Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 28 industrial services firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 741% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,621 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing industrial services companies.
1. RecycleSmart Solutions
Growth 500: 12
Growth (2012–2017): 4845%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses
2. Everworks
Growth 500: 17
Growth (2012–2017): 3833%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Builds industrial robots and provides automation process design and project management
3. Wyse Meter Solutions
Growth 500: 19
Growth (2012–2017): 3284%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption
4. ACE Services Mécaniques
Growth 500: 37
Growth (2012–2017): 1953%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Val-d’Or, Que.
What it does: Offers mobile mechanical services for heavy equipment
5. Giatec Scientific
Growth 500: 80
Growth (2012–2017): 1035%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry
6. Water X Industrial Services
Growth 500: 95
Growth (2012–2017): 913%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Kleefeld, Man.
What it does: Provides hydro excavation, high-pressure water blasting, sewer inspections and other industrial services
7. Green Standards
Growth 500: 147
Growth (2012–2017): 596%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Helps large organizations donate, resell and recycle unwanted office furniture
8. BOS Innovations
Growth 500: 182
Growth (2012–2017): 419%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Dorchester, Ont.
What it does: Develops factory automation and robotics solutions for manufacturing clients
9. Eclipse Automation
Growth 500: 206
Growth (2012–2017): 344%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Designs, installs and services custom industrial automation systems
10. Lenworth Building Services
Growth 500: 225
Growth (2012–2017): 319%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Offers loading dock, door, gate and other industrial products, as well as related services
11. Jesse Garant Metrology Center
Growth 500: 256
Growth (2012–2017): 260%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Conducts parts inspections for manufacturers
12. Absolute Industrial Automation
Growth 500: 264
Growth (2012–2017): 254%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Designs, builds and integrates custom industrial equipment for manufacturers
13. Ontario Rental and Supply
Growth 500: 267
Growth (2012–2017): 251%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Rents, sells and services construction equipment
14. Brave Control Solutions
Growth 500: 281
Growth (2012–2017): 238%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Develops and services automated technology systems for manufacturers
15. BBSpro Services
Growth 500: 310
Growth (2012–2017): 215%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Installs and services liquor dispensing systems
16. Bigfoot Industrial Services
Growth 500: 313
Growth (2012–2017): 212%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides industrial services and maintenance
17. Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs
Growth 500: 321
Growth (2012–2017): 204%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Repairs motor coaches, trucks and transit buses
18. All-Pro Services
Growth 500: 325
Growth (2012–2017): 201%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Port Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Provides mechanical services, specializing in boiler systems
19. Mécanique PEG
Growth 500: 326
Growth (2012–2017): 200%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Lévis, Que.
What it does: Conducts repairs and provides parts for construction equipment
20. Bluewrist
Growth 500: 344
Growth (2012–2017): 183%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Creates industrial automation systems using advanced robotic and 3D vision technologies
21. All-West Crane & Rigging
Growth 500: 372
Growth (2012–2017): 159%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Quesnel, B.C.
What it does: Offers crane rentals and other services to industrial and residential clients
22. Techni-Craft Equipment Services
Growth 500: 384
Growth (2012–2017): 150%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.
What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores
23. Soucy Industriel
Growth 500: 413
Growth (2012–2017): 135%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Rivière-du-Loup, Que.
What it does: Services industrial and heavy machinery for industrial and mining clients
24. ProStar Cleaning and Restoration
Growth 500: 422
Growth (2012–2017): 130%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Cleans and restores properties following disasters such as fires or floods
25. DPM Energy
Growth 500: 473
Growth (2012–2017): 106%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides utility engineering services, specializing in power system design
26. Bison Fire Protection
Growth 500: 475
Growth (2012–2017): 106%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment
27. BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures)
Growth 500: 478
Growth (2012–2017): 104%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Designs retail stores and manufactures fixtures and signage
28. EPLS
Growth 500: 479
Growth (2012–2017): 104%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Arviat, Nvt.
What it does: Sells a range of goods and services to underserved Nunavut communities