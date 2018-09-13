Meet the GTA’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 199 GTA companies on the 2018 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 799% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 41,492 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of GTA’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. EdenPark

Growth 500: 2

Growth (2012–2017): 9656%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides consumer finance services to automotive dealers and car-buyers

2. Prodigy Game

Growth 500: 3

Growth (2012–2017): 9230%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Develops online math games for children

3. Maropost

Growth 500: 5

Growth (2012–2017): 7855%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

4. Gillam Group

Growth 500: 6

Growth (2012–2017): 7215%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Builds and refurbishes institutional, commercial, industrial and residential structures

5. Cluep

Growth 500: 7

Growth (2012–2017): 7092%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform

6. dbrand

Growth 500: 8

Growth (2012–2017): 6523%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells electronic device protection and customization products

7. Prodigy Ventures

Growth 500: 9

Growth (2012–2017): 5970%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures

8. Wave

Growth 500: 10

Growth (2012–2017): 5914%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers integrated financial services and software to small businesses

9. LowestRates.ca

Growth 500: 11

Growth (2012–2017): 4905%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Allows customers to compare rates on mortgages, insurance, car loans and credit card offers online

10. GreenSpace Brands

Growth 500: 16

Growth (2012–2017): 4071%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Acquires and develops natural and organic food products

11. Wyse Meter Solutions

Growth 500: 19

Growth (2012–2017): 3284%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption

12. TouchBistro

Growth 500: 24

Growth (2012–2017): 2917%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food service industry

13. TDot Performance

Growth 500: 29

Growth (2012–2017): 2175%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online

14. Whoosh!

Growth 500: 31

Growth (2012–2017): 2083%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices

15. Motoinsight

Growth 500: 32

Growth (2012–2017): 2033%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

16. Delviro Energy

Growth 500: 34

Growth (2012–2017): 1962%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells LED lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial, residential and architectural clients

17. Search Realty

Growth 500: 38

Growth (2012–2017): 1942%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Brokers residential real estate in southern Ontario

18. 3S Lighting

Growth 500: 39

Growth (2012–2017): 1886%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Oshawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers architectural lighting design services and sells lighting products

19. Volanté Systems

Growth 500: 42

Growth (2012–2017): 1569%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry

20. Buddy’s Kitchen

Growth 500: 44

Growth (2012–2017): 1530%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Aurora, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures premium all-natural private-label pet foods

21. Fervent Events

Growth 500: 47

Growth (2012–2017): 1499%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Creates and implements events and experiential marketing campaigns

22. MoveYourMetal.com

Growth 500: 51

Growth (2012–2017): 1443%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry

23. CO-OP Advertising

Growth 500: 54

Growth (2012–2017): 1382%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides strategic marketing and advertising services

24. Contrax VMS

Growth 500: 56

Growth (2012–2017): 1355%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Provides contingent worker and vendor management services for corporate clients

25. Wave Digital Media

Growth 500: 60

Growth (2012–2017): 1286%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides digital media planning, buying and reporting services