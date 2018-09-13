Meet Calgary’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 24 Calgary firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 518% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1556 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Calgary companies.
1. Eight Ounce Coffee
Growth 500: 40
Growth (2012–2017): 1876%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Sells specialty coffee brewing and espresso equipment
2. Pine Cliff Energy
Growth 500: 46
Growth (2012–2017): 1503%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Acquires, develops and produces oil and natural gas
3. Custom Delivery Solutions
Growth 500: 74
Growth (2012–2017): 1131%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides delivery services specializing in furniture and appliances
4. Zoom Painting
Growth 500: 86
Growth (2012–2017): 1028%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Offers painting services to residential and commercial clients
5. Helcim
Growth 500: 98
Growth (2012–2017): 897%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Hosts a cloud-based merchant platform for small businesses
6. Equium Group
Growth 500: 103
Growth (2012–2017): 869%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Offers commercial and residential real estate services
7. TWT Group
Growth 500: 112
Growth (2012–2017): 804%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Manages IT services for small and mid-sized businesses
8. Fiasco Gelato
Growth 500: 120
Growth (2012–2017): 763%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Manufactures all-natural gelato and sorbets sold in grocery stores and restaurants
9. Blackline Safety
Growth 500: 208
Growth (2012–2017): 341%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Develops and manufactures equipment to monitor the safety of industrial workers
10. iON United
Growth 500: 216
Growth (2012–2017): 328%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Deploys and maintains clients’ IT security, infrastructure and cloud deployments
11. Summit Kids
Growth 500: 220
Growth (2012–2017): 322%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Operates out-of-school childcare and education programs
12. Rockwood Custom Homes
Growth 500: 283
Growth (2012–2017): 237%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Builds and renovates luxury homes
13. 2 Percent Realty
Growth 500: 296
Growth (2012–2017): 225%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Facilitates real estate transactions for a flat 2% commission
14. Pinnacle Wealth Brokers
Growth 500: 300
Growth (2012–2017): 219%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Brokers private investment opportunities for individual investors
15. Bigfoot Industrial Services
Growth 500: 313
Growth (2012–2017): 212%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides industrial services and maintenance
16. Convergent IS
Growth 500: 324
Growth (2012–2017): 201%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Sells and services SAP software and builds related applications
17. Questor Technology
Growth 500: 336
Growth (2012–2017): 191%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides clean combustion systems for waste gas
18. Ryan Murphy Construction
Growth 500: 369
Growth (2012–2017): 162%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides construction, renovation and project-management services
19. Debian Information Technology
Growth 500: 387
Growth (2012–2017): 148%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides outsourced IT services, primarily for small and mid-sized businesses in the energy sector
20. The Evans Hunt Group
Growth 500: 403
Growth (2012–2017): 139%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides digital marketing and creative services
21. ProStar Cleaning and Restoration
Growth 500: 422
Growth (2012–2017): 130%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Cleans and restores properties following disasters such as fires or floods
22. Sure Systems
Growth 500: 487
Growth (2012–2017): 98%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides IT consulting to small and mid-sized businesses
23. Results Canada
Growth 500: 500
Growth (2012–2017): 93%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides professional business consulting with a focus on execution