B -11.0% - 6.6% 5.9% 3.7% 1.01 D Stars Group TSGI Entertainment Internet Gambling $22.54 $2,303 $6,133 1.1 - - 7.9 0.0% 2.7 C -20.0% - 7.6% 114.5% -0.5% 1.70 D Stelco STLC Iron/Steel Steel-Producers $20.29 $2,600 $1,802 3.9 3.9 13.7 4.0 2.0% 3.1 C 20.7% - - -99.3% - 0.69 D Stella-Jones SJ Building Materials Bldg Prod-Wood $39.32 $2,068 $2,727 2.2 3.3 16.2 15.0 1.2% 1.6 B -21.8% 5.7% 9.7% 11.7% 14.6% 1.32 B STEP Energy Services STEP Oil&Gas Services Oil-Field Services $2.75 $767 $183 0.4 0.5 4.6 7.0 0.0% 1.9 B -76.6% - - 86.5% 8.0% 0.23 D Stuart Olson SOX Engineering&Construction Building&Construct-Misc $5.23 $1,021 $145 0.7 - 11.6 11.2 9.2% 3.0 B -7.3% 2.3% -5.2% -2.4% 6.0% 0.14 C Sun Life Financial SLF Insurance Life/Health Insurance $47.74 $27,465 $28,800 1.4 2.1 13.5 9.5 4.2% 11.5 C -2.2% - 12.7% 3.7% 10.6% 1.06 C Suncor Energy SU Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Integrated $42.98 $38,981 $68,965 1.5 1.6 14.1 11.5 3.4% 2.0 C -0.9% 61.4% 5.7% 3.9% 10.9% 1.80 B SunOpta SOY Food Food-Misc/Diversified $5.79 $1,634 $506 1.7 - - - 0.0% 3.2 D -43.1% - -3.7% -11.8% -46.3% 0.31 F Superior Plus SPB Retail Retail-Propane Distrib $10.44 $2,609 $1,825 1.7 - 21.0 12.9 6.9% 3.1 C -8.7% 38.8% -6.0% 55.7% 7.0% 0.59 C Taiga Building Products TBL Distribution/Wholesale Distribution/Wholesale $1.20 $1,477 $140 1.3 - - - 0.0% 3.5 F -20.0% - -31.1% 13.4% - 0.08 F TD Bank TD Banks Commer Banks Non-US $70.45 $50,483 $128,851 1.8 2.4 12.0 10.2 3.8% 16.6 C -1.2% 11.4% 10.6% 7.5% 15.5% 2.57 C Teck Resources TECK.B Mining Diversified Minerals $27.24 $12,524 $15,674 0.7 0.7 4.6 7.0 0.7% 1.7 A -1.8% 50.2% 15.0% 8.2% 16.6% 1.25 B TELUS T Telecommunications Telecom Services $46.83 $14,071 $28,014 2.8 - 18.3 15.4 4.7% 3.2 B 0.4% 3.8% 4.4% 9.5% 16.6% 1.98 A TFI International TFII Transportation Transport-Services $43.17 $4,984 $3,798 2.5 - 11.4 11.8 2.2% 2.5 B 37.9% 32.2% 11.8% 3.7% 23.2% 0.77 A Thomson Reuters TRI Media Multimedia $63.62 $9,183 $35,137 2.8 11.8 30.3 40.9 2.9% 2.1 C 17.0% - -12.2% -0.1% 9.1% 4.91 D TMX Group X Diversified Finan Serv Finance-Other Services $77.88 $780 $4,344 1.3 - 10.3 14.5 3.0% 7.7 C 14.6% 114.4% 2.1% 33.2% 13.2% 5.54 B Toromont Industries TIH Machinery-Diversified Machinery-General Indust $57.58 $3,361 $4,690 3.6 5.9 20.7 17.1 1.6% 2.4 C 3.3% 13.9% 21.3% 105.5% 20.1% 1.39 A Total Energy Services TOT Oil&Gas Services Oil Field Mach&Equip $9.72 $812 $447 0.8 0.8 20.7 14.3 2.5% 1.9 B -32.5% 18.8% 24.4% 0.7% 4.0% 0.55 C Tourmaline Oil TOU Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $19.61 $2,024 $5,335 0.7 0.7 17.9 14.4 2.0% 1.4 A -16.2% 42.3% 7.3% 5.2% 4.1% 2.63 C TransAlta TA Electric Electric-Integrated $7.18 $2,265 $2,056 0.9 1.5 - 204.2 2.2% 2.2 B -0.4% - -0.9% -9.1% -11.6% 0.91 F Transat AT TRZ Airlines Airlines $6.86 $3,023 $268 0.4 0.5 1.8 71.3 0.0% 2.8 B -36.9% 50.1% 2.5% 19.1% 34.5% 0.08 B TransCanada TRP Pipelines Pipelines $53.81 $13,392 $49,156 2.1 4.7 14.5 14.2 5.1% 3.1 C -11.1% 60.3% -1.9% 9.0% 14.9% 3.58 D Transcontinental TCL.A Commercial Services Printing-Commercial $20.81 $2,322 $1,830 1.1 - 7.4 7.5 4.0% 2.4 B -22.5% - 4.1% 88.5% 16.0% 0.72 C Trican Well Service TCW Oil&Gas Services Oil-Field Services $1.32 $1,013 $413 0.4 0.6 - - 0.0% 1.3 C -70.7% - -12.1% -13.7% -5.7% 0.43 F Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ Mining Metal-Copper $2.39 $1,439 $4,809 0.4 - 9.6 23.8 0.0% 1.6 B -38.4% 9.0% -12.8% 3.8% 4.0% 3.34 D Uni-Select UNS Auto Parts&Equipment Auto/Trk Prts&Equip-Orig $21.76 $2,317 $920 1.3 - 14.5 12.8 1.7% 2.8 C -11.4% 47.0% 9.3% 0.1% 9.0% 0.40 B Vermilion Energy VET Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $32.20 $1,354 $4,910 1.9 - - 29.5 8.6% 2.3 F -23.7% - 6.6% 47.6% -2.0% 3.19 F Wajax WJX Machinery-Constr&Mining Machinery-Constr&Mining $20.10 $1,469 $403 1.3 1.5 9.8 7.9 5.0% 2.5 B -14.0% 90.4% 2.7% 18.9% 13.7% 0.27 B West Fraser Timber WFT Forest Products&Paper Forestry $71.11 $6,220 $5,089 1.7 2.2 5.5 8.4 1.1% 1.6 C -11.9% 118.6% 18.3% 12.7% 35.7% 0.87 B Western Forest Products WEF Forest Products&Paper Forestry $1.89 $1,195 $735 1.3 1.6 9.1 7.8 4.8% 1.5 B -25.4% 4.0% 3.4% 8.7% 14.5% 0.62 B WestJet Airlines WJA Airlines Airlines $18.60 $4,658 $2,119 0.9 1.0 19.2 15.6 3.0% 2.9 A -28.0% - 8.3% 3.7% 4.9% 0.46 D Wheaton Precious Metals WPM Mining Precious Metals $21.04 $1,114 $9,342 1.4 1.4 24.8 29.1 2.3% 1.3 B -18.3% 53.3% 5.1% 11.0% 5.5% 8.37 C Whitecap Resources WCP Oil&Gas Oil Comp-Explor&Prodtn $5.09 $1,160 $2,120 0.6 0.7 - 9.2 6.4% 1.9 C -40.2% - 4.5% 18.2% -5.4% 1.80 D Winpak WPK Packaging&Containers Containers-Paper/Plastic $44.76 $1,180 $2,909 2.5 2.5 18.0 18.6 0.3% 1.2 B -5.6% 7.1% 3.7% 12.1% 14.5% 2.47 C WSP Global WSP Engineering&Construction Engineering/R&D Services $63.97 $7,819 $6,661 2.1 - 28.3 17.0 2.3% 2.1 B 12.9% 2.6% 4.7% 6.8% 7.8% 0.85 A Yamana Gold YRI Mining Gold Mining $2.82 $2,356 $2,676 0.5 0.6 - 18.7 0.9% 2.0 C -16.2% - 0.0% -9.6% -9.7% 1.14 F

Norm Rothery, CFA, PhD, tweets as @NormanRothery. He may hold some of the securities mentioned in this article. Be sure to read all of the sections of this feature before investing.