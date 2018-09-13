Meet Saskatchewan’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The eight Saskatchewan companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 876.5% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 803 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Saskatchewan’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. Vinland Homes

Growth 500: 21

Growth (2012–2017): 3121%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Builds custom single-family homes

2. sMedia

Growth 500: 53

Growth (2012–2017): 1397%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Regina, Sask.

What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry

3. Hillberg & Berk

Growth 500: 104

Growth (2012–2017): 860%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Regina, Sask.

What it does: Designs, manufactures and sells luxury jewellery

4. Vendasta

Growth 500: 142

Growth (2012–2017): 620%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Runs a digital marketing automation platform that helps agencies and media companies connect with local markets

5. Three Farmers

Growth 500: 170

Growth (2012–2017): 476%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Produces a line of plant-based snacks

6. TA Foods

Growth 500: 274

Growth (2012–2017): 245%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Yorkton, Sask.

What it does: Produces and sells bulk and retail flax seed products, and provides packaging services

7. ProjectLine Solutions

Growth 500: 385

Growth (2012–2017): 150%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Implements SAP software at small and mid-sized companies

8. Athabasca Basin Security

Growth 500: 396

Growth (2012–2017): 143%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Corman Park, Sask.

What it does: Provides Canadian mining companies with security and medical services