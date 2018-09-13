Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Professional Services Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 35 professional services firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 286% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 2,988 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing professional services companies.

1. RAM Engineering

Growth 500: 41

Growth (2012–2017): 1688%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers technical consulting services for civil and electrical infrastructure projects

2. The Burnie Group

Growth 500: 82

Growth (2012–2017): 1030%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers management consulting services with a focus on operations

3. Brevitas Consulting

Growth 500: 126

Growth (2012–2017): 728%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Provides consulting services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage industries

4. Napkyn Analytics

Growth 500: 141

Growth (2012–2017): 622%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides digital analytics to mid-sized and large enterprises

5. Dempton Consulting Group

Growth 500: 181

Growth (2012–2017): 421%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Advises companies on business and technology issues

6. Mako Design + Invent

Growth 500: 187

Growth (2012–2017): 410%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops physical products for startups and small businesses

7. DS Lawyers Canada LLP

Growth 500: 204

Growth (2012–2017): 349%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Offers services in business law, tax and litigation

8. Optimus SBR

Growth 500: 226

Growth (2012–2017): 319%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Delivers management-consulting services to private and public companies

9. Environics Analytics

Growth 500: 229

Growth (2012–2017): 313%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides custom analytics, data and software services to help businesses connect with customers

10. Worksite Safety Compliance Centre

Growth 500: 231

Growth (2012–2017): 300%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Provides online occupational health and safety training

11. DX Mobilier Événementiel

Growth 500: 234

Growth (2012–2017): 293%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Rents out furniture and décor for events

12. Trindent Management Consulting

Growth 500: 235

Growth (2012–2017): 293%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides management consulting to clients in energy, finance, health care and other industries

13. Wish Group

Growth 500: 259

Growth (2012–2017): 258%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Offers telecommunications, software, media and HR services

14. Isaac Operations

Growth 500: 278

Growth (2012–2017): 242%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Consults companies on improving operations and financial processes

15. Fishburn Sheridan & Associates

Growth 500: 306

Growth (2012–2017): 216%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides engineering and consulting services to building and facility owners

16. Fusion Retail Analytics

Growth 500: 323

Growth (2012–2017): 203%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides marketing data and retail analysis services

17. Laporte & Associates

Growth 500: 348

Growth (2012–2017): 180%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers engineering services for clients in the food, beverage and biotechnology industries

18. Scribendi

Growth 500: 360

Growth (2012–2017): 169%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Chatham, Ont.

What it does: Delivers online proofreading and editing services

19. Processia Solutions

Growth 500: 366

Growth (2012–2017): 166%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Laval, Que.

What it does: Provides product-lifecycle management services

20. Safety First Consulting

Growth 500: 373

Growth (2012–2017): 159%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides injury management and health and safety services for employers

21. TREK Geotechnical

Growth 500: 383

Growth (2012–2017): 151%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides engineering consulting services for geotechnical and water resources applications

22. AET Group

Growth 500: 388

Growth (2012–2017): 148%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Provides environmental consulting, auditing and scientific services

23. McCallumSather

Growth 500: 395

Growth (2012–2017): 146%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Provides consulting and project management services to public- and private-sector clients

24. Athabasca Basin Security

Growth 500: 396

Growth (2012–2017): 143%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Corman Park, Sask.

What it does: Provides Canadian mining companies with security and medical services

25. ICC Property Management

Growth 500: 409

Growth (2012–2017): 137%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Offers management services for condo boards and developers

26. Wellpoint Health (No. 420); 27. Managing Matters (No. 433); 28. The Marquee Group (No. 453); 29. STGM Architectes (No. 459); 30. Consulab Educatech (No. 460); 31. Insight Psychological (No. 477); 32. CarData (No. 480); 33. AnalysisWorks (No. 481); 34. Ecofish Research (No. 486); 35. Loopstra Nixon LLP (No. 490); 36. Results Canada (No. 500);