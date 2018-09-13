Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 88 manufacturing firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 606% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 10,793 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing manufacturing companies.
1. GreenSpace Brands
Growth 500: 16
Growth (2012–2017): 4071%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and develops natural and organic food products
2. Greenmantra Recycling Technologies
Growth 500: 20
Growth (2012–2017): 3164%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Brantford, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures chemical products from recycled plastics
3. FixMeStick Technologies
Growth 500: 23
Growth (2012–2017): 3097%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Produces a device that detects and eliminates computer viruses
4. Milo Enterprises
Growth 500: 27
Growth (2012–2017): 2253%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures home and garden products
5. Whoosh!
Growth 500: 31
Growth (2012–2017): 2083%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices
6. Delviro Energy
Growth 500: 34
Growth (2012–2017): 1962%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells LED lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial, residential and architectural clients
7. Ecopower
Growth 500: 35
Growth (2012–2017): 1959%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Sources, distributes and sells HID and LED lighting globally
8. Buddy’s Kitchen
Growth 500: 44
Growth (2012–2017): 1530%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Aurora, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures premium all-natural private-label pet foods
9. Genyk
Growth 500: 52
Growth (2012–2017): 1435%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Shawinigan, Que.
What it does: Develops and manufactures polyurethane foam systems for thermal insulation
10. BioNeutra North America
Growth 500: 55
Growth (2012–2017): 1378%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Manufactures advanced-function fibre ingredients for the food production industry
11. Herbaland Naturals
Growth 500: 57
Growth (2012–2017): 1339%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale
12. IRT Technologies
Growth 500: 59
Growth (2012–2017): 1294%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology
13. VOTI Detection
Growth 500: 76
Growth (2012–2017): 1127%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops x-ray security systems designed to detect threats and contraband
14. First Light Technologies
Growth 500: 77
Growth (2012–2017): 1125%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures solar-powered outdoor lighting for parking lots and pathways
15. Jenny Bird
Growth 500: 84
Growth (2012–2017): 1029%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Designs, retails and wholesales branded fashion jewellery
16. Perreault Plastix
Growth 500: 89
Growth (2012–2017): 986%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: La Guadeloupe, Que.
What it does: Manufactures plastic parts, specializing in moulding injections
17. Surgically Clean Air
Growth 500: 102
Growth (2012–2017): 881%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Produces medical-grade indoor air purification systems
18. Hillberg & Berk
Growth 500: 104
Growth (2012–2017): 860%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Regina, Sask.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and sells luxury jewellery
19. UP Equip
Growth 500: 110
Growth (2012–2017): 819%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Verchères, Que.
What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment
20. Premise LED
Growth 500: 114
Growth (2012–2017): 792%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures commercial and industrial LED light fixtures
21. Eddyfi Technologies
Growth 500: 119
Growth (2012–2017): 771%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Sells electro-magnetic testing and inspection technology to companies in energy and manufacturing
22. Fiasco Gelato
Growth 500: 120
Growth (2012–2017): 763%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Manufactures all-natural gelato and sorbets sold in grocery stores and restaurants
23. Arani
Growth 500: 122
Growth (2012–2017): 745%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Manufactures and supplies LED lighting fixtures
24. JEC Distributors
Growth 500: 125
Growth (2012–2017): 733%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Provides welding technology to clients in automotive manufacturing
25. Kinova
Growth 500: 127
Growth (2012–2017): 723%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops and manufactures service and assistive robotics for people with disabilities
26. Pliteq (No. 128); 27. Diva International (No. 138); 28. Prana (No. 157); 29. Gala Bakery (No. 160); 30. Canadian Down & Feather Co. (No. 161); 31. The Indie Alehouse (No. 166); 32. Motion Composites (No. 168); 33. Three Farmers (No. 170); 34. Altec Integrated Solutions (No. 171); 35. Canada Goose (No. 177); 36. Shearwater Research (No. 194); 37. O’Doughs (No. 197); 38. Tiber River Naturals (No. 199); 39. Eco Guardian (No. 201); 40. MSW Plastics (No. 207); 41. Blackline Safety (No. 208); 42. MAD Elevator (No. 212); 43. Pioneering Technology (No. 214); 44. Silfab Solar (No. 223); 45. Gincor Truck and Trailer Werx (No. 227); 46. Kuzco Lighting (No. 240); 47. C.R. Plastic Products (No. 245); 48. Spin Master (No. 247); 49. Sweets from the Earth (No. 252); 50. Vortex Aquatic Structures International (No. 260); 51. Riverside Millwork Group (No. 265); 52. Nanotech Security (No. 266); 53. Manitobah Mukluks (No. 269); 54. TA Foods (No. 274); 55. Everspring Farms (No. 275); 56. Smak Design (No. 282); 57. Deville Technologies (No. 290); 58. LED Smart (No. 298); 59. Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 308); 60. Diagnostics Biochem Canada (No. 312); 61. Les Emballages Boxpack (No. 315); 62. VinylTrends (No. 328); 63. Maxime Knitting (No. 329); 64. Nas Digitech N.A (No. 335); 65. Questor Technology (No. 336); 66. StarFish Medical (No. 341); 67. Everland Natural Foods (No. 359); 68. Laminacorr Industries (No. 375); 69. Ecoideas Innovations (No. 377); 70. Damotech (No. 378); 71. STEMCELL Technologies (No. 382); 72. E.B. Box Co. (No. 393); 73. Synergie Médicale BRG (No. 397); 74. Diversitech (No. 410); 75. Fibrestick Manufacturing (No. 411); 76. Conovey (No. 414); 77. StarTech.com (No. 417); 78. Dental Savings Club (No. 427); 79. Beneco Packaging (No. 450); 80. Britespan Building Systems (No. 454); 81. RBR (No. 461); 82. Greenlight Innovation (No. 472); 83. GG Telecom (No. 474); 84. Angstrom Engineering (No. 482); 85. Microart Services (No. 485); 86. Woody’s Premium Cabinetry (No. 492); 87. Wellington Perforated Sheet & Plate (No. 494); 88. Scorpion Technologies (No. 497);