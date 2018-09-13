Meet Atlantic Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The five Atlantic Canada companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 434.6% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 386 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Atlantic Canada’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.
1. Carson Leasing and Exports Growth 500: 92 Growth (2012–2017): 936% Revenue (2017): $50–100 million Headquarters: Halifax, N.S. What it does: Sells vehicles to retail and wholesale clients in Canada and abroad
2. Supplement King Canada Growth 500: 156 Growth (2012–2017): 541% Revenue (2017): $5–10 million Headquarters: Halifax, N.S. What it does: Franchises a chain of stores selling health and fitness supplements
3. ScreenScape Growth 500: 190 Growth (2012–2017): 400% Revenue (2017): $2–5 million Headquarters: Charlottetown, P.E.I. What it does: Develops web-based software that controls digital displays
4. VistaCare Communications Services of Canada Growth 500: 353 Growth (2012–2017): 177% Revenue (2017): $50–100 million Headquarters: Halifax, N.S. What it does: Designs, builds and installs commercial communications and building security systems
5. Auction Transport Services Growth 500: 447 Growth (2012–2017): 119% Revenue (2017): $2–5 million Headquarters: Moncton, N.B. What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients