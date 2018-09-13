Meet the GTA’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 199 GTA companies on the 2018 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 799% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 41,492 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of GTA’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.
1. EdenPark
Growth 500: 2
Growth (2012–2017): 9656%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides consumer finance services to automotive dealers and car-buyers
2. Prodigy Game
Growth 500: 3
Growth (2012–2017): 9230%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Develops online math games for children
3. Maropost
Growth 500: 5
Growth (2012–2017): 7855%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software
4. Gillam Group
Growth 500: 6
Growth (2012–2017): 7215%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Builds and refurbishes institutional, commercial, industrial and residential structures
5. Cluep
Growth 500: 7
Growth (2012–2017): 7092%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform
6. dbrand
Growth 500: 8
Growth (2012–2017): 6523%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells electronic device protection and customization products
7. Prodigy Ventures
Growth 500: 9
Growth (2012–2017): 5970%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures
8. Wave
Growth 500: 10
Growth (2012–2017): 5914%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers integrated financial services and software to small businesses
9. LowestRates.ca
Growth 500: 11
Growth (2012–2017): 4905%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Allows customers to compare rates on mortgages, insurance, car loans and credit card offers online
10. GreenSpace Brands
Growth 500: 16
Growth (2012–2017): 4071%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and develops natural and organic food products
11. Wyse Meter Solutions
Growth 500: 19
Growth (2012–2017): 3284%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption
12. TouchBistro
Growth 500: 24
Growth (2012–2017): 2917%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food service industry
13. TDot Performance
Growth 500: 29
Growth (2012–2017): 2175%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online
14. Whoosh!
Growth 500: 31
Growth (2012–2017): 2083%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices
15. Motoinsight
Growth 500: 32
Growth (2012–2017): 2033%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers
16. Delviro Energy
Growth 500: 34
Growth (2012–2017): 1962%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells LED lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial, residential and architectural clients
17. Search Realty
Growth 500: 38
Growth (2012–2017): 1942%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Brokers residential real estate in southern Ontario
18. 3S Lighting
Growth 500: 39
Growth (2012–2017): 1886%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Oshawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers architectural lighting design services and sells lighting products
19. Volanté Systems
Growth 500: 42
Growth (2012–2017): 1569%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry
20. Buddy’s Kitchen
Growth 500: 44
Growth (2012–2017): 1530%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Aurora, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures premium all-natural private-label pet foods
21. Fervent Events
Growth 500: 47
Growth (2012–2017): 1499%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements events and experiential marketing campaigns
22. MoveYourMetal.com
Growth 500: 51
Growth (2012–2017): 1443%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry
23. CO-OP Advertising
Growth 500: 54
Growth (2012–2017): 1382%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides strategic marketing and advertising services
24. Contrax VMS
Growth 500: 56
Growth (2012–2017): 1355%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Provides contingent worker and vendor management services for corporate clients
25. Wave Digital Media
26 Fiix Software (No. 63); 27 Index Exchange (No. 64); 28 Beauty First (No. 65); 29 Vena Solutions (No. 75); 30 Maple Diversity Communications (No. 79); 31 The Burnie Group (No. 82); 32 The BREL Team (No. 83); 33 Jenny Bird (No. 84); 34 Bronte Construction (No. 85); 35 Elite Digital (No. 87); 36 Flarian (No. 91); 37 Clearbridge Mobile (No. 94); 38 Toronto Custom Concepts (No. 96); 39 MobileLIVE (No. 99); 40 Gigg Express (No. 100); 41 eCompliance (No. 101); 42 Surgically Clean Air (No. 102); 43 MediaFace (No. 106); 44 KnightsbridgeFX.com (No. 107); 45 Rock Cliff Custom Homes (No. 113); 46 Premise LED (No. 114); 47 Jonluca Enterprises (No. 115); 48 TWG (The Working Group) (No. 116); 49 Financeit (No. 121); 50 JEC Distributors (No. 125); 51 Brevitas Consulting (No. 126); 52 Pliteq (No. 128); 53 Faraday Lighting (No. 129); 54 Sinking Ship Entertainment (No. 