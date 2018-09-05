Canada’s Best Jobs 2018: The Top 100 Jobs

Our definitive annual guide to jobs in Canada with the best pay, the most opportunity, and the brightest outlook. Start your job search here

Utilities manager

This is our definitive ranking of Canada’s Best Jobs for 2018. In the table below, tap or click the column headers to re-sort the list depending on what you’re looking for: Looking for the jobs with the biggest salaries? Sort by current median salary. Looking for fields showing strong demand for talent? Sort by wage growth over the last five years—growing salaries often means qualified employees are in short supply. Looking for fields where there’s lots of opportunity? Sort by growth in the number of employees over the last five years—these are the fields that have been on hiring sprees (but remember—that may not mean they’ll continue that streak).

† Outlook shows the projected demand for employees in the field in 2022, as measured by Employment and Social Development Canada:
 = more than 1 job available per job seeker — lots of opportunity
 = about 1 job available per job seeker — balanced opportunity
 = less than 1 job available per job seeker — low opportunity

Updated for 2018! Top 100 Rankings by Year: 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
RANKJob titleMedian Salary5-year wage growth5-year employee growthOutlook
1Utilities Manager $113,692.8016%32%
2Engineering Manager $108,680.0023%78%
3Pipefitting supervisor $83,200.0025%32%
4Pharmacist $104,000.0010%74%
5Public Administration Director $107,723.2010%43%
6Health Care Manager $95,680.0010%27%
7Senior Business Manager $106,662.4022%46%
8Banking & Credit Manager $94,993.6030%-8%
9Veterinarian $87,360.0016%17%
10Marketing & Public Relations Manager $82,992.0019%49%
11Air Traffic Controller $84,947.202%69%
12Statistician/Actuary $89,148.8026%59%
13Dentist $76,793.6060%3%
14Pilots & Flying Instructor $78,000.0012%31%
15Audiologists & Speech-Language Pathologist $83,200.007%48%
16Telecommunication Manager $84,572.806%21%
17Mining & Quarrying Supervisor $80,600.0025%19%
18Specialized Engineer (Eg. Agricultural or Naval Engineer) $85,342.4012%32%
19Computer Systems Manager $102,856.0011%40%
20Construction Manager $79,996.8010%29%
21Aerospace Engineer $89,918.4020%-12%
22Economic Development Director $113,068.8013%-22%
23Software Engineer $90,001.6012%22%
24Head Nurse & Medical Supervisor $83,200.0011%33%
25Scientific Research Manager $100,006.4025%-24%
26Occupational Therapist $80,454.4011%7%
27Police Officer $86,694.4019%-2%
28Financial Manager $91,998.4015%-13%
29Nurse Practitioner $93,600.0022%26%
30Computer Engineer $89,148.8016%63%
31Business Services Manager $90,001.6030%-12%
32Dietician $76,960.0010%25%
33Facility Manager $72,800.0021%8%
34Information Systems Analyst $79,996.808%34%
35Longshore Worker $72,800.003%33%
36Real Estate & Financial Manager $104,540.8031%2%
37Post-Secondary School Administrator $97,510.4022%-6%
38Manufacturing Manager $79,996.8010%13%
39Underground Mine Service and Support Worker $66,560.0033%79%
40Social, Community & Correctional Services Manager $73,132.8014%46%
41School Principal & Administator $94,993.606%-17%
42Mechanical Engineer $81,494.4012%11%
43Database Analyst $72,529.6010%63%
44Oil & Gas Drilling Supervisor $83,324.8011%-10%
45University Professor $98,404.8021%-9%
46Psychologist $82,284.806%20%
47Secondary School Teacher $85,009.6014%-7%
48Avionics Mechanic $83,200.0025%-21%
49Urban Planner $87,360.0021%-20%
50Electrical Engineer $66,996.8019%39%
51Physiotherapist $75,920.007%26%
52Deck officer (water transport) $70,948.8014%27%
53Human Resources Manager $88,524.8011%-11%
54Power Line & Cable Worker $79,040.0018%-4%
55Transportation Manager $77,875.208%5%
56Power Plant Operator $71,947.2019%6%
57Insurance Underwriter $60,569.6014%65%
58Electrical & Telecommunications Contractor $78,624.009%7%
59Financial Auditor $62,400.0039%15%
60Elementary School & Kindergarten Teacher $76,856.0010%12%
61Dental Hygienist $72,800.004%25%
62Electronics Engineer $84,011.206%3%
63Economist & Policy Researcher $87,464.0018%14%
64Human Resources Professional $73,590.4013%44%
65Geoscientist $85,280.00-4%6%
66College Instructor $76,252.8013%0%
67Account Executive & Consultant $75,004.806%0%
68Laywer $90,750.4013%18%
69Mining & Forestry Manager $104,998.405%13%
70Registered Nurse $76,960.007%11%
71Retail/Wholesale Trade Manager $64,001.6026%-7%
72Social Policy Researcher $74,880.0021%37%
73Paramedic $66,560.0014%8%
74Industrial Electrician $68,972.8011%8%
75Mineral and Metal Processing Machine Operator $61,755.2019%35%
76Firefighter $83,200.0019%1%
77Petroleum & Chemical Process Engineer $104,998.409%0%
78Education Policy Resarcher/Consultant $71,572.804%29%
79Respiratory therapist $70,720.0013%32%
80Non-Destructive Tester/Inspection Technician $67,600.008%18%
81Refrigerator/Air Conditioner Mechanic $65,000.0016%19%
82Industrial Technician $80,912.008%-9%
83Construction Inspector $66,560.007%13%
84Natural Resources Policy Analyst $81,140.8010%20%
85Chemist $72,009.6020%-11%
86Oil Refinery Process Operator $78,686.4011%6%
87Fitness Program Director $65,000.0018%-33%
88Industrial Engineer $72,009.603%4%
89Specialist Physician $60,320.006%30%
90Ironworker $69,056.0011%11%
91Health & Occupation Inspector $73,361.609%2%
92Petroleum, Gas and Chemical Processing Supervisor $66,560.0013%25%
93Biologist $72,529.6012%-2%
94Mechanical Engineering Technologist/Technician $64,480.0015%25%
95Oil & Gas Well Operator $78,000.0017%14%
96Construction Millwright/Industrial Mechanic $62,400.0011%7%
97Forest Products Processing Supervisor $62,046.4030%33%
98Mechanical Trades Supervisor $66,560.009%14%
99Purchasing Manager $85,342.4014%8%
100Investment Dealer $69,992.007%8%

