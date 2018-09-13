Meet Edmonton’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 19 Edmonton companies on the 2018 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 431% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,664 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Edmonton’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.
1. BioNeutra North America
Growth 500: 55
Growth (2012–2017): 1378%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Manufactures advanced-function fibre ingredients for the food production industry
2. NuEnergy
Growth 500: 68
Growth (2012–2017): 1184%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Designs and constructs infrastructure systems, specializing in mechanical, electrical and renewable energy
3. Simplex Mobility
Growth 500: 93
Growth (2012–2017): 923%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides software that allows enterprise clients to manage telecom usage and expenses
4. Canada Prime Marketing
Growth 500: 130
Growth (2012–2017): 702%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers brand management, marketing and event-planning services
5. FKA
Growth 500: 150
Growth (2012–2017): 571%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers marketing and communications services
6. R3 Deconstruction & Abatement
Growth 500: 159
Growth (2012–2017): 526%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides selective demolition, abatement and salvage services
7. KV Capital
Growth 500: 162
Growth (2012–2017): 505%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers short-term financing to consumers and businesses
8. LawDepot.com
Growth 500: 200
Growth (2012–2017): 366%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Publishes online do-it-yourself legal documents for consumers and businesses
9. Seasonal Impact Contracting
Growth 500: 210
Growth (2012–2017): 339%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Sherwood Park, Alta.
What it does: Provides landscape development and maintenance services for residential, commercial and industrial clients
10. LED Smart
Growth 500: 298
Growth (2012–2017): 224%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Develops and manufactures LED lighting products
11. Yardstick Software
Growth 500: 301
Growth (2012–2017): 219%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides online testing and training for corporate, government and other clients
12. Fort McKay Logistics
Growth 500: 317
Growth (2012–2017): 209%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers integrated warehousing, transportation, and supply-chain management services
13. Ontracks EAM Consulting
Growth 500: 318
Growth (2012–2017): 206%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides systems-implementation services, consulting and training
14. Weiss-Johnson Group of Cos.
Growth 500: 358
Growth (2012–2017): 170%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Sells and installs plumbing, HVAC, electrical and fireplace systems
15. B-Line Tire & Auto Supply
Growth 500: 368
Growth (2012–2017): 165%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.
What it does: Distributes tire and automotive supplies
16. DMS
Growth 500: 374
Growth (2012–2017): 157%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Builds and implements software and provides IT services
17. Techni-Craft Equipment Services
Growth 500: 384
Growth (2012–2017): 150%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.
What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores
18. Insight Psychological
Growth 500: 477
Growth (2012–2017): 105%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides psychological assessment and counselling services
19. DevFacto
Growth 500: 493
Growth (2012–2017): 96%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides software-consulting services to large organizations, primarily in Western Canada