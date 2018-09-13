Meet Atlantic Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

  0

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
The iconic Bluenose II during the Tall Ships Parade of Sail in Halifax Harbour near the Macdonald Bridge and naval base in August 2017

(Paul McKinnon/iStock)

The five Atlantic Canada companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 434.6% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 386 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Atlantic Canada’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. Carson Leasing and Exports
Growth 500: 92
Growth (2012–2017): 936%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.
What it does: Sells vehicles to retail and wholesale clients in Canada and abroad

2. Supplement King Canada
Growth 500: 156
Growth (2012–2017): 541%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.
What it does: Franchises a chain of stores selling health and fitness supplements

3. ScreenScape
Growth 500: 190
Growth (2012–2017): 400%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Charlottetown, P.E.I.
What it does: Develops web-based software that controls digital displays

4. VistaCare Communications Services of Canada
Growth 500: 353
Growth (2012–2017): 177%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.
What it does: Designs, builds and installs commercial communications and building security systems

5. Auction Transport Services
Growth 500: 447
Growth (2012–2017): 119%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.
What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients

