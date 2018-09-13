Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 88 manufacturing firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 606% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 10,793 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing manufacturing companies.

1. GreenSpace Brands

Growth 500: 16

Growth (2012–2017): 4071%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Acquires and develops natural and organic food products

2. Greenmantra Recycling Technologies

Growth 500: 20

Growth (2012–2017): 3164%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Brantford, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures chemical products from recycled plastics

3. FixMeStick Technologies

Growth 500: 23

Growth (2012–2017): 3097%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Produces a device that detects and eliminates computer viruses

4. Milo Enterprises

Growth 500: 27

Growth (2012–2017): 2253%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures home and garden products

5. Whoosh!

Growth 500: 31

Growth (2012–2017): 2083%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices

6. Delviro Energy

Growth 500: 34

Growth (2012–2017): 1962%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells LED lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial, residential and architectural clients

7. Ecopower

Growth 500: 35

Growth (2012–2017): 1959%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Sources, distributes and sells HID and LED lighting globally

8. Buddy’s Kitchen

Growth 500: 44

Growth (2012–2017): 1530%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Aurora, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures premium all-natural private-label pet foods

9. Genyk

Growth 500: 52

Growth (2012–2017): 1435%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Shawinigan, Que.

What it does: Develops and manufactures polyurethane foam systems for thermal insulation

10. BioNeutra North America

Growth 500: 55

Growth (2012–2017): 1378%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Manufactures advanced-function fibre ingredients for the food production industry

11. Herbaland Naturals

Growth 500: 57

Growth (2012–2017): 1339%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale

12. IRT Technologies

Growth 500: 59

Growth (2012–2017): 1294%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology

13. VOTI Detection

Growth 500: 76

Growth (2012–2017): 1127%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops x-ray security systems designed to detect threats and contraband

14. First Light Technologies

Growth 500: 77

Growth (2012–2017): 1125%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures solar-powered outdoor lighting for parking lots and pathways

15. Jenny Bird

Growth 500: 84

Growth (2012–2017): 1029%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Designs, retails and wholesales branded fashion jewellery

16. Perreault Plastix

Growth 500: 89

Growth (2012–2017): 986%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: La Guadeloupe, Que.

What it does: Manufactures plastic parts, specializing in moulding injections

17. Surgically Clean Air

Growth 500: 102

Growth (2012–2017): 881%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Produces medical-grade indoor air purification systems

18. Hillberg & Berk

Growth 500: 104

Growth (2012–2017): 860%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Regina, Sask.

What it does: Designs, manufactures and sells luxury jewellery

19. UP Equip

Growth 500: 110

Growth (2012–2017): 819%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Verchères, Que.

What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment

20. Premise LED

Growth 500: 114

Growth (2012–2017): 792%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures commercial and industrial LED light fixtures

21. Eddyfi Technologies

Growth 500: 119

Growth (2012–2017): 771%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Sells electro-magnetic testing and inspection technology to companies in energy and manufacturing

22. Fiasco Gelato

Growth 500: 120

Growth (2012–2017): 763%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Manufactures all-natural gelato and sorbets sold in grocery stores and restaurants

23. Arani

Growth 500: 122

Growth (2012–2017): 745%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Manufactures and supplies LED lighting fixtures

24. JEC Distributors

Growth 500: 125

Growth (2012–2017): 733%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Provides welding technology to clients in automotive manufacturing

25. Kinova

Growth 500: 127

Growth (2012–2017): 723%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops and manufactures service and assistive robotics for people with disabilities

26. Pliteq (No. 128); 27. Diva International (No. 138); 28. Prana (No. 157); 29. Gala Bakery (No. 160); 30. Canadian Down & Feather Co. (No. 161); 31. The Indie Alehouse (No. 166); 32. Motion Composites (No. 168); 33. Three Farmers (No. 170); 34. Altec Integrated Solutions (No. 171); 35. Canada Goose (No. 177); 36. Shearwater Research (No. 194); 37. O’Doughs (No. 197); 38. Tiber River Naturals (No. 199); 39. Eco Guardian (No. 201); 40. MSW Plastics (No. 207); 41. Blackline Safety (No. 208); 42. MAD Elevator (No. 212); 43. Pioneering Technology (No. 214); 44. Silfab Solar (No. 223); 45. Gincor Truck and Trailer Werx (No. 227); 46. Kuzco Lighting (No. 240); 47. C.R. Plastic Products (No. 245); 48. Spin Master (No. 247); 49. Sweets from the Earth (No. 252); 50. Vortex Aquatic Structures International (No. 260); 51. Riverside Millwork Group (No. 265); 52. Nanotech Security (No. 266); 53. Manitobah Mukluks (No. 269); 54. TA Foods (No. 274); 55. Everspring Farms (No. 275); 56. Smak Design (No. 282); 57. Deville Technologies (No. 290); 58. LED Smart (No. 298); 59. Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 308); 60. Diagnostics Biochem Canada (No. 312); 61. Les Emballages Boxpack (No. 315); 62. VinylTrends (No. 328); 63. Maxime Knitting (No. 329); 64. Nas Digitech N.A (No. 335); 65. Questor Technology (No. 336); 66. StarFish Medical (No. 341); 67. Everland Natural Foods (No. 359); 68. Laminacorr Industries (No. 375); 69. Ecoideas Innovations (No. 377); 70. Damotech (No. 378); 71. STEMCELL Technologies (No. 382); 72. E.B. Box Co. (No. 393); 73. Synergie Médicale BRG (No. 397); 74. Diversitech (No. 410); 75. Fibrestick Manufacturing (No. 411); 76. Conovey (No. 414); 77. StarTech.com (No. 417); 78. Dental Savings Club (No. 427); 79. Beneco Packaging (No. 450); 80. Britespan Building Systems (No. 454); 81. RBR (No. 461); 82. Greenlight Innovation (No. 472); 83. GG Telecom (No. 474); 84. Angstrom Engineering (No. 482); 85. Microart Services (No. 485); 86. Woody’s Premium Cabinetry (No. 492); 87. Wellington Perforated Sheet & Plate (No. 494); 88. Scorpion Technologies (No. 497);