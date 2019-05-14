Canada’s Best Jobs 2019: The Top 100 Jobs

This is our definitive ranking of Canada’s Best Jobs for 2019. In the table below, tap or click the column headers to re-sort the list depending on what you’re looking for: Looking for the jobs with the biggest salaries? Sort by current median salary. Looking for fields showing strong demand for talent? Sort by wage growth over the last five years—growing salaries often means qualified employees are in short supply. Looking for fields where there’s lots of opportunity? Sort by growth in the number of employees over the last five years—these are the fields that have been on hiring sprees (but remember—that may not mean they’ll continue that streak).
Click here for a detailed breakdown of the top 25 jobs on the list—including required qualifications and the latest opportunities.
† Outlook shows the projected demand for employees in the field in 2022, as measured by Employment and Social Development Canada:
➚ = more than 1 job available per job seeker — lots of opportunity
➙ = about 1 job available per job seeker — balanced opportunity
➘ = less than 1 job available per job seeker — low opportunity
|RANK
|Job title
|Median Salary
|5-year wage growth
|5-year employee growth
|Outlook
|1
|Nurse Practitioner
|$104,000
|35%
|75%
|➚
|2
|Dentist
|$93,600
|45%
|63%
|➚
|3
|Utilities Manager
|$114,130
|16%
|16%
|➚
|4
|Power Systems Electricians
|$85,758
|18%
|73%
|➙
|5
|Mining & Quarrying Supervisor
|$83,200
|25%
|29%
|➚
|6
|Pipefitting supervisor
|$81,120
|15%
|51%
|➚
|7
|Engineering Manager
|$105,997
|20%
|8%
|➚
|8
|Scientific Research Manager
|$102,003
|28%
|10%
|➚
|9
|Public Administration Director
|$109,533
|13%
|87%
|➘
|10
|Construction Manager
|$83,200
|14%
|46%
|➚
|11
|Statistician or Actuary
|$87,360
|4%
|87%
|➙
|12
|Business Executive
|$110,406
|15%
|26%
|➘
|13
|Electronics Engineer
|$90,002
|20%
|8%
|➙
|14
|Police Officer
|$87,859
|17%
|18%
|➙
|15
|Power Line & Cable Worker
|$79,997
|20%
|33%
|➙
|16
|Locomotive Engineer
|$78,000
|17%
|17%
|➚
|17
|Head Nurse & Medical Supervisor
|$83,200
|8%
|57%
|➙
|18
|Health & Community Service Manager
|$109,866
|10%
|53%
|➘
|19
|Occupational Therapist
|$82,098
|13%
|11%
|➚
|20
|Financial Manager
|$95,992
|16%
|3%
|➙
|21
|School Principal & Administator
|$100,006
|9%
|1%
|➚
|22
|Elevator Mechanic
|$81,120
|8%
|83%
|➙
|23
|Oil & Gas Drilling Supervisor
|$85,280
|17%
|-22%
|➚
|24
|Human Resources Manager
|$93,725
|14%
|-6%
|➙
|25
|Health Care Manager
|$94,994
|9%
|-6%
|➚
|26
|Computer Systems Manager
|$104,000
|9%
|22%
|➙
|27
|Transportation Manager
|$84,261
|16%
|1%
|➙
|28
|Mining Engineers
|$98,405
|13%
|16%
|➘
|29
|Conservation Officers
|$67,642
|18%
|17%
|➚
|30
|Geoscientist
|$93,600
|5%
|-9%
|➙
|31
|Economic Development Director
|$102,398
|5%
|70%
|➘
|32
|Electrical & Telecommunications Contractor
|$79,040
|9%
|24%
|➙
|33
|Petroleum & Chemical Process Engineer
|$115,565
|16%
|1%
|➘
|34
|Oil Refinery Process Operator
|$83,200
|15%
|-2%
|➙
|35
|Respiratory therapist
|$72,696
|12%
|73%
|➙
|36
|Railway Conductors & Brakemen/Brakewomen
|$69,992
|17%
|-20%
|➚
|37
|Physiotherapist
|$79,040
|9%
|29%
|➚
|38
|Power Plant Operator
|$72,800
|17%
|12%
|➚
|39
