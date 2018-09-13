Meet Vancouver’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 58 Vancouver companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 1,760% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 8,404 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

1. Article

Growth 500: 1

Growth (2012–2017): 56581%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells modern and Scandinavian-inspired furniture online

2. RecycleSmart Solutions

Growth 500: 12

Growth (2012–2017): 4845%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses

3. Buyatab Online

Growth 500: 13

Growth (2012–2017): 4626%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Operates a platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards

4. Canada Drives

Growth 500: 14

Growth (2012–2017): 4610%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Facilitates auto financing, personal loans and credit services for consumers through an online portal

5. 3RA Intercâmbio

Growth 500: 25

Growth (2012–2017): 2685%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers diverse support services for Latin American students furthering their education in Canada

6. Milo Enterprises

Growth 500: 27

Growth (2012–2017): 2253%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures home and garden products

7. Adroit Overseas Enterprises

Growth 500: 36

Growth (2012–2017): 1957%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Exports agricultural products such as grains, pulses and oilseeds

8. RAM Engineering

Growth 500: 41

Growth (2012–2017): 1688%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers technical consulting services for civil and electrical infrastructure projects

9. Eco Paving

Growth 500: 45

Growth (2012–2017): 1526%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures and installs recycled rubber paving surfaces for residential and commercial clients

10. Saje Natural Wellness

Growth 500: 48

Growth (2012–2017): 1488%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells essential oil-based wellness products through its own stores and online

11. Merchant Advance Capital

Growth 500: 49

Growth (2012–2017): 1472%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides financing to small- and mid-sized businesses

12. Herbaland Naturals

Growth 500: 57

Growth (2012–2017): 1339%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale

13. Certified Battery

Growth 500: 61

Growth (2012–2017): 1283%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Sells replacement parts for consumer electronics online

14. Unbounce

Growth 500: 66

Growth (2012–2017): 1201%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversion tool builder

15. Daily Hive

Growth 500: 67

Growth (2012–2017): 1200%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal

16. Traction on Demand

Growth 500: 72

Growth (2012–2017): 1140%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations

17. PageFreezer.com

Growth 500: 97

Growth (2012–2017): 900%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies

18. Appnovation

Growth 500: 105

Growth (2012–2017): 859%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

19. Copperleaf

Growth 500: 108

Growth (2012–2017): 843%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Develops decision analytics software that helps companies manage infrastructure and assets

20. Impact Recruitment

Growth 500: 124

Growth (2012–2017): 741%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services

21. Centurion Trucking

Growth 500: 131

Growth (2012–2017): 670%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Provides freight transportation services across North America, primarily for food and beverage clients

22. Venue Kings Ticket Brokers

Growth 500: 140

Growth (2012–2017): 623%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers online ticket-brokering services for concerts and sporting events

23. Altec Integrated Solutions

Growth 500: 171

Growth (2012–2017): 463%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures industrial machinery, controls equipment and specialty software

24. Acer Mortgage Lending

Growth 500: 179

Growth (2012–2017): 428%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Brokers mortgages for residential and commercial clients

25. Advisor Websites

Growth 500: 180

Growth (2012–2017): 427%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Builds software for clients in the financial and insurance industries

26 Shearwater Research (No. 194); 27 KIMBO Design (No. 203); 28 Kuzco Lighting (No. 240); 29 TAK Logistics (No. 262); 30 Nanotech Security (No. 266); 31 Agreement Express (No. 268); 32 Teema (No. 279); 33 Hardwoods Distribution (No. 280); 34 Promag Enviro Systems (No. 287); 35 The Pedalheads Group (No. 293); 36 General Credit Services (No. 294); 37 BBSpro Services (No. 310); 38 VPAC Construction Group (No. 311); 39 All-Pro Services (No. 325); 40 Dominion Lending Centres (No. 331); 41 iQmetrix (No. 342); 42 Global Relay (No. 352); 43 Gibraltar Holdings (No. 354); 44 Everland Natural Foods (No. 359); 45 Kitply Industries (No. 364); 46 Pacific Quorum Properties (No. 376); 47 STEMCELL Technologies (No. 382); 48 Optimus Information (No. 389); 49 Prizm Media (No. 390); 50 Coast Fraser Enterprises (No. 402); 51 Kasa Supply (No. 429); 52 Lantrax Logistics (No. 435); 53 Nurse Next Door Home Care Services (No. 463); 54 Greenlight Innovation (No. 472); 55 AnalysisWorks (No. 481); 56 Happier IT (No. 483); 57 Ecofish Research (No. 486); 58 Netcetera (No. 489);