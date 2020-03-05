Back in 2003, Nuvei chairman and CEO Philip Fayer received the Ernst & Young Award for Emerging Business for what was then Pivotal Payments, a company whose mission was to make payment processing more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses. Seventeen years later, Nuvei has 800 employees and a net worth of more than $2 billion. It also boasts 1,500 partners, serves more than 50,000 merchants around the world and handles $34 billion in transactions annually.

Nuvei is a company built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. In fact, Fayer has said that promoting entrepreneurship was one of the chief goals of the Montreal-based company from the outset. “Our vision is to build a network in which our partners can truly thrive,” says Fayer on the company’s website. “A network where collaboration extends beyond typical boundaries to create advantageous payment processing opportunities for our partners . . .”

Nuvei delivers everything from omnichannel, end-to-end payment acceptance solutions and streamlined payouts to foreign exchange services and risk management services in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Thanks to its single, integrated platform, Nuvei makes it easy for companies of all sizes to connect with the global economy. Businesses can transact seamlessly with clients in more than 150 currencies worldwide on a platform that supports more than 180 alternative payment methods.

The company’s growth—and global expansion—shows no sign of abating. In 2019, it launched a new, collaborative innovation centre that functions as a community engagement portal, enabling third-party software developers to integrate with all of its payment technology, products and services. Late last year, Nuvei also launched a new website to help prospective partners explore its payment technologies and revenue opportunities. It’s safe to say this international payment technology provider has fully emerged.