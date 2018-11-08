Canada’s Best Employers 2019: Small- and Medium-sized Companies

Platinum Winners

Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.

* Includes full-time and part-time permanent Canadian positions

† Non-consecutive

Gold Winners

Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.

Methodology

The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study serves as an annual benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence. It uses global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.