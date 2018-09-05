Canada’s Best Jobs 2018: The Top 100 Jobs

This is our definitive ranking of Canada’s Best Jobs for 2018. In the table below, tap or click the column headers to re-sort the list depending on what you’re looking for: Looking for the jobs with the biggest salaries? Sort by current median salary. Looking for fields showing strong demand for talent? Sort by wage growth over the last five years—growing salaries often means qualified employees are in short supply. Looking for fields where there’s lots of opportunity? Sort by growth in the number of employees over the last five years—these are the fields that have been on hiring sprees (but remember—that may not mean they’ll continue that streak).
† Outlook shows the projected demand for employees in the field in 2022, as measured by Employment and Social Development Canada:
➚ = more than 1 job available per job seeker — lots of opportunity
➙ = about 1 job available per job seeker — balanced opportunity
➘ = less than 1 job available per job seeker — low opportunity
|RANK
|Job title
|Median Salary
|5-year wage growth
|5-year employee growth
|Outlook
|1
|Utilities Manager
|$113,692.80
|16%
|32%
|➚
|2
|Engineering Manager
|$108,680.00
|23%
|78%
|➚
|3
|Pipefitting supervisor
|$83,200.00
|25%
|32%
|➚
|4
|Pharmacist
|$104,000.00
|10%
|74%
|➙
|5
|Public Administration Director
|$107,723.20
|10%
|43%
|➙
|6
|Health Care Manager
|$95,680.00
|10%
|27%
|➚
|7
|Senior Business Manager
|$106,662.40
|22%
|46%
|➙
|8
|Banking & Credit Manager
|$94,993.60
|30%
|-8%
|➙
|9
|Veterinarian
|$87,360.00
|16%
|17%
|➙
|10
|Marketing & Public Relations Manager
|$82,992.00
|19%
|49%
|➙
|11
|Air Traffic Controller
|$84,947.20
|2%
|69%
|➚
|12
|Statistician/Actuary
|$89,148.80
|26%
|59%
|➙
|13
|Dentist
|$76,793.60
|60%
|3%
|➚
|14
|Pilots & Flying Instructor
|$78,000.00
|12%
|31%
|➚
|15
|Audiologists & Speech-Language Pathologist
|$83,200.00
|7%
|48%
|➚
|16
|Telecommunication Manager
|$84,572.80
|6%
|21%
|➚
|17
|Mining & Quarrying Supervisor
|$80,600.00
|25%
|19%
|➚
|18
|Specialized Engineer (Eg. Agricultural or Naval Engineer)
|$85,342.40
|12%
|32%
|➚
|19
|Computer Systems Manager
|$102,856.00
|11%
|40%
|➙
|20
|Construction Manager
|$79,996.80
|10%
|29%
|➚
|21
|Aerospace Engineer
|$89,918.40
|20%
|-12%
|➚
|22
|Economic Development Director
|$113,068.80
|13%
|-22%
|➙
|23
|Software Engineer
|$90,001.60
|12%
|22%
|➙
|24
|Head Nurse & Medical Supervisor
|$83,200.00
|11%
|33%
|➙
|25
|Scientific Research Manager
|$100,006.40
|25%
|-24%
|➚
|26
|Occupational Therapist
|$80,454.40
|11%
|7%
|➚
|27
|Police Officer
|$86,694.40
|19%
|-2%
|➙
|28
|Financial Manager
|$91,998.40
|15%
|-13%
|➙
|29
|Nurse Practitioner
|$93,600.00
|22%
|26%
|➘
|30
|Computer Engineer
|$89,148.80
|16%
|63%
|➘
|31
|Business Services Manager
|$90,001.60
|30%
|-12%
|➙
|32
|Dietician
|$76,960.00
|10%
|25%
|➙
|33
|Facility Manager
|$72,800.00
|21%
|8%
|➚
|34
|Information Systems Analyst
|$79,996.80
|8%
|34%
|➙
|35
|Longshore Worker
|$72,800.00
|3%
|33%
|➚
|36
|Real Estate & Financial Manager
|$104,540.80
|31%
|2%
|➘
|37
|Post-Secondary School Administrator
|$97,510.40
|22%
|-6%
|➘
|38
|Manufacturing Manager
|$79,996.80
|10%
|13%
|➚
|39
|Underground Mine Service and Support Worker
|$66,560.00
|33%
|79%
|➙
|40
