Meet Edmonton’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 19 Edmonton companies on the 2018 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 431% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,664 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Edmonton’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. BioNeutra North America

Growth 500: 55

Growth (2012–2017): 1378%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Manufactures advanced-function fibre ingredients for the food production industry

2. NuEnergy

Growth 500: 68

Growth (2012–2017): 1184%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Designs and constructs infrastructure systems, specializing in mechanical, electrical and renewable energy

3. Simplex Mobility

Growth 500: 93

Growth (2012–2017): 923%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides software that allows enterprise clients to manage telecom usage and expenses

4. Canada Prime Marketing

Growth 500: 130

Growth (2012–2017): 702%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers brand management, marketing and event-planning services

5. FKA

Growth 500: 150

Growth (2012–2017): 571%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers marketing and communications services

6. R3 Deconstruction & Abatement

Growth 500: 159

Growth (2012–2017): 526%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides selective demolition, abatement and salvage services

7. KV Capital

Growth 500: 162

Growth (2012–2017): 505%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers short-term financing to consumers and businesses

8. LawDepot.com

Growth 500: 200

Growth (2012–2017): 366%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Publishes online do-it-yourself legal documents for consumers and businesses

9. Seasonal Impact Contracting

Growth 500: 210

Growth (2012–2017): 339%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Sherwood Park, Alta.

What it does: Provides landscape development and maintenance services for residential, commercial and industrial clients

10. LED Smart

Growth 500: 298

Growth (2012–2017): 224%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Develops and manufactures LED lighting products

11. Yardstick Software

Growth 500: 301

Growth (2012–2017): 219%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides online testing and training for corporate, government and other clients

12. Fort McKay Logistics

Growth 500: 317

Growth (2012–2017): 209%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers integrated warehousing, transportation, and supply-chain management services

13. Ontracks EAM Consulting

Growth 500: 318

Growth (2012–2017): 206%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides systems-implementation services, consulting and training

14. Weiss-Johnson Group of Cos.

Growth 500: 358

Growth (2012–2017): 170%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Sells and installs plumbing, HVAC, electrical and fireplace systems

15. B-Line Tire & Auto Supply

Growth 500: 368

Growth (2012–2017): 165%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.

What it does: Distributes tire and automotive supplies

16. DMS

Growth 500: 374

Growth (2012–2017): 157%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Builds and implements software and provides IT services

17. Techni-Craft Equipment Services

Growth 500: 384

Growth (2012–2017): 150%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.

What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores

18. Insight Psychological

Growth 500: 477

Growth (2012–2017): 105%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides psychological assessment and counselling services

19. DevFacto

Growth 500: 493

Growth (2012–2017): 96%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides software-consulting services to large organizations, primarily in Western Canada