Canada’s Best Employers 2019: Small- and Medium-sized Companies

Meet the Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises where employees report the highest levels of engagement as selected by Aon

  0

Platinum Winners

Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.


Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on list†
Axonify Inc. Waterloo Ont. 170 Internet Software & Services 2
BlueShore Financial North Vancouver B.C. 358 Banks 8
DLGL Technologies Corporation Blainville Que. 78 Software 7
GEF Seniors Housing Edmonton Alta. 375 Seniors Housing 10
Grantek Systems Integration Ltd. Burlington Ont. 117 IT Services 5
Kindred Credit Union Kitchener Ont. 203 Banks 9
Les Résidences Distinction Granby Que. 64 Health Care Providers & Services 1
Nor'West Co-op Community Health, Inc. Winnipeg Man. 150 Health Care Providers & Services 4
Prairie Centre Credit Union Rosetown Sask. 150 Banks 1
Ryan, ULC Mississauga Ont. 199 Diversified Financial Services 6
Scott Construction Group Burnaby B.C. 90 Construction & Engineering 2
Solutions 2 GO Inc. Brampton Ont. 130 Household Durables 6
Solvera Solutions Regina Sask. 160 IT Services 8
The Municipal Infrastructure Group Vaughan Ont. 81 Professional Services 2
Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company Toronto Ont. 125 Insurance 4
Vigilant - a DRW Company Montreal Que. 156 Capital Markets 7

* Includes full-time and part-time permanent Canadian positions
† Non-consecutive

Gold Winners

Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.


Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on list†
Boone Plumbing and Heating Supply Inc. Ottawa Ont. 198 Wholesale Distributor of Plumbing, HVAC and Waterworks Products 2
Cority Software Inc. Toronto Ont. 200 Software 4
Optimus SBR Inc. Toronto Ont. 170 Research & Consulting Services 7

* Includes full-time and part-time permanent Canadian positions
† Non-consecutive

Methodology

The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study serves as an annual benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence. It uses global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.

