Meet Calgary’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500





The 24 Calgary firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 518% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1556 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Calgary companies.

1. Eight Ounce Coffee

Growth 500: 40

Growth (2012–2017): 1876%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Sells specialty coffee brewing and espresso equipment

2. Pine Cliff Energy

Growth 500: 46

Growth (2012–2017): 1503%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Acquires, develops and produces oil and natural gas

3. Custom Delivery Solutions

Growth 500: 74

Growth (2012–2017): 1131%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides delivery services specializing in furniture and appliances

4. Zoom Painting

Growth 500: 86

Growth (2012–2017): 1028%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Offers painting services to residential and commercial clients

5. Helcim

Growth 500: 98

Growth (2012–2017): 897%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Hosts a cloud-based merchant platform for small businesses

6. Equium Group

Growth 500: 103

Growth (2012–2017): 869%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Offers commercial and residential real estate services

7. TWT Group

Growth 500: 112

Growth (2012–2017): 804%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Manages IT services for small and mid-sized businesses

8. Fiasco Gelato

Growth 500: 120

Growth (2012–2017): 763%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Manufactures all-natural gelato and sorbets sold in grocery stores and restaurants

9. Blackline Safety

Growth 500: 208

Growth (2012–2017): 341%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Develops and manufactures equipment to monitor the safety of industrial workers

10. iON United

Growth 500: 216

Growth (2012–2017): 328%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Deploys and maintains clients’ IT security, infrastructure and cloud deployments

11. Summit Kids

Growth 500: 220

Growth (2012–2017): 322%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Operates out-of-school childcare and education programs

12. Rockwood Custom Homes

Growth 500: 283

Growth (2012–2017): 237%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Builds and renovates luxury homes

13. 2 Percent Realty

Growth 500: 296

Growth (2012–2017): 225%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Facilitates real estate transactions for a flat 2% commission

14. Pinnacle Wealth Brokers

Growth 500: 300

Growth (2012–2017): 219%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Brokers private investment opportunities for individual investors

15. Bigfoot Industrial Services

Growth 500: 313

Growth (2012–2017): 212%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides industrial services and maintenance

16. Convergent IS

Growth 500: 324

Growth (2012–2017): 201%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Sells and services SAP software and builds related applications

17. Questor Technology

Growth 500: 336

Growth (2012–2017): 191%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides clean combustion systems for waste gas

18. Ryan Murphy Construction

Growth 500: 369

Growth (2012–2017): 162%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides construction, renovation and project-management services

19. Debian Information Technology

Growth 500: 387

Growth (2012–2017): 148%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides outsourced IT services, primarily for small and mid-sized businesses in the energy sector

20. The Evans Hunt Group

Growth 500: 403

Growth (2012–2017): 139%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides digital marketing and creative services

21. ProStar Cleaning and Restoration

Growth 500: 422

Growth (2012–2017): 130%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Cleans and restores properties following disasters such as fires or floods

22. Sure Systems

Growth 500: 487

Growth (2012–2017): 98%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides IT consulting to small and mid-sized businesses

23. Results Canada

Growth 500: 500

Growth (2012–2017): 93%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides professional business consulting with a focus on execution