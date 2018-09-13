Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 20 human resources firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 569% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 10,543 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing human resources companies.

1. Neuvoo

Growth 500: 18

Growth (2012–2017): 3654%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Operates a job search engine populated with aggregated listings

2. Contrax VMS

Growth 500: 56

Growth (2012–2017): 1355%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Provides contingent worker and vendor management services for corporate clients

3. Canadian Executive Search Group

Growth 500: 71

Growth (2012–2017): 1158%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Chatham, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services

4. Impact Recruitment

Growth 500: 124

Growth (2012–2017): 741%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services

5. Garneau Group

Growth 500: 139

Growth (2012–2017): 629%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Kincardine, Ont.

What it does: Provides training, staffing and workforce management services to the nuclear energy sector

6. Tundra Technical Solutions

Growth 500: 152

Growth (2012–2017): 551%

Revenue (2017): $200–500 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers staffing and recruitment services

7. People Store Staffing Solutions

Growth 500: 155

Growth (2012–2017): 543%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and HR services

8. The Job Shoppe

Growth 500: 158

Growth (2012–2017): 528%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Provides diverse HR services, including recruitment, onboarding and training

9. People Corporation

Growth 500: 238

Growth (2012–2017): 290%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

10. NewFound Recruiting

Growth 500: 270

Growth (2012–2017): 248%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors

11. Teema

Growth 500: 279

Growth (2012–2017): 241%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides permanent and contract staffing services

12. Recruiting In Motion

Growth 500: 309

Growth (2012–2017): 215%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Recruits employees and contract personnel in a variety of sectors

13. GroupeX Solutions

Growth 500: 327

Growth (2012–2017): 200%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides diversified services related to human capital management

14. Talent Employment

Growth 500: 339

Growth (2012–2017): 186%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides temporary and permanent staff for employers

15. HRdownloads

Growth 500: 343

Growth (2012–2017): 183%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support

16. Nexus Group

Growth 500: 398

Growth (2012–2017): 142%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Delivers technology staffing and related consulting services to employers

17. MarkIT Staffing Solutions

Growth 500: 407

Growth (2012–2017): 137%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Milton, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services in the IT field

18. Perkopolis

Growth 500: 423

Growth (2012–2017): 130%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manages employee discount programs for organizations

19. Ward Technology Talent

Growth 500: 438

Growth (2012–2017): 122%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services for technology firms

20. Sales Talent Agency

Growth 500: 446

Growth (2012–2017): 121%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides sales recruitment and training services