Meet Winnipeg’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 13 Winnipeg companies on the 2018 Growth grew their revenues an average of 340% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,184 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Winnipeg’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. J-CON Civil
Growth 500: 81
Growth (2012–2017): 1034%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Delivers civil construction services, particularly for sewer and water projects

2. Neovation Learning Solutions
Growth 500: 132
Growth (2012–2017): 668%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Delivers online learning software and services

3. Sherpa Marketing
Growth 500: 136
Growth (2012–2017): 642%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Develops and executes digital marketing strategies

4. Tiber River Naturals
Growth 500: 199
Growth (2012–2017): 369%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products

5. People Corporation
Growth 500: 238
Growth (2012–2017): 290%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

6. Manitobah Mukluks
Growth 500: 269
Growth (2012–2017): 251%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins

7. Scootaround
Growth 500: 271
Growth (2012–2017): 247%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Rents and repairs scooters and wheelchairs

8. BCV Asset Management
Growth 500: 285
Growth (2012–2017): 236%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Offers investment and wealth management services

9. Nas Digitech N.A
Growth 500: 335
Growth (2012–2017): 192%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Develops and distributes protective film and sticky mats

10. TREK Geotechnical
Growth 500: 383
Growth (2012–2017): 151%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides engineering consulting services for geotechnical and water resources applications

11. Value Partners Investments
Growth 500: 394
Growth (2012–2017): 146%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors

12. Bison Fire Protection
Growth 500: 475
Growth (2012–2017): 106%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment

13. Clear Concepts
Growth 500: 496
Growth (2012–2017): 94%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses and organizations

