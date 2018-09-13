Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing IT Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 41 information technology firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 470% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 2,817 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing IT companies.
1. Prodigy Ventures
Growth 500: 9
Growth (2012–2017): 5970%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures
2. Quadbridge
Growth 500: 30
Growth (2012–2017): 2105%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Supplies IT hardware and software to mid- and large-sized businesses
3. HostedBizz
Growth 500: 50
Growth (2012–2017): 1446%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector
4. OPIN
Growth 500: 69
Growth (2012–2017): 1165%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises
5. Équipe Microfix
Growth 500: 78
Growth (2012–2017): 1049%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Specializes in the development, implementation and management of IT infrastructure
6. TWT Group
Growth 500: 112
Growth (2012–2017): 804%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Manages IT services for small and mid-sized businesses
7. BlueBird IT Solutions
Growth 500: 148
Growth (2012–2017): 589%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Manages and services IT systems for health care clients
8. Datatech
Growth 500: 176
Growth (2012–2017): 437%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Designs and develops electronics
9. Connect & Go
Growth 500: 202
Growth (2012–2017): 355%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides radio-frequency wristbands for access control and cashless payments for the entertainment industry
10. iON United
Growth 500: 216
Growth (2012–2017): 328%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Deploys and maintains clients’ IT security, infrastructure and cloud deployments
11. UCIT Online Security
Growth 500: 217
Growth (2012–2017): 326%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Sells and installs remote video monitoring systems
12. Quest Audio Visual
Growth 500: 236
Growth (2012–2017): 291%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Rents out audio-visual equipment, provides related services and produces events
13. Openmind Technologies
Growth 500: 246
Growth (2012–2017): 273%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides web and IT consulting services
14. Globalia
Growth 500: 297
Growth (2012–2017): 225%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Saint-Lambert, Que.
What it does: Offers e-commerce and web strategy services
15. Scalar
Growth 500: 302
Growth (2012–2017): 218%
Revenue (2017): $200–500 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Delivers IT integration services focused on infrastructure, security and cloud computing
16. PrecisionIT
Growth 500: 303
Growth (2012–2017): 218%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers IT consulting services to public- and private-sector clients
17. Six S Partners
Growth 500: 314
Growth (2012–2017): 211%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Sells ERP software and provides training and support services to users
18. Spice Technology Group
Growth 500: 316
Growth (2012–2017): 210%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides supply chain technology and consulting for retail, distribution and manufacturing clients
19. Ontracks EAM Consulting
Growth 500: 318
Growth (2012–2017): 206%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides systems-implementation services, consulting and training
20. HighVail Systems
Growth 500: 320
Growth (2012–2017): 204%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Helps companies adopt cloud computing technologies
21. Câble & Son
Growth 500: 345
Growth (2012–2017): 182%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Saint-Hubert, Que.
What it does: Provides custom automation and smart-home technologies
22. Carbon60
Growth 500: 365
Growth (2012–2017): 168%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Delivers managed hosting and cloud-computing IT services for businesses and other organizations
23. Tangentia
Growth 500: 367
Growth (2012–2017): 165%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers diverse technology services for businesses
24. Avaleris
Growth 500: 370
Growth (2012–2017): 161%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides IT services related to identity and cybersecurity
25. Pythian
Growth 500: 379
Growth (2012–2017): 152%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides IT managed services and consulting for businesses
26. ProjectLine Solutions (No. 385); 27. Debian Information Technology (No. 387); 28. Emyode (No. 416); 29. Techify (No. 428); 30. MIT Consulting (No. 430); 31. Informatique ProContact (No. 440); 32. Javelin Technologies (No. 444); 33. MBC Managed IT Services (No. 467); 34. Document Imaging Partners (No. 471); 35. Happier IT (No. 483); 36. DLS Technology (No. 484); 37. Sure Systems (No. 487); 38. Netcetera (No. 489); 39. DevFacto (No. 493); 40. Interactive Audio Visual (No. 495); 41. Clear Concepts (No. 496);