Meet Ottawa’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 23 Ottawa companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 450% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,148 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Ottawa’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. Martello Technologies

Growth 500: 28

Growth (2012–2017): 2231%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems

2. HostedBizz

Growth 500: 50

Growth (2012–2017): 1446%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector

3. OPIN

Growth 500: 69

Growth (2012–2017): 1165%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises

4. Giatec Scientific

Growth 500: 80

Growth (2012–2017): 1035%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry

5. Napkyn Analytics

Growth 500: 141

Growth (2012–2017): 622%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides digital analytics to mid-sized and large enterprises

6. InGenius Software

Growth 500: 173

Growth (2012–2017): 446%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers software that integrates phones with customer relationship management systems

7. Clôture Regionale

Growth 500: 183

Growth (2012–2017): 415%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.

What it does: Sells and installs residential and commercial fences

8. D-Squared Construction

Growth 500: 253

Growth (2012–2017): 263%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides road and infrastructure construction services

9. Versature

Growth 500: 261

Growth (2012–2017): 257%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers cloud-based business phone and communication services

10. Ontario Rental and Supply

Growth 500: 267

Growth (2012–2017): 251%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Rents, sells and services construction equipment

11. NewFound Recruiting

Growth 500: 270

Growth (2012–2017): 248%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors

12. Shared

Growth 500: 272

Growth (2012–2017): 246%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Creates, crowdsources and distributes social media-optimized content

13. PrecisionIT

Growth 500: 303

Growth (2012–2017): 218%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers IT consulting services to public- and private-sector clients

14. Fishburn Sheridan & Associates

Growth 500: 306

Growth (2012–2017): 216%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides engineering and consulting services to building and facility owners

15. NetFore Systems

Growth 500: 330

Growth (2012–2017): 195%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides custom software applications and services

16. The Mortgage Advisors

Growth 500: 346

Growth (2012–2017): 182%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Arranges mortgage financing for residential, commercial and industrial clients

17. i-Sight

Growth 500: 349

Growth (2012–2017): 179%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Creates specialized investigative case management software used by retail, health care, insurance and financial institutions

18. Avaleris

Growth 500: 370

Growth (2012–2017): 161%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides IT services related to identity and cybersecurity

19. Pythian

Growth 500: 379

Growth (2012–2017): 152%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides IT managed services and consulting for businesses

20. RBR

Growth 500: 461

Growth (2012–2017): 113%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures oceanographic instruments for public and private researchers

21. Inflector Environmental Services

Growth 500: 469

Growth (2012–2017): 109%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides environmental abatement, remediation, demolition and related services

22. DLS Technology

Growth 500: 484

Growth (2012–2017): 101%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Delivers IT solutions to clients in the private and public sectors

23. Interactive Audio Visual

Growth 500: 495

Growth (2012–2017): 95%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers audio-visual communication and collaboration software for organizations