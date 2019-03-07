Canada’s Best Managed Companies: New Winners
These companies are joining the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the first time this year.
|Company
|Head office
|Chief executive
|Industry
|Full Profile
|Accès Location +
|Beloeil, Que.
|Luc Bertrand
|Construction
|ACL
|Vancouver
|Laurie Schultz
|Technology
|AIL Group
|Sackville, N.B.
|Mike Wilson
|Engineering & architecture
|Almita Piling
|Edmonton
|Jeff Lloyd
|Construction
|Artitalia Group Inc.
|Montreal
|Tony Vardaro
|Retail
|BOWEN
|Calgary
|Shannon Bowen-Smed
|Business services
|Canada Drives
|Vancouver
|Cody Green
|Financial services
|Caron Transportation Systems
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Bruno Muller
|Transportation
|CEDA
|Calgary
|Kevin Fleury
|Industrial services
|ClearTech Industries Inc.
|Saskatoon
|Randy Bracewell
|Wholesale distribution
|Clintar Commerical Outdoor Services
|Markham, Ont.
|Steve Sinodinos
|Commercial outdoor services
|Comptoir Agricole Ste-Anne Inc.
|Repentigny, Que.
|Mathieu Racine
|Agricultural equipment
|Copperleaf
|Vancouver
|Judi Hess
|Technology
|Crystal International Group
|Toronto
|Roger Hwang
|Wholesale distribution
|Delnor Construction Ltd.
|Edmonton
|Glenn Cyrankiewicz
|Construction
|The Deveraux Group of Companies
|Regina
|Denis Jones
|Construction
|district m
|Montreal
|Jean-François Côté
|Technology
|Donna Cona Inc.
|Ottawa
|John Bernard
|Technology
|Eddy Group Ltd.
|Bathurst, N.B.
|Robyn Eddy
|Wholesale distribution
|Element Technical Services
|Calgary
|Jason Nikish
|Oil & gas
|Elite Integrity Services
|Calgary
|Shawn Kirwan
|Construction
|Firma Foreign Exchange
|Edmonton
|Dave Dominy
|Business services
|Franchise Management Inc.
|Woodstock, N.B.
|Dwight Fraser
|Restaurant
|Go Auto
|Edmonton
|Jared Priestner
|Retail
|Groupe Intersand Canada Inc.
|Boucherville, Que.
|Stéphane Chevigny
|Wholesale distribution
|Gusto 54 Restaurant Group
|Toronto
|Janet Zuccarini
|Restaurant
|H.H. Angus & Associates Ltd.
|Toronto
|Harry Angus
|Engineering & architecture
|Index Exchange
|Toronto
|Andrew Casale
|Technology
|Lamour Group
|Montreal
|Martin Lieberman
|Wholesale distribution
|Les Toitures Hogue
|Blainville, Que.
|Jocelyn Hogue
|Construction
|Mary Brown's
|Markham, Ont.
|Greg Roberts
|Restaurant
|Membertou Development Corp.
|Membertou, N.S.
|Terrance Paul
|Business services
|Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Jaiveer Singh
|Pharmaceutical
|Miralis Inc.
|Saint-Anaclet, Que.
|Daniel Drapeau
|Manufacturing
|Nanometrics Inc.
|Ottawa
|Neil Spriggs
|Technology
|Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Kenneth Seethram & Caitlin Dunne
|Health care
|Pliteq
|Vaughan, Ont.
|Paul Downey
|Engineering & architecture
|Regional Group
|Ottawa
|Steve Gordon
|Real estate
|Riverside Millwork Group
|Waterloo, Ont.
|Mario Gianniotis
|Construction
|Rodair International Ltd.
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Jeff Cullen
|Logistics
|SFM
|Dorval, Que.
|Randal Tucker
|Wholesale distribution
|Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp.
|Ohsweken, Ont.
|Matt Jamieson
|Business services
|STEMCELL Technologies
|Vancouver
|Allen Eaves
|Technology
|Targray
|Kirkland, Que.
|Andrew Richardson
|Wholesale distribution
|Viva Naturals
|Toronto
|Husayn Remtulla
|Retail
|VMAC
|Nanaimo, B.C.
|Jim Hogan
|Manufacturing
|Whitewater West Industries Ltd.
|Richmond, B.C.
|Geoff Chutter
|Waterparks & attractions