|College Instructor
|$78,894
|14%
|11%
|➙
|40
|Veterinarian
|$86,674
|11%
|-4%
|➙
|41
|Aerospace Engineer
|$81,994
|9%
|-3%
|➚
|42
|Real Estate & Financial Manager
|$97,136
|20%
|39%
|➘
|43
|Deck officer (water transport)
|$70,720
|6%
|41%
|➚
|44
|Avionics Mechanic
|$79,997
|15%
|-38%
|➙
|45
|Secondary School Teacher
|$85,717
|12%
|-17%
|➙
|46
|Software Engineer
|$90,002
|8%
|23%
|➙
|47
|Longshore Worker
|$73,590
|6%
|16%
|➚
|48
|Marketing & Public Relations Manager
|$82,285
|4%
|16%
|➙
|49
|Dietician
|$76,960
|12%
|7%
|➙
|50
|Banking & Credit Manager
|$94,931
|19%
|14%
|➘
|51
|Manufacturing Manager
|$82,659
|10%
|5%
|➚
|52
|Post-Secondary School Administrator
|$100,006
|25%
|16%
|➘
|53
|Specialized Engineer (Eg. Agricultural or Naval Engineer)
|$81,286
|2%
|41%
|➚
|54
|Database Analyst
|$70,990
|11%
|34%
|➙
|55
|Agricultural Consultants
|$65,000
|14%
|62%
|➙
|56
|Computer Engineer
|$90,002
|11%
|22%
|➘
|57
|Pilot & Flying Instructor
|$80,725
|11%
|-3%
|➚
|58
|Heavy Construction Equipment Supervisor
|$68,640
|10%
|24%
|➙
|59
|Economist & Policy Researcher
|$91,000
|16%
|20%
|➘
|60
|University Professor
|$95,992
|15%
|-9%
|➘
|61
|Government Program Officers
|$87,006
|12%
|-1%
|➘
|62
|Pharmacist
|$104,000
|9%
|20%
|➘
|63
|Natural Resources Policy Analyst
|$82,992
|9%
|39%
|➘
|64
|Mechanical Engineer
|$81,494
|9%
|6%
|➙
|65
|Telecommunication Manager
|$85,342
|0%
|-16%
|➚
|66
|Financial Auditor
|$64,522
|19%
|61%
|➙
|67
|Health Policy Professionals
|$76,794
|14%
|41%
|➘
|68
|Psychologist
|$83,200
|5%
|-2%
|➙
|69
|Retail/Wholesale Trade Manager
|$67,995
|31%
|-6%
|➚
|70
|Construction Inspector
|$67,995
|5%
|35%
|➚
|71
|Account Executive & Consultant
|$76,024
|6%
|26%
|➙
|72
|Firefighter
|$83,325
|20%
|0%
|➘
|73
|Health & Occupation Inspector
|$75,920
|11%
|2%
|➙
|74
|School Career Counsellor
|$75,005
|7%
|-3%
|➚
|75
|Laywer
|$93,330
|16%
|3%
|➘
|76
|Registered Nurse
|$78,208
|7%
|3%
|➙
|77
|Audiologists & Speech-Language Pathologist
|$83,325
|5%
|-23%
|➚
|78
|Urban Planner
|$83,096
|17%
|-43%
|➙
|79
|Human Resources Professional
|$74,506
|10%
|45%
|➙
|80
|Petroleum, Gas and Chemical Processing Supervisor
|$66,560
|4%
|42%
|➙
|81
|Industrial Technician
|$80,912
|11%
|-23%
|➙
|82
|Biologist
|$74,880
|11%
|-16%
|➙
|83
|Non-Destructive Tester/Inspection Technician
|$73,840
|18%
|-24%
|➙
|84
|Information Systems Analyst
|$79,997
|8%
|39%
|➙
|85
|Forest Products Processing Supervisor
|$64,002
|20%
|-1%
|➚
|86
|Probation & Parole Officer
|$80,226
|10%
|-10%
|➙
|87
|Oil & Gas Well Operator
|$79,040
|11%
|20%
|➘
|88
|Tadiation Technologist
|$69,326
|4%
|21%
|➙
|89
|Refrigerator/Air Conditioner Mechanic
|$66,040
|12%
|32%
|➙
|90
|Paramedic
|$68,640
|11%
|2%
|➙
|91
|Elementary School & Kindergarten Teacher
|$78,000
|10%
|9%
|➙
|92
|Chemical Engineer
|$79,997
|2%
|-18%
|➙
|93
|Laboratory Technologists
|$72,446
|10%
|28%
|➙
|94
|Web Designers & Developers
|$60,008
|15%
|7%
|➙
|95
|Business Services Manager
|$72,800
|-3
|5%%
|➙
|96
|Managers in the Arts
|$64,002
|-9
|79%%
|➙
|97
|Mechanical Engineering Technologist/Technician
|$65,520
|10%
|8%
|➙
|98
|Machining & Ironworking Contractors and Supervisors
|$69,992
|12%
|-13%
|➙
|99
|Dental Hygienist
|$72,800
|4%
|14%
|➙
|100
|Mechanical & Metal Parts Manufacturing Supervisors
|$60,008
|9%
|33%
|➙
