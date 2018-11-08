Canada’s Best Employers 2019: Large Companies

- Why people still matter to Canada’s Best Employers
Platinum Winners
Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on list†
|Allstate Insurance Company of Canada
|Markham
|Ont.
|2,350
|Insurance
|7
|Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|558
|Banks
|2
|ATB Financial
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|5,258
|Diversified Financial Services
|10
|BBA
|Mont-Saint-Hilaire
|Que.
|648
|Construction et ing�nierie
|7
|Bennett Jones LLP
|Calgary
|Alta.
|936
|Diversified Consumer Services
|18
|Birchwood Automotive Group
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|868
|Automobiles
|11
|British Columbia Automobile Association
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|1,258
|Insurance
|9
|Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|Toronto
|Ont.
|834
|Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|6
|CIMA+
|Laval
|Que.
|2,055
|Construction et ing�nierie
|11
|Davis Automotive Group Ltd.
|Lethbridge
|Alta.
|613
|Automobiles
|7
|Dilawri's Crown Auto Group
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|430
|Automobiles
|6
|Edward Jones
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|2,100
|Consumer Finance
|17
|Equitable Bank
|Toronto
|Ont.
|665
|Banks
|4
|Farm Credit Canada
|Regina
|Sask.
|1,890
|Diversified Financial Services
|16
|Federal Express Canada Corporation
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|6,766
|Air Freight & Logistics
|15
|Innovation Credit Union
|Swift Current
|Sask.
|404
|Banks
|1
|Intact Financial Corporation
|Toronto
|Ont.
|13,000
|Insurance
|4
|Keg Restaurants Ltd.
|Richmond
|B.C.
|3,750
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|17
|Libro Credit Union
|London
|Ont.
|670
|Banks
|4
|Maritime Travel
|Halifax
|N.S.
|457
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|9
|Marriott Hotels of Canada
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|20,000
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|13
|Meridian Credit Union
|St. Catharines
|Ont.
|1,770
|Diversified Financial Services
|2
|SAP Canada Inc.
|Toronto
|Ont.
|3,400
|Software
|13
|Stikeman Elliott LLP
|Toronto
|Ont.
|1,126
|Diversified Financial Services
|10
|The Co-operators
|Guelph
|Ont.
|4,261
|Insurance
|16
* Includes full-time and part-time permanent Canadian positions
† Non-consecutive
Gold winners
Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on list†
|Cintas Canada Limited
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|3,221
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|11
|Clark Builders Group of Companies
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|800
|Construction
|10
|Colliers International - Canada
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|1,750
|Commercial Real Estate Services
|3
|LoyaltyOne, Co.
|Toronto
|Ont.
|1,072
|e-Commerce/Retail
|9
|MNP LLP
|Calgary
|Alta.
|4,300
|Accounting, Tax and Consulting
|11
Methodology
The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study serves as an annual benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence. It uses global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.