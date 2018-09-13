Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 28 industrial services firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 741% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,621 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing industrial services companies.

1. RecycleSmart Solutions

Growth 500: 12

Growth (2012–2017): 4845%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses

2. Everworks

Growth 500: 17

Growth (2012–2017): 3833%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Builds industrial robots and provides automation process design and project management

3. Wyse Meter Solutions

Growth 500: 19

Growth (2012–2017): 3284%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption

4. ACE Services Mécaniques

Growth 500: 37

Growth (2012–2017): 1953%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Val-d’Or, Que.

What it does: Offers mobile mechanical services for heavy equipment

5. Giatec Scientific

Growth 500: 80

Growth (2012–2017): 1035%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry

6. Water X Industrial Services

Growth 500: 95

Growth (2012–2017): 913%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Kleefeld, Man.

What it does: Provides hydro excavation, high-pressure water blasting, sewer inspections and other industrial services

7. Green Standards

Growth 500: 147

Growth (2012–2017): 596%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Helps large organizations donate, resell and recycle unwanted office furniture

8. BOS Innovations

Growth 500: 182

Growth (2012–2017): 419%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Dorchester, Ont.

What it does: Develops factory automation and robotics solutions for manufacturing clients

9. Eclipse Automation

Growth 500: 206

Growth (2012–2017): 344%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.

What it does: Designs, installs and services custom industrial automation systems

10. Lenworth Building Services

Growth 500: 225

Growth (2012–2017): 319%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Offers loading dock, door, gate and other industrial products, as well as related services

11. Jesse Garant Metrology Center

Growth 500: 256

Growth (2012–2017): 260%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Conducts parts inspections for manufacturers

12. Absolute Industrial Automation

Growth 500: 264

Growth (2012–2017): 254%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Designs, builds and integrates custom industrial equipment for manufacturers

13. Ontario Rental and Supply

Growth 500: 267

Growth (2012–2017): 251%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Rents, sells and services construction equipment

14. Brave Control Solutions

Growth 500: 281

Growth (2012–2017): 238%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Develops and services automated technology systems for manufacturers

15. BBSpro Services

Growth 500: 310

Growth (2012–2017): 215%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Installs and services liquor dispensing systems

16. Bigfoot Industrial Services

Growth 500: 313

Growth (2012–2017): 212%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides industrial services and maintenance

17. Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs

Growth 500: 321

Growth (2012–2017): 204%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Repairs motor coaches, trucks and transit buses

18. All-Pro Services

Growth 500: 325

Growth (2012–2017): 201%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Port Coquitlam, B.C.

What it does: Provides mechanical services, specializing in boiler systems

19. Mécanique PEG

Growth 500: 326

Growth (2012–2017): 200%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Lévis, Que.

What it does: Conducts repairs and provides parts for construction equipment

20. Bluewrist

Growth 500: 344

Growth (2012–2017): 183%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Creates industrial automation systems using advanced robotic and 3D vision technologies

21. All-West Crane & Rigging

Growth 500: 372

Growth (2012–2017): 159%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Quesnel, B.C.

What it does: Offers crane rentals and other services to industrial and residential clients

22. Techni-Craft Equipment Services

Growth 500: 384

Growth (2012–2017): 150%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.

What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores

23. Soucy Industriel

Growth 500: 413

Growth (2012–2017): 135%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Rivière-du-Loup, Que.

What it does: Services industrial and heavy machinery for industrial and mining clients

24. ProStar Cleaning and Restoration

Growth 500: 422

Growth (2012–2017): 130%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Cleans and restores properties following disasters such as fires or floods

25. DPM Energy

Growth 500: 473

Growth (2012–2017): 106%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides utility engineering services, specializing in power system design

26. Bison Fire Protection

Growth 500: 475

Growth (2012–2017): 106%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment

27. BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures)

Growth 500: 478

Growth (2012–2017): 104%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Designs retail stores and manufactures fixtures and signage

28. EPLS

Growth 500: 479

Growth (2012–2017): 104%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Arviat, Nvt.

What it does: Sells a range of goods and services to underserved Nunavut communities