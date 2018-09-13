Meet Atlantic Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The five Atlantic Canada companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 434.6% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 386 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Atlantic Canada’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. Carson Leasing and Exports

Growth 500: 92

Growth (2012–2017): 936%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Sells vehicles to retail and wholesale clients in Canada and abroad

2. Supplement King Canada

Growth 500: 156

Growth (2012–2017): 541%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Franchises a chain of stores selling health and fitness supplements

3. ScreenScape

Growth 500: 190

Growth (2012–2017): 400%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Charlottetown, P.E.I.

What it does: Develops web-based software that controls digital displays

4. VistaCare Communications Services of Canada

Growth 500: 353

Growth (2012–2017): 177%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Designs, builds and installs commercial communications and building security systems

5. Auction Transport Services

Growth 500: 447

Growth (2012–2017): 119%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.

What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients