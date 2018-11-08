Canada’s Best Employers 2019: Small- and Medium-sized Companies

- Why people still matter to Canada’s Best Employers
Platinum Winners
Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on list†
|Axonify Inc.
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|170
|Internet Software & Services
|2
|BlueShore Financial
|North Vancouver
|B.C.
|358
|Banks
|8
|DLGL Technologies Corporation
|Blainville
|Que.
|78
|Software
|7
|GEF Seniors Housing
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|375
|Seniors Housing
|10
|Grantek Systems Integration Ltd.
|Burlington
|Ont.
|117
|IT Services
|5
|Kindred Credit Union
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|203
|Banks
|9
|Les Résidences Distinction
|Granby
|Que.
|64
|Health Care Providers & Services
|1
|Nor'West Co-op Community Health, Inc.
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|150
|Health Care Providers & Services
|4
|Prairie Centre Credit Union
|Rosetown
|Sask.
|150
|Banks
|1
|Ryan, ULC
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|199
|Diversified Financial Services
|6
|Scott Construction Group
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|90
|Construction & Engineering
|2
|Solutions 2 GO Inc.
|Brampton
|Ont.
|130
|Household Durables
|6
|Solvera Solutions
|Regina
|Sask.
|160
|IT Services
|8
|The Municipal Infrastructure Group
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|81
|Professional Services
|2
|Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company
|Toronto
|Ont.
|125
|Insurance
|4
|Vigilant - a DRW Company
|Montreal
|Que.
|156
|Capital Markets
|7
* Includes full-time and part-time permanent Canadian positions
† Non-consecutive
Gold Winners
Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on list†
|Boone Plumbing and Heating Supply Inc.
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|198
|Wholesale Distributor of Plumbing, HVAC and Waterworks Products
|2
|Cority Software Inc.
|Toronto
|Ont.
|200
|Software
|4
|Optimus SBR Inc.
|Toronto
|Ont.
|170
|Research & Consulting Services
|7
Methodology
The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study serves as an annual benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence. It uses global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.