  0
Canada’s Best Managed Companies
Canada’s Best Managed Companies: New Winners

These companies are joining the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the first time this year.

See also: Returning Winners, Gold Winners and Platinum Winners

CompanyHead officeChief executiveIndustryFull Profile
Accès Location +Beloeil, Que.Luc BertrandConstruction Read More »
ACL VancouverLaurie SchultzTechnology Read More »
AIL GroupSackville, N.B.Mike WilsonEngineering & architecture Read More »
Almita PilingEdmontonJeff LloydConstruction Read More »
Artitalia Group Inc.MontrealTony VardaroRetail Read More »
BOWENCalgaryShannon Bowen-SmedBusiness services Read More »
Canada DrivesVancouverCody GreenFinancial services Read More »
Caron Transportation SystemsSherwood Park, Alta.Bruno MullerTransportation Read More »
CEDACalgaryKevin FleuryIndustrial services Read More »
ClearTech Industries Inc.SaskatoonRandy BracewellWholesale distribution Read More »
Clintar Commerical Outdoor ServicesMarkham, Ont.Steve SinodinosCommercial outdoor services Read More »
Comptoir Agricole Ste-Anne Inc.Repentigny, Que.Mathieu RacineAgricultural equipment Read More »
CopperleafVancouverJudi HessTechnology Read More »
Crystal International GroupTorontoRoger HwangWholesale distribution Read More »
Delnor Construction Ltd.EdmontonGlenn CyrankiewiczConstruction Read More »
The Deveraux Group of CompaniesReginaDenis JonesConstruction Read More »
district m MontrealJean-François CôtéTechnology Read More »
Donna Cona Inc.OttawaJohn BernardTechnology Read More »
Eddy Group Ltd.Bathurst, N.B.Robyn EddyWholesale distribution Read More »
Element Technical ServicesCalgaryJason NikishOil & gas Read More »
Elite Integrity ServicesCalgaryShawn KirwanConstruction Read More »
Firma Foreign Exchange EdmontonDave DominyBusiness services Read More »
Franchise Management Inc.Woodstock, N.B.Dwight FraserRestaurant Read More »
Go AutoEdmontonJared PriestnerRetail Read More »
Groupe Intersand Canada Inc.Boucherville, Que.Stéphane ChevignyWholesale distribution Read More »
Gusto 54 Restaurant GroupTorontoJanet ZuccariniRestaurant Read More »
H.H. Angus & Associates Ltd.TorontoHarry AngusEngineering & architecture Read More »
Index Exchange TorontoAndrew Casale Technology Read More »
Lamour GroupMontrealMartin LiebermanWholesale distribution Read More »
Les Toitures HogueBlainville, Que.Jocelyn HogueConstruction Read More »
Mary Brown'sMarkham, Ont.Greg RobertsRestaurant Read More »
Membertou Development Corp.Membertou, N.S.Terrance PaulBusiness services Read More »
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.Mississauga, Ont.Jaiveer SinghPharmaceutical Read More »
Miralis Inc.Saint-Anaclet, Que.Daniel DrapeauManufacturing Read More »
Nanometrics Inc.OttawaNeil SpriggsTechnology Read More »
Pacific Centre for Reproductive MedicineBurnaby, B.C.Kenneth Seethram & Caitlin DunneHealth care Read More »
PliteqVaughan, Ont.Paul DowneyEngineering & architecture Read More »
Regional GroupOttawaSteve GordonReal estate Read More »
Riverside Millwork GroupWaterloo, Ont.Mario GianniotisConstruction Read More »
Rodair International Ltd.Mississauga, Ont.Jeff CullenLogistics Read More »
SFMDorval, Que.Randal TuckerWholesale distribution Read More »
Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp.Ohsweken, Ont.Matt JamiesonBusiness services Read More »
STEMCELL TechnologiesVancouverAllen EavesTechnology Read More »
Targray Kirkland, Que.Andrew RichardsonWholesale distribution Read More »
Viva NaturalsTorontoHusayn RemtullaRetail Read More »
VMACNanaimo, B.C.Jim HoganManufacturing Read More »
Whitewater West Industries Ltd.Richmond, B.C.Geoff ChutterWaterparks & attractions Read More »
