Meet Kitchener-Waterloo’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 11 Kitchener-Waterloo companies on the 2018 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 440% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 798 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
1. Keyspire
Growth 500: 43
Growth (2012–2017): 1538%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Provides education and an online community for real estate investors
2. Smile.io
Growth 500: 117
Growth (2012–2017): 779%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants
3. Diva International
Growth 500: 138
Growth (2012–2017): 639%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Produces feminine hygiene products sold through retail chains and health stores
4. TextNow
Growth 500: 149
Growth (2012–2017): 581%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Provides consumers with “freemium” wireless calling and texting packages
5. Eclipse Automation
Growth 500: 206
Growth (2012–2017): 344%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Designs, installs and services custom industrial automation systems
6. Riverside Millwork Group
Growth 500: 265
Growth (2012–2017): 253%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures interior products including trim and moulding, custom doors, hardware and storage units
7. Six S Partners
Growth 500: 314
Growth (2012–2017): 211%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Sells ERP software and provides training and support services to users
8. AET Group
Growth 500: 388
Growth (2012–2017): 148%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Provides environmental consulting, auditing and scientific services
9. MarshallZehr Group
Growth 500: 404
Growth (2012–2017): 138%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Provides real estate developers with financing and capital management services
10. Document Imaging Partners
Growth 500: 471
Growth (2012–2017): 108%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Sells and services office equipment and enterprise software
11. Angstrom Engineering
Growth 500: 482
Growth (2012–2017): 102%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures thin-film deposition equipment for use in research labs