Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2018 Growth 500

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
The 20 human resources firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 569% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 10,543 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing human resources companies.

1. Neuvoo
Growth 500: 18
Growth (2012–2017): 3654%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Operates a job search engine populated with aggregated listings

2. Contrax VMS
Growth 500: 56
Growth (2012–2017): 1355%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Provides contingent worker and vendor management services for corporate clients

3. Canadian Executive Search Group
Growth 500: 71
Growth (2012–2017): 1158%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Chatham, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services

4. Impact Recruitment
Growth 500: 124
Growth (2012–2017): 741%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services

5. Garneau Group
Growth 500: 139
Growth (2012–2017): 629%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Kincardine, Ont.
What it does: Provides training, staffing and workforce management services to the nuclear energy sector

6. Tundra Technical Solutions
Growth 500: 152
Growth (2012–2017): 551%
Revenue (2017): $200–500 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers staffing and recruitment services

7. People Store Staffing Solutions
Growth 500: 155
Growth (2012–2017): 543%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and HR services

8. The Job Shoppe
Growth 500: 158
Growth (2012–2017): 528%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Provides diverse HR services, including recruitment, onboarding and training

9. People Corporation
Growth 500: 238
Growth (2012–2017): 290%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

10. NewFound Recruiting
Growth 500: 270
Growth (2012–2017): 248%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors

11. Teema
Growth 500: 279
Growth (2012–2017): 241%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides permanent and contract staffing services

12. Recruiting In Motion
Growth 500: 309
Growth (2012–2017): 215%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Recruits employees and contract personnel in a variety of sectors

13. GroupeX Solutions
Growth 500: 327
Growth (2012–2017): 200%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides diversified services related to human capital management

14. Talent Employment
Growth 500: 339
Growth (2012–2017): 186%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides temporary and permanent staff for employers

15. HRdownloads
Growth 500: 343
Growth (2012–2017): 183%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support

16. Nexus Group
Growth 500: 398
Growth (2012–2017): 142%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Delivers technology staffing and related consulting services to employers

17. MarkIT Staffing Solutions
Growth 500: 407
Growth (2012–2017): 137%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Milton, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services in the IT field

18. Perkopolis
Growth 500: 423
Growth (2012–2017): 130%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manages employee discount programs for organizations

19. Ward Technology Talent
Growth 500: 438
Growth (2012–2017): 122%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services for technology firms

20. Sales Talent Agency
Growth 500: 446
Growth (2012–2017): 121%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides sales recruitment and training services

