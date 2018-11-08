Canada’s Best Employers 2019: Large Companies

Meet the big companies where people love to work, as selected by Aon

Platinum Winners

Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.


Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on list†
Allstate Insurance Company of Canada Markham Ont. 2,350 Insurance 7
Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited Ottawa Ont. 558 Banks 2
ATB Financial Edmonton Alta. 5,258 Diversified Financial Services 10
BBA Mont-Saint-Hilaire Que. 648 Construction et ing�nierie 7
Bennett Jones LLP Calgary Alta. 936 Diversified Consumer Services 18
Birchwood Automotive Group Winnipeg Man. 868 Automobiles 11
British Columbia Automobile Association Burnaby B.C. 1,258 Insurance 9
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Toronto Ont. 834 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 6
CIMA+ Laval Que. 2,055 Construction et ing�nierie 11
Davis Automotive Group Ltd. Lethbridge Alta. 613 Automobiles 7
Dilawri's Crown Auto Group Winnipeg Man. 430 Automobiles 6
Edward Jones Mississauga Ont. 2,100 Consumer Finance 17
Equitable Bank Toronto Ont. 665 Banks 4
Farm Credit Canada Regina Sask. 1,890 Diversified Financial Services 16
Federal Express Canada Corporation Mississauga Ont. 6,766 Air Freight & Logistics 15
Innovation Credit Union Swift Current Sask. 404 Banks 1
Intact Financial Corporation Toronto Ont. 13,000 Insurance 4
Keg Restaurants Ltd. Richmond B.C. 3,750 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 17
Libro Credit Union London Ont. 670 Banks 4
Maritime Travel Halifax N.S. 457 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 9
Marriott Hotels of Canada Mississauga Ont. 20,000 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 13
Meridian Credit Union St. Catharines Ont. 1,770 Diversified Financial Services 2
SAP Canada Inc. Toronto Ont. 3,400 Software 13
Stikeman Elliott LLP Toronto Ont. 1,126 Diversified Financial Services 10
The Co-operators Guelph Ont. 4,261 Insurance 16

* Includes full-time and part-time permanent Canadian positions
† Non-consecutive

Gold winners

Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.


Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on list†
Cintas Canada Limited Mississauga Ont. 3,221 Commercial Services & Supplies 11
Clark Builders Group of Companies Edmonton Alta. 800 Construction 10
Colliers International - Canada Vancouver B.C. 1,750 Commercial Real Estate Services 3
LoyaltyOne, Co. Toronto Ont. 1,072 e-Commerce/Retail 9
MNP LLP Calgary Alta. 4,300 Accounting, Tax and Consulting 11

Methodology

The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study serves as an annual benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence. It uses global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.

