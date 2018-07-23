How to Maintain a Partnership

Jay Ferguson is the guitarist of Sloan, a Halifax-bred, Toronto-based rock quartet. Few bands stay together for every long, but Sloan—Ferguson, Chris Murphy, Patrick Pentland and Andrew Scott—turns 25 next year. Ferguson explains the secret to the band’s longevity.

I always say split the money four ways. Everybody in our band is a songwriter and contributes, so everybody has had at least one single that has been on the radio. When one of us does well, we’re all in the same financial boat. That just helps a band, because there are no ego clashes.

Sloan is an artistic outlet for all of us. There are a lot of people who have left bands who say, “Oh, I can’t do my song.” Within Sloan, you can do what you want, so there’s no real reason to leave.

