Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing IT Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 41 information technology firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 470% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 2,817 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing IT companies.

1. Prodigy Ventures

Growth 500: 9

Growth (2012–2017): 5970%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures

2. Quadbridge

Growth 500: 30

Growth (2012–2017): 2105%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Supplies IT hardware and software to mid- and large-sized businesses

3. HostedBizz

Growth 500: 50

Growth (2012–2017): 1446%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector

4. OPIN

Growth 500: 69

Growth (2012–2017): 1165%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises

5. Équipe Microfix

Growth 500: 78

Growth (2012–2017): 1049%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Specializes in the development, implementation and management of IT infrastructure

6. TWT Group

Growth 500: 112

Growth (2012–2017): 804%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Manages IT services for small and mid-sized businesses

7. BlueBird IT Solutions

Growth 500: 148

Growth (2012–2017): 589%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Manages and services IT systems for health care clients

8. Datatech

Growth 500: 176

Growth (2012–2017): 437%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Designs and develops electronics

9. Connect & Go

Growth 500: 202

Growth (2012–2017): 355%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides radio-frequency wristbands for access control and cashless payments for the entertainment industry

10. iON United

Growth 500: 216

Growth (2012–2017): 328%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Deploys and maintains clients’ IT security, infrastructure and cloud deployments

11. UCIT Online Security

Growth 500: 217

Growth (2012–2017): 326%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Sells and installs remote video monitoring systems

12. Quest Audio Visual

Growth 500: 236

Growth (2012–2017): 291%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Rents out audio-visual equipment, provides related services and produces events

13. Openmind Technologies

Growth 500: 246

Growth (2012–2017): 273%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides web and IT consulting services

14. Globalia

Growth 500: 297

Growth (2012–2017): 225%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Saint-Lambert, Que.

What it does: Offers e-commerce and web strategy services

15. Scalar

Growth 500: 302

Growth (2012–2017): 218%

Revenue (2017): $200–500 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Delivers IT integration services focused on infrastructure, security and cloud computing

16. PrecisionIT

Growth 500: 303

Growth (2012–2017): 218%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers IT consulting services to public- and private-sector clients

17. Six S Partners

Growth 500: 314

Growth (2012–2017): 211%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Sells ERP software and provides training and support services to users

18. Spice Technology Group

Growth 500: 316

Growth (2012–2017): 210%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides supply chain technology and consulting for retail, distribution and manufacturing clients

19. Ontracks EAM Consulting

Growth 500: 318

Growth (2012–2017): 206%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides systems-implementation services, consulting and training

20. HighVail Systems

Growth 500: 320

Growth (2012–2017): 204%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Helps companies adopt cloud computing technologies

21. Câble & Son

Growth 500: 345

Growth (2012–2017): 182%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Saint-Hubert, Que.

What it does: Provides custom automation and smart-home technologies

22. Carbon60

Growth 500: 365

Growth (2012–2017): 168%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Delivers managed hosting and cloud-computing IT services for businesses and other organizations

23. Tangentia

Growth 500: 367

Growth (2012–2017): 165%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers diverse technology services for businesses

24. Avaleris

Growth 500: 370

Growth (2012–2017): 161%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides IT services related to identity and cybersecurity

25. Pythian

Growth 500: 379

Growth (2012–2017): 152%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides IT managed services and consulting for businesses

26. ProjectLine Solutions (No. 385); 27. Debian Information Technology (No. 387); 28. Emyode (No. 416); 29. Techify (No. 428); 30. MIT Consulting (No. 430); 31. Informatique ProContact (No. 440); 32. Javelin Technologies (No. 444); 33. MBC Managed IT Services (No. 467); 34. Document Imaging Partners (No. 471); 35. Happier IT (No. 483); 36. DLS Technology (No. 484); 37. Sure Systems (No. 487); 38. Netcetera (No. 489); 39. DevFacto (No. 493); 40. Interactive Audio Visual (No. 495); 41. Clear Concepts (No. 496);