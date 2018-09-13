Meet Saskatchewan’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The eight Saskatchewan companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 876.5% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 803 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Saskatchewan’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.
1. Vinland Homes
Growth 500: 21
Growth (2012–2017): 3121%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Builds custom single-family homes
2. sMedia
Growth 500: 53
Growth (2012–2017): 1397%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Regina, Sask.
What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry
3. Hillberg & Berk
Growth 500: 104
Growth (2012–2017): 860%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Regina, Sask.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and sells luxury jewellery
4. Vendasta
Growth 500: 142
Growth (2012–2017): 620%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Runs a digital marketing automation platform that helps agencies and media companies connect with local markets
5. Three Farmers
Growth 500: 170
Growth (2012–2017): 476%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Produces a line of plant-based snacks
6. TA Foods
Growth 500: 274
Growth (2012–2017): 245%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Yorkton, Sask.
What it does: Produces and sells bulk and retail flax seed products, and provides packaging services
7. ProjectLine Solutions
Growth 500: 385
Growth (2012–2017): 150%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Implements SAP software at small and mid-sized companies
8. Athabasca Basin Security
Growth 500: 396
Growth (2012–2017): 143%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Corman Park, Sask.
What it does: Provides Canadian mining companies with security and medical services