Meet the GTA’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
The 199 GTA companies on the 2018 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 799% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 41,492 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of GTA’s fastest-growing companies for 2018.

1. EdenPark
Growth 500: 2
Growth (2012–2017): 9656%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides consumer finance services to automotive dealers and car-buyers

2. Prodigy Game
Growth 500: 3
Growth (2012–2017): 9230%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Develops online math games for children

3. Maropost
Growth 500: 5
Growth (2012–2017): 7855%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

4. Gillam Group
Growth 500: 6
Growth (2012–2017): 7215%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Builds and refurbishes institutional, commercial, industrial and residential structures

5. Cluep
Growth 500: 7
Growth (2012–2017): 7092%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform

6. dbrand
Growth 500: 8
Growth (2012–2017): 6523%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells electronic device protection and customization products

7. Prodigy Ventures
Growth 500: 9
Growth (2012–2017): 5970%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures

8. Wave
Growth 500: 10
Growth (2012–2017): 5914%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers integrated financial services and software to small businesses

9. LowestRates.ca
Growth 500: 11
Growth (2012–2017): 4905%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Allows customers to compare rates on mortgages, insurance, car loans and credit card offers online

10. GreenSpace Brands
Growth 500: 16
Growth (2012–2017): 4071%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and develops natural and organic food products

11. Wyse Meter Solutions
Growth 500: 19
Growth (2012–2017): 3284%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption

12. TouchBistro
Growth 500: 24
Growth (2012–2017): 2917%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food service industry

13. TDot Performance
Growth 500: 29
Growth (2012–2017): 2175%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online

14. Whoosh!
Growth 500: 31
Growth (2012–2017): 2083%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices

15. Motoinsight
Growth 500: 32
Growth (2012–2017): 2033%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

16. Delviro Energy
Growth 500: 34
Growth (2012–2017): 1962%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells LED lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial, residential and architectural clients

17. Search Realty
Growth 500: 38
Growth (2012–2017): 1942%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Brokers residential real estate in southern Ontario

18. 3S Lighting
Growth 500: 39
Growth (2012–2017): 1886%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Oshawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers architectural lighting design services and sells lighting products

19. Volanté Systems
Growth 500: 42
Growth (2012–2017): 1569%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry

20. Buddy’s Kitchen
Growth 500: 44
Growth (2012–2017): 1530%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Aurora, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures premium all-natural private-label pet foods

21. Fervent Events
Growth 500: 47
Growth (2012–2017): 1499%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements events and experiential marketing campaigns

22. MoveYourMetal.com
Growth 500: 51
Growth (2012–2017): 1443%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry

23. CO-OP Advertising
Growth 500: 54
Growth (2012–2017): 1382%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides strategic marketing and advertising services

24. Contrax VMS
Growth 500: 56
Growth (2012–2017): 1355%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Provides contingent worker and vendor management services for corporate clients

25. Wave Digital Media
Growth 500: 60
Growth (2012–2017): 1286%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital media planning, buying and reporting services

26 Fiix Software (No. 63);  27 Index Exchange (No. 64);  28 Beauty First (No. 65);  29 Vena Solutions (No. 75);  30 Maple Diversity Communications (No. 79);  31 The Burnie Group (No. 82);  32 The BREL Team (No. 83);  33 Jenny Bird (No. 84);  34 Bronte Construction (No. 85);  35 Elite Digital (No. 87);  36 Flarian (No. 91);  37 Clearbridge Mobile (No. 94);  38 Toronto Custom Concepts (No. 96);  39 MobileLIVE (No. 99);  40 Gigg Express (No. 100);  41 eCompliance (No. 101);  42 Surgically Clean Air (No. 102);  43 MediaFace (No. 106);  44 KnightsbridgeFX.com (No. 107);  45 Rock Cliff Custom Homes (No. 113);  46 Premise LED (No. 114);  47 Jonluca Enterprises (No. 115);  48 TWG (The Working Group) (No. 116);  49 Financeit (No. 121);  50 JEC Distributors (No. 125);  51 Brevitas Consulting (No. 126);  52 Pliteq (No. 128);  53 Faraday Lighting (No. 129);  54 Sinking Ship Entertainment (No. 133);  55 Powered by Search (No. 134);  56 Matrix Mortgage Global (No. 144);  57 Acentury (No. 146);  58 Green Standards (No. 147);  59 BlueBird IT Solutions (No. 148);  60 AVShop.ca (No. 151);  61 Tundra Technical Solutions (No. 152);  62 Passport Trucking (No. 153);  63 People Store Staffing Solutions (No. 155);  64 Canadian Down & Feather Co. (No. 161);  65 Shift Marketing (No. 163);  66 Riz Global Foods (No. 165);  67 The Indie Alehouse (No. 166);  68 Mini Mioche (No. 169);  69 SearchKings (No. 175);  70 Datatech (No. 176);  71 Canada Goose (No. 177);  72 Minami Group (No. 184);  73 Mako Design + Invent (No. 187);  74 Candybox Marketing (No. 188);  75 Explorer Research (No. 189);  76 Klick (No. 192);  77 Oasis Aqualounge (No. 193);  78 BSM Technologies (No. 195);  79 Earthline Foundations and Shoring (No. 196);  80 O'Doughs (No. 197);  81 Cipher Pharmaceuticals (No. 198);  82 Eco Guardian (No. 201);  83 Home Painters Toronto (No. 205);  84 LPI Mechanical (No. 209);  85 MAD Elevator (No. 212);  86 Dig Insights (No. 213);  87 Pioneering Technology (No. 214);  88 UCIT Online Security (No. 217);  89 CS-1 Transportation (No. 218);  90 DRMG (Direct Response Media Group) (No. 219);  91 Fleet Complete (No. 221);  92 Silfab Solar (No. 223);  93 Lenworth Building Services (No. 225);  94 Optimus SBR (No. 226);  95 BioSyent (No. 228);  96 Environics Analytics (No. 229);  97 Titanium Transportation Group (No. 233);  98 Trindent Management Consulting (No. 235);  99 Quest Audio Visual (No. 236);  100 Geotab (No. 237);  101 HanM Transportation Management Services (No. 239);  102 Flat Iron Building Group (No. 243);  103 Art & Science (No. 244);  104 Spin Master (No. 247);  105 Faulhaber Communications (No. 249);  106 Jumpfactor (No. 250);  107 Sweets from the Earth (No. 252);  108 A1 Cash & Carry (No. 254);  109 DG Global (No. 255);  110 Upstream Works Software (No. 258);  111 Wish Group (No. 259);  112 Highlight Motor Freight (No. 263);  113 Simpli Home (No. 273);  114 Cority (No. 276);  115 Isaac Operations (No. 278);  116 Rock Star Real Estate (No. 284);  117 Globeways Canada (No. 286);  118 Food Service Solutions (No. 288);  119 Indellient (No. 289);  120 Spirit of Math Schools (No. 291);  121 Freshco Retail Maintenance (No. 299);  122 Scalar (No. 302);  123 Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 308);  124 Recruiting In Motion (No. 309);  125 Spice Technology Group (No. 316);  126 HighVail Systems (No. 320);  127 Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs (No. 321);  128 Fusion Retail Analytics (No. 323);  129 GroupeX Solutions (No. 327);  130 VinylTrends (No. 328);  131 Weston Wood Solutions (No. 333);  132 Weston Forest (No. 334);  133 Easy Projects (No. 337);  134 Talent Employment (No. 339);  135 Smart Vision Direct (No. 340);  136 Bluewrist (No. 344);  137 Amar Transport (No. 347);  138 Errington Integrated Marketing (No. 350);  139 Guard.me International Insurance (No. 351);  140 Doxim (No. 356);  141 X-Design (No. 357);  142 Archon Systems (No. 362);  143 Four Seasons Site Development (No. 363);  144 Carbon60 (No. 365);  145 Tangentia (No. 367);  146 Safety First Consulting (No. 373);  147 Ecoideas Innovations (No. 377);  148 Kids & Company (No. 380);  149 Just Quality International (No. 381);  150 Points (No. 386);  151 Student Works (No. 391);  152 Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 392);  153 E.B. Box Co. (No. 393);  154 Nexus Group (No. 398);  155 Newcom Media (No. 400);  156 Benchmark Trade Solutions (No. 401);  157 AppCentrica (No. 406);  158 MarkIT Staffing Solutions (No. 407);  159 ICC Property Management (No. 409);  160 Fibrestick Manufacturing (No. 411);  161 Conovey (No. 414);  162 Key Media International (KMI) (No. 415);  163 Yoga Tree Studios (No. 418);  164 Wellpoint Health (No. 420);  165 Mactrans Logistics (No. 421);  166 Perkopolis (No. 423);  167 The Ten Spot (No. 425);  168 BreezeMaxWeb (No. 426);  169 Techify (No. 428);  170 MIT Consulting (No. 430);  171 Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 431);  172 Rock-It Promotions (No. 432);  173 Managing Matters (No. 433);  174 Trisura Guarantee Insurance (No. 436);  175 Ward Technology Talent (No. 438);  176 Quarterback Transportation (No. 439);  177 Brand Momentum (No. 442);  178 Javelin Technologies (No. 444);  179 Sales Talent Agency (No. 446);  180 Freight Partners International (No. 449);  181 Beneco Packaging (No. 450);  182 RX Music (No. 451);  183 Gurvey & Berry Co. (No. 452);  184 The Marquee Group (No. 453);  185 Cue Digital Media (No. 455);  186 Provisus Wealth Management (No. 456);  187 Castlemore Dental (No. 457);  188 Solar Provider Group (No. 462);  189 MBC Managed IT Services (No. 467);  190 Worden Displays (No. 468);  191 Shenglin Financial (No. 470);  192 DPM Energy (No. 473);  193 Sunwing Vacations (No. 476);  194 BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures) (No. 478);  195 CarData (No. 480);  196 Microart Services (No. 485);  197 Loopstra Nixon LLP (No. 490);  198 HomEquity Bank (No. 491);  199 Hometurf Lawn Care (No. 499); 
