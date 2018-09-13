Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Marketing and Media Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 57 marketing and media firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 742% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 4,486 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing marketing and media companies.
1. SendtoNews
Growth 500: 4
Growth (2012–2017): 8388%
Revenue (2017): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.
What it does: Operates a sports video and advertising distribution platform
2. Cluep
Growth 500: 7
Growth (2012–2017): 7092%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform
3. Fervent Events
Growth 500: 47
Growth (2012–2017): 1499%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements events and experiential marketing campaigns
4. MoveYourMetal.com
Growth 500: 51
Growth (2012–2017): 1443%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry
5. CO-OP Advertising
Growth 500: 54
Growth (2012–2017): 1382%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides strategic marketing and advertising services
6. Wave Digital Media
Growth 500: 60
Growth (2012–2017): 1286%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital media planning, buying and reporting services
7. Index Exchange
Growth 500: 64
Growth (2012–2017): 1247%
Revenue (2017): >$1 billion
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an ad exchange platform for digital publishers and suppliers
8. Daily Hive
Growth 500: 67
Growth (2012–2017): 1200%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal
9. Dialekta
Growth 500: 73
Growth (2012–2017): 1139%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops digital marketing strategies for B2B and B2C brands
10. Maple Diversity Communications
Growth 500: 79
Growth (2012–2017): 1039%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Designs and delivers multicultural marketing campaigns for corporate clients
11. Elite Digital
Growth 500: 87
Growth (2012–2017): 1021%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital marketing services for corporate and small- and mid-sized businesses
12. Flarian
Growth 500: 91
Growth (2012–2017): 959%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Produces custom-branded USB drives for clients
13. MediaFace
Growth 500: 106
Growth (2012–2017): 851%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops custom branded content via videos, podcasts and websites for organizations
14. Canada Prime Marketing
Growth 500: 130
Growth (2012–2017): 702%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers brand management, marketing and event-planning services
15. Sinking Ship Entertainment
Growth 500: 133
Growth (2012–2017): 668%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Produces and distributes children’s television programming
16. Powered by Search
Growth 500: 134
Growth (2012–2017): 650%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers digital marketing services
17. Arcane
Growth 500: 135
Growth (2012–2017): 646%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital and traditional marketing campaigns, primarily for consumer-facing brands
18. Sherpa Marketing
Growth 500: 136
Growth (2012–2017): 642%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Develops and executes digital marketing strategies
19. Toast Studio
Growth 500: 137
Growth (2012–2017): 641%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides content marketing, production and strategy services, with a large focus on television production
20. Bloom
Growth 500: 145
Growth (2012–2017): 601%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs and implements digital media marketing campaigns
21. FKA
Growth 500: 150
Growth (2012–2017): 571%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers marketing and communications services
22. D2C Media
Growth 500: 154
Growth (2012–2017): 544%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides digital design and marketing services to automotive dealers
23. Shift Marketing
Growth 500: 163
Growth (2012–2017): 504%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Pickering, Ont.
What it does: Creates loyalty-driving digital marketing campaigns for auto dealers and manufacturers
24. SearchKings
Growth 500: 175
Growth (2012–2017): 439%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Builds advertising campaigns based on Google AdWords
25. WordJack Media
Growth 500: 186
Growth (2012–2017): 414%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Collingwood, Ont.
What it does: Provides online marketing services for small and mid-sized businesses
26. Candybox Marketing (No. 188); 27. Explorer Research (No. 189); 28. Intrigue Media Solutions (No. 191); 29. Klick (No. 192); 30. KIMBO Design (No. 203); 31. Dig Insights (No. 213); 32. DRMG (Direct Response Media Group) (No. 219); 33. Voices.com (No. 224); 34. LinkNow Media (No. 230); 35. Art & Science (No. 244); 36. Faulhaber Communications (No. 249); 37. Jumpfactor (No. 250); 38. LabX Media Group (No. 322); 39. Errington Integrated Marketing (No. 350); 40. MXO Agence Totale (No. 355); 41. Prizm Media (No. 390); 42. Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 392); 43. Newcom Media (No. 400); 44. The Evans Hunt Group (No. 403); 45. Key Media International (KMI) (No. 415); 46. LifeLearn (No. 419); 47. BreezeMaxWeb (No. 426); 48. Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 431); 49. Rock-It Promotions (No. 432); 50. Ressac (No. 441); 51. Brand Momentum (No. 442); 52. My Broadcasting Corporation (No. 443); 53. RX Music (No. 451); 54. Cue Digital Media (No. 455); 55. Premier Service (No. 458); 56. Worden Displays (No. 468); 57. Le Site (No. 498);