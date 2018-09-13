Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Marketing and Media Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 57 marketing and media firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 742% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 4,486 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing marketing and media companies.

1. SendtoNews

Growth 500: 4

Growth (2012–2017): 8388%

Revenue (2017): US$10–20 million

Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.

What it does: Operates a sports video and advertising distribution platform

2. Cluep

Growth 500: 7

Growth (2012–2017): 7092%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform

3. Fervent Events

Growth 500: 47

Growth (2012–2017): 1499%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Creates and implements events and experiential marketing campaigns

4. MoveYourMetal.com

Growth 500: 51

Growth (2012–2017): 1443%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry

5. CO-OP Advertising

Growth 500: 54

Growth (2012–2017): 1382%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides strategic marketing and advertising services

6. Wave Digital Media

Growth 500: 60

Growth (2012–2017): 1286%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides digital media planning, buying and reporting services

7. Index Exchange

Growth 500: 64

Growth (2012–2017): 1247%

Revenue (2017): >$1 billion

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates an ad exchange platform for digital publishers and suppliers

8. Daily Hive

Growth 500: 67

Growth (2012–2017): 1200%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal

9. Dialekta

Growth 500: 73

Growth (2012–2017): 1139%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops digital marketing strategies for B2B and B2C brands

10. Maple Diversity Communications

Growth 500: 79

Growth (2012–2017): 1039%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Designs and delivers multicultural marketing campaigns for corporate clients

11. Elite Digital

Growth 500: 87

Growth (2012–2017): 1021%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides digital marketing services for corporate and small- and mid-sized businesses

12. Flarian

Growth 500: 91

Growth (2012–2017): 959%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Produces custom-branded USB drives for clients

13. MediaFace

Growth 500: 106

Growth (2012–2017): 851%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops custom branded content via videos, podcasts and websites for organizations

14. Canada Prime Marketing

Growth 500: 130

Growth (2012–2017): 702%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers brand management, marketing and event-planning services

15. Sinking Ship Entertainment

Growth 500: 133

Growth (2012–2017): 668%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Produces and distributes children’s television programming

16. Powered by Search

Growth 500: 134

Growth (2012–2017): 650%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers digital marketing services

17. Arcane

Growth 500: 135

Growth (2012–2017): 646%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides digital and traditional marketing campaigns, primarily for consumer-facing brands

18. Sherpa Marketing

Growth 500: 136

Growth (2012–2017): 642%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Develops and executes digital marketing strategies

19. Toast Studio

Growth 500: 137

Growth (2012–2017): 641%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides content marketing, production and strategy services, with a large focus on television production

20. Bloom

Growth 500: 145

Growth (2012–2017): 601%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs and implements digital media marketing campaigns

21. FKA

Growth 500: 150

Growth (2012–2017): 571%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers marketing and communications services

22. D2C Media

Growth 500: 154

Growth (2012–2017): 544%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides digital design and marketing services to automotive dealers

23. Shift Marketing

Growth 500: 163

Growth (2012–2017): 504%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Pickering, Ont.

What it does: Creates loyalty-driving digital marketing campaigns for auto dealers and manufacturers

24. SearchKings

Growth 500: 175

Growth (2012–2017): 439%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Builds advertising campaigns based on Google AdWords

25. WordJack Media

Growth 500: 186

Growth (2012–2017): 414%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Collingwood, Ont.

What it does: Provides online marketing services for small and mid-sized businesses

26. Candybox Marketing (No. 188); 27. Explorer Research (No. 189); 28. Intrigue Media Solutions (No. 191); 29. Klick (No. 192); 30. KIMBO Design (No. 203); 31. Dig Insights (No. 213); 32. DRMG (Direct Response Media Group) (No. 219); 33. Voices.com (No. 224); 34. LinkNow Media (No. 230); 35. Art & Science (No. 244); 36. Faulhaber Communications (No. 249); 37. Jumpfactor (No. 250); 38. LabX Media Group (No. 322); 39. Errington Integrated Marketing (No. 350); 40. MXO Agence Totale (No. 355); 41. Prizm Media (No. 390); 42. Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 392); 43. Newcom Media (No. 400); 44. The Evans Hunt Group (No. 403); 45. Key Media International (KMI) (No. 415); 46. LifeLearn (No. 419); 47. BreezeMaxWeb (No. 426); 48. Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 431); 49. Rock-It Promotions (No. 432); 50. Ressac (No. 441); 51. Brand Momentum (No. 442); 52. My Broadcasting Corporation (No. 443); 53. RX Music (No. 451); 54. Cue Digital Media (No. 455); 55. Premier Service (No. 458); 56. Worden Displays (No. 468); 57. Le Site (No. 498);