Meet Vancouver’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 58 Vancouver companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 1,760% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 8,404 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Winnipeg’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.
1. Article
Growth 500: 1
Growth (2012–2017): 56581%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Sells modern and Scandinavian-inspired furniture online
2. RecycleSmart Solutions
Growth 500: 12
Growth (2012–2017): 4845%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses
3. Buyatab Online
Growth 500: 13
Growth (2012–2017): 4626%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates a platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards
4. Canada Drives
Growth 500: 14
Growth (2012–2017): 4610%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Facilitates auto financing, personal loans and credit services for consumers through an online portal
5. 3RA Intercâmbio
Growth 500: 25
Growth (2012–2017): 2685%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers diverse support services for Latin American students furthering their education in Canada
6. Milo Enterprises
Growth 500: 27
Growth (2012–2017): 2253%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures home and garden products
7. Adroit Overseas Enterprises
Growth 500: 36
Growth (2012–2017): 1957%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Exports agricultural products such as grains, pulses and oilseeds
8. RAM Engineering
Growth 500: 41
Growth (2012–2017): 1688%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers technical consulting services for civil and electrical infrastructure projects
9. Eco Paving
Growth 500: 45
Growth (2012–2017): 1526%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures and installs recycled rubber paving surfaces for residential and commercial clients
10. Saje Natural Wellness
Growth 500: 48
Growth (2012–2017): 1488%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Sells essential oil-based wellness products through its own stores and online
11. Merchant Advance Capital
Growth 500: 49
Growth (2012–2017): 1472%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides financing to small- and mid-sized businesses
12. Herbaland Naturals
Growth 500: 57
Growth (2012–2017): 1339%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale
13. Certified Battery
Growth 500: 61
Growth (2012–2017): 1283%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Sells replacement parts for consumer electronics online
14. Unbounce
Growth 500: 66
Growth (2012–2017): 1201%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversion tool builder
15. Daily Hive
Growth 500: 67
Growth (2012–2017): 1200%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal
16. Traction on Demand
Growth 500: 72
Growth (2012–2017): 1140%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations
17. PageFreezer.com
Growth 500: 97
Growth (2012–2017): 900%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies
18. Appnovation
Growth 500: 105
Growth (2012–2017): 859%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting
19. Copperleaf
Growth 500: 108
Growth (2012–2017): 843%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops decision analytics software that helps companies manage infrastructure and assets
20. Impact Recruitment
Growth 500: 124
Growth (2012–2017): 741%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services
21. Centurion Trucking
Growth 500: 131
Growth (2012–2017): 670%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Provides freight transportation services across North America, primarily for food and beverage clients
22. Venue Kings Ticket Brokers
Growth 500: 140
Growth (2012–2017): 623%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers online ticket-brokering services for concerts and sporting events
23. Altec Integrated Solutions
Growth 500: 171
Growth (2012–2017): 463%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures industrial machinery, controls equipment and specialty software
24. Acer Mortgage Lending
Growth 500: 179
Growth (2012–2017): 428%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Brokers mortgages for residential and commercial clients
25. Advisor Websites
Growth 500: 180
Growth (2012–2017): 427%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Builds software for clients in the financial and insurance industries
26 Shearwater Research (No. 194); 27 KIMBO Design (No. 203); 28 Kuzco Lighting (No. 240); 29 TAK Logistics (No. 262); 30 Nanotech Security (No. 266); 31 Agreement Express (No. 268); 32 Teema (No. 279); 33 Hardwoods Distribution (No. 280); 34 Promag Enviro Systems (No. 287); 35 The Pedalheads Group (No. 293); 36 General Credit Services (No. 294); 37 BBSpro Services (No. 310); 38 VPAC Construction Group (No. 311); 39 All-Pro Services (No. 325); 40 Dominion Lending Centres (No. 331); 41 iQmetrix (No. 342); 42 Global Relay (No. 352); 43 Gibraltar Holdings (No. 354); 44 Everland Natural Foods (No. 359); 45 Kitply Industries (No. 364); 46 Pacific Quorum Properties (No. 376); 47 STEMCELL Technologies (No. 382); 48 Optimus Information (No. 389); 49 Prizm Media (No. 390); 50 Coast Fraser Enterprises (No. 402); 51 Kasa Supply (No. 429); 52 Lantrax Logistics (No. 435); 53 Nurse Next Door Home Care Services (No. 463); 54 Greenlight Innovation (No. 472); 55 AnalysisWorks (No. 481); 56 Happier IT (No. 483); 57 Ecofish Research (No. 486); 58 Netcetera (No. 489);