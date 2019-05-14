Canada’s Best Jobs 2019: The Top 100 Jobs

This is our definitive ranking of Canada’s Best Jobs for 2019. In the table below, tap or click the column headers to re-sort the list depending on what you’re looking for: Looking for the jobs with the biggest salaries? Sort by current median salary. Looking for fields showing strong demand for talent? Sort by wage growth over the last five years—growing salaries often means qualified employees are in short supply. Looking for fields where there’s lots of opportunity? Sort by growth in the number of employees over the last five years—these are the fields that have been on hiring sprees (but remember—that may not mean they’ll continue that streak).

Click here for a detailed breakdown of the top 25 jobs on the list—including required qualifications and the latest opportunities.

† Outlook shows the projected demand for employees in the field in 2022, as measured by Employment and Social Development Canada:

➚ = more than 1 job available per job seeker — lots of opportunity

➙ = about 1 job available per job seeker — balanced opportunity

➘ = less than 1 job available per job seeker — low opportunity

Updated for 2019! Top 100 Rankings by Year: 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013