|Social, Community & Correctional Services Manager
|$73,132.80
|14%
|46%
|➙
|41
|School Principal & Administator
|$94,993.60
|6%
|-17%
|➚
|42
|Mechanical Engineer
|$81,494.40
|12%
|11%
|➙
|43
|Database Analyst
|$72,529.60
|10%
|63%
|➚
|44
|Oil & Gas Drilling Supervisor
|$83,324.80
|11%
|-10%
|➚
|45
|University Professor
|$98,404.80
|21%
|-9%
|➙
|46
|Psychologist
|$82,284.80
|6%
|20%
|➚
|47
|Secondary School Teacher
|$85,009.60
|14%
|-7%
|➚
|48
|Avionics Mechanic
|$83,200.00
|25%
|-21%
|➙
|49
|Urban Planner
|$87,360.00
|21%
|-20%
|➙
|50
|Electrical Engineer
|$66,996.80
|19%
|39%
|➙
|51
|Physiotherapist
|$75,920.00
|7%
|26%
|➚
|52
|Deck officer (water transport)
|$70,948.80
|14%
|27%
|➚
|53
|Human Resources Manager
|$88,524.80
|11%
|-11%
|➙
|54
|Power Line & Cable Worker
|$79,040.00
|18%
|-4%
|➙
|55
|Transportation Manager
|$77,875.20
|8%
|5%
|➙
|56
|Power Plant Operator
|$71,947.20
|19%
|6%
|➚
|57
|Insurance Underwriter
|$60,569.60
|14%
|65%
|➚
|58
|Electrical & Telecommunications Contractor
|$78,624.00
|9%
|7%
|➙
|59
|Financial Auditor
|$62,400.00
|39%
|15%
|➚
|60
|Elementary School & Kindergarten Teacher
|$76,856.00
|10%
|12%
|➙
|61
|Dental Hygienist
|$72,800.00
|4%
|25%
|➙
|62
|Electronics Engineer
|$84,011.20
|6%
|3%
|➙
|63
|Economist & Policy Researcher
|$87,464.00
|18%
|14%
|➘
|64
|Human Resources Professional
|$73,590.40
|13%
|44%
|➙
|65
|Geoscientist
|$85,280.00
|-4%
|6%
|➙
|66
|College Instructor
|$76,252.80
|13%
|0%
|➙
|67
|Account Executive & Consultant
|$75,004.80
|6%
|0%
|➙
|68
|Laywer
|$90,750.40
|13%
|18%
|➘
|69
|Mining & Forestry Manager
|$104,998.40
|5%
|13%
|➘
|70
|Registered Nurse
|$76,960.00
|7%
|11%
|➙
|71
|Retail/Wholesale Trade Manager
|$64,001.60
|26%
|-7%
|➚
|72
|Social Policy Researcher
|$74,880.00
|21%
|37%
|➘
|73
|Paramedic
|$66,560.00
|14%
|8%
|➙
|74
|Industrial Electrician
|$68,972.80
|11%
|8%
|➚
|75
|Mineral and Metal Processing Machine Operator
|$61,755.20
|19%
|35%
|➚
|76
|Firefighter
|$83,200.00
|19%
|1%
|➘
|77
|Petroleum & Chemical Process Engineer
|$104,998.40
|9%
|0%
|➘
|78
|Education Policy Resarcher/Consultant
|$71,572.80
|4%
|29%
|➙
|79
|Respiratory therapist
|$70,720.00
|13%
|32%
|➙
|80
|Non-Destructive Tester/Inspection Technician
|$67,600.00
|8%
|18%
|➙
|81
|Refrigerator/Air Conditioner Mechanic
|$65,000.00
|16%
|19%
|➚
|82
|Industrial Technician
|$80,912.00
|8%
|-9%
|➙
|83
|Construction Inspector
|$66,560.00
|7%
|13%
|➚
|84
|Natural Resources Policy Analyst
|$81,140.80
|10%
|20%
|➘
|85
|Chemist
|$72,009.60
|20%
|-11%
|➙
|86
|Oil Refinery Process Operator
|$78,686.40
|11%
|6%
|➘
|87
|Fitness Program Director
|$65,000.00
|18%
|-33%
|➙
|88
|Industrial Engineer
|$72,009.60
|3%
|4%
|➙
|89
|Specialist Physician
|$60,320.00
|6%
|30%
|➚
|90
|Ironworker
|$69,056.00
|11%
|11%
|➙
|91
|Health & Occupation Inspector
|$73,361.60
|9%
|2%
|➙
|92
|Petroleum, Gas and Chemical Processing Supervisor
|$66,560.00
|13%
|25%
|➚
|93
|Biologist
|$72,529.60
|12%
|-2%
|➙
|94
|Mechanical Engineering Technologist/Technician
|$64,480.00
|15%
|25%
|➙
|95
|Oil & Gas Well Operator
|$78,000.00
|17%
|14%
|➘
|96
|Construction Millwright/Industrial Mechanic
|$62,400.00
|11%
|7%
|➙
|97
|Forest Products Processing Supervisor
|$62,046.40
|30%
|33%
|➚
|98
|Mechanical Trades Supervisor
|$66,560.00
|9%
|14%
|➙
|99
|Purchasing Manager
|$85,342.40
|14%
|8%
|➘
|100
|Investment Dealer
|$69,992.00
|7%
|8%
|➙