133); 55 Powered by Search (No. 134); 56 Matrix Mortgage Global (No. 144); 57 Acentury (No. 146); 58 Green Standards (No. 147); 59 BlueBird IT Solutions (No. 148); 60 AVShop.ca (No. 151); 61 Tundra Technical Solutions (No. 152); 62 Passport Trucking (No. 153); 63 People Store Staffing Solutions (No. 155); 64 Canadian Down & Feather Co. (No. 161); 65 Shift Marketing (No. 163); 66 Riz Global Foods (No. 165); 67 The Indie Alehouse (No. 166); 68 Mini Mioche (No. 169); 69 SearchKings (No. 175); 70 Datatech (No. 176); 71 Canada Goose (No. 177); 72 Minami Group (No. 184); 73 Mako Design + Invent (No. 187); 74 Candybox Marketing (No. 188); 75 Explorer Research (No. 189); 76 Klick (No. 192); 77 Oasis Aqualounge (No. 193); 78 BSM Technologies (No. 195); 79 Earthline Foundations and Shoring (No. 196); 80 O'Doughs (No. 197); 81 Cipher Pharmaceuticals (No. 198); 82 Eco Guardian (No. 201); 83 Home Painters Toronto (No. 205); 84 LPI Mechanical (No. 209); 85 MAD Elevator (No. 212); 86 Dig Insights (No. 213); 87 Pioneering Technology (No. 214); 88 UCIT Online Security (No. 217); 89 CS-1 Transportation (No. 218); 90 DRMG (Direct Response Media Group) (No. 219); 91 Fleet Complete (No. 221); 92 Silfab Solar (No. 223); 93 Lenworth Building Services (No. 225); 94 Optimus SBR (No. 226); 95 BioSyent (No. 228); 96 Environics Analytics (No. 229); 97 Titanium Transportation Group (No. 233); 98 Trindent Management Consulting (No. 235); 99 Quest Audio Visual (No. 236); 100 Geotab (No. 237); 101 HanM Transportation Management Services (No. 239); 102 Flat Iron Building Group (No. 243); 103 Art & Science (No. 244); 104 Spin Master (No. 247); 105 Faulhaber Communications (No. 249); 106 Jumpfactor (No. 250); 107 Sweets from the Earth (No. 252); 108 A1 Cash & Carry (No. 254); 109 DG Global (No. 255); 110 Upstream Works Software (No. 258); 111 Wish Group (No. 259); 112 Highlight Motor Freight (No. 263); 113 Simpli Home (No. 273); 114 Cority (No. 276); 115 Isaac Operations (No. 278); 116 Rock Star Real Estate (No. 284); 117 Globeways Canada (No. 286); 118 Food Service Solutions (No. 288); 119 Indellient (No. 289); 120 Spirit of Math Schools (No. 291); 121 Freshco Retail Maintenance (No. 299); 122 Scalar (No. 302); 123 Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 308); 124 Recruiting In Motion (No. 309); 125 Spice Technology Group (No. 316); 126 HighVail Systems (No. 320); 127 Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs (No. 321); 128 Fusion Retail Analytics (No. 323); 129 GroupeX Solutions (No. 327); 130 VinylTrends (No. 328); 131 Weston Wood Solutions (No. 333); 132 Weston Forest (No. 334); 133 Easy Projects (No. 337); 134 Talent Employment (No. 339); 135 Smart Vision Direct (No. 340); 136 Bluewrist (No. 344); 137 Amar Transport (No. 347); 138 Errington Integrated Marketing (No. 350); 139 Guard.me International Insurance (No. 351); 140 Doxim (No. 356); 141 X-Design (No. 357); 142 Archon Systems (No. 362); 143 Four Seasons Site Development (No. 363); 144 Carbon60 (No. 365); 145 Tangentia (No. 367); 146 Safety First Consulting (No. 373); 147 Ecoideas Innovations (No. 377); 148 Kids & Company (No. 380); 149 Just Quality International (No. 381); 150 Points (No. 386); 151 Student Works (No. 391); 152 Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 392); 153 E.B. Box Co. (No. 393); 154 Nexus Group (No. 398); 155 Newcom Media (No. 400); 156 Benchmark Trade Solutions (No. 401); 157 AppCentrica (No. 406); 158 MarkIT Staffing Solutions (No. 407); 159 ICC Property Management (No. 409); 160 Fibrestick Manufacturing (No. 411); 161 Conovey (No. 414); 162 Key Media International (KMI) (No. 415); 163 Yoga Tree Studios (No. 418); 164 Wellpoint Health (No. 420); 165 Mactrans Logistics (No. 421); 166 Perkopolis (No. 423); 167 The Ten Spot (No. 425); 168 BreezeMaxWeb (No. 426); 169 Techify (No. 428); 170 MIT Consulting (No. 430); 171 Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 431); 172 Rock-It Promotions (No. 432); 173 Managing Matters (No. 433); 174 Trisura Guarantee Insurance (No. 436); 175 Ward Technology Talent (No. 438); 176 Quarterback Transportation (No. 439); 177 Brand Momentum (No. 442); 178 Javelin Technologies (No. 444); 179 Sales Talent Agency (No. 446); 180 Freight Partners International (No. 449); 181 Beneco Packaging (No. 450); 182 RX Music (No. 451); 183 Gurvey & Berry Co. (No. 452); 184 The Marquee Group (No. 453); 185 Cue Digital Media (No. 455); 186 Provisus Wealth Management (No. 456); 187 Castlemore Dental (No. 457); 188 Solar Provider Group (No. 462); 189 MBC Managed IT Services (No. 467); 190 Worden Displays (No. 468); 191 Shenglin Financial (No. 470); 192 DPM Energy (No. 473); 193 Sunwing Vacations (No. 476); 194 BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures) (No. 478); 195 CarData (No. 480); 196 Microart Services (No. 485); 197 Loopstra Nixon LLP (No. 490); 198 HomEquity Bank (No. 491); 199 Hometurf Lawn Care (No. 499);
Growth 500: 60
Growth (2012–2017): 1286%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital media planning, buying and reporting services
