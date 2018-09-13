Meet Ottawa’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 23 Ottawa companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 450% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,148 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Ottawa’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.
1. Martello Technologies
Growth 500: 28
Growth (2012–2017): 2231%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems
2. HostedBizz
Growth 500: 50
Growth (2012–2017): 1446%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector
3. OPIN
Growth 500: 69
Growth (2012–2017): 1165%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises
4. Giatec Scientific
Growth 500: 80
Growth (2012–2017): 1035%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry
5. Napkyn Analytics
Growth 500: 141
Growth (2012–2017): 622%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital analytics to mid-sized and large enterprises
6. InGenius Software
Growth 500: 173
Growth (2012–2017): 446%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers software that integrates phones with customer relationship management systems
7. Clôture Regionale
Growth 500: 183
Growth (2012–2017): 415%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.
What it does: Sells and installs residential and commercial fences
8. D-Squared Construction
Growth 500: 253
Growth (2012–2017): 263%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides road and infrastructure construction services
9. Versature
Growth 500: 261
Growth (2012–2017): 257%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers cloud-based business phone and communication services
10. Ontario Rental and Supply
Growth 500: 267
Growth (2012–2017): 251%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Rents, sells and services construction equipment
11. NewFound Recruiting
Growth 500: 270
Growth (2012–2017): 248%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors
12. Shared
Growth 500: 272
Growth (2012–2017): 246%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Creates, crowdsources and distributes social media-optimized content
13. PrecisionIT
Growth 500: 303
Growth (2012–2017): 218%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers IT consulting services to public- and private-sector clients
14. Fishburn Sheridan & Associates
Growth 500: 306
Growth (2012–2017): 216%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides engineering and consulting services to building and facility owners
15. NetFore Systems
Growth 500: 330
Growth (2012–2017): 195%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides custom software applications and services
16. The Mortgage Advisors
Growth 500: 346
Growth (2012–2017): 182%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Arranges mortgage financing for residential, commercial and industrial clients
17. i-Sight
Growth 500: 349
Growth (2012–2017): 179%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Creates specialized investigative case management software used by retail, health care, insurance and financial institutions
18. Avaleris
Growth 500: 370
Growth (2012–2017): 161%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides IT services related to identity and cybersecurity
19. Pythian
Growth 500: 379
Growth (2012–2017): 152%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides IT managed services and consulting for businesses
20. RBR
Growth 500: 461
Growth (2012–2017): 113%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures oceanographic instruments for public and private researchers
21. Inflector Environmental Services
Growth 500: 469
Growth (2012–2017): 109%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides environmental abatement, remediation, demolition and related services
22. DLS Technology
Growth 500: 484
Growth (2012–2017): 101%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Delivers IT solutions to clients in the private and public sectors
23. Interactive Audio Visual
Growth 500: 495
Growth (2012–2017): 95%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers audio-visual communication and collaboration software for organizations