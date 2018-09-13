Meet Winnipeg’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 13 Winnipeg companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 340% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,184 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Winnipeg’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. J-CON Civil

Growth 500: 81

Growth (2012–2017): 1034%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Delivers civil construction services, particularly for sewer and water projects

2. Neovation Learning Solutions

Growth 500: 132

Growth (2012–2017): 668%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Delivers online learning software and services

3. Sherpa Marketing

Growth 500: 136

Growth (2012–2017): 642%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Develops and executes digital marketing strategies

4. Tiber River Naturals

Growth 500: 199

Growth (2012–2017): 369%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products

5. People Corporation

Growth 500: 238

Growth (2012–2017): 290%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

6. Manitobah Mukluks

Growth 500: 269

Growth (2012–2017): 251%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins

7. Scootaround

Growth 500: 271

Growth (2012–2017): 247%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Rents and repairs scooters and wheelchairs

8. BCV Asset Management

Growth 500: 285

Growth (2012–2017): 236%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Offers investment and wealth management services

9. Nas Digitech N.A

Growth 500: 335

Growth (2012–2017): 192%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Develops and distributes protective film and sticky mats

10. TREK Geotechnical

Growth 500: 383

Growth (2012–2017): 151%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides engineering consulting services for geotechnical and water resources applications

11. Value Partners Investments

Growth 500: 394

Growth (2012–2017): 146%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors

12. Bison Fire Protection

Growth 500: 475

Growth (2012–2017): 106%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment

13. Clear Concepts

Growth 500: 496

Growth (2012–2017): 94%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses and organizations