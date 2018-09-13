Meet Kitchener-Waterloo’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 11 Kitchener-Waterloo companies on the 2018 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 440% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 798 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

1. Keyspire

Growth 500: 43

Growth (2012–2017): 1538%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.

What it does: Provides education and an online community for real estate investors

2. Smile.io

Growth 500: 117

Growth (2012–2017): 779%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants

3. Diva International

Growth 500: 138

Growth (2012–2017): 639%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Produces feminine hygiene products sold through retail chains and health stores

4. TextNow

Growth 500: 149

Growth (2012–2017): 581%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Provides consumers with “freemium” wireless calling and texting packages

5. Eclipse Automation

Growth 500: 206

Growth (2012–2017): 344%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.

What it does: Designs, installs and services custom industrial automation systems

6. Riverside Millwork Group

Growth 500: 265

Growth (2012–2017): 253%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures interior products including trim and moulding, custom doors, hardware and storage units

7. Six S Partners

Growth 500: 314

Growth (2012–2017): 211%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Sells ERP software and provides training and support services to users

8. AET Group

Growth 500: 388

Growth (2012–2017): 148%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Provides environmental consulting, auditing and scientific services

9. MarshallZehr Group

Growth 500: 404

Growth (2012–2017): 138%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Provides real estate developers with financing and capital management services

10. Document Imaging Partners

Growth 500: 471

Growth (2012–2017): 108%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Sells and services office equipment and enterprise software

11. Angstrom Engineering

Growth 500: 482

Growth (2012–2017): 102%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures thin-film deposition equipment for use in research labs