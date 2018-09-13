Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Professional Services Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 35 professional services firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 286% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 2,988 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing professional services companies.
1. RAM Engineering
Growth 500: 41
Growth (2012–2017): 1688%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers technical consulting services for civil and electrical infrastructure projects
2. The Burnie Group
Growth 500: 82
Growth (2012–2017): 1030%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers management consulting services with a focus on operations
3. Brevitas Consulting
Growth 500: 126
Growth (2012–2017): 728%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Provides consulting services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage industries
4. Napkyn Analytics
Growth 500: 141
Growth (2012–2017): 622%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital analytics to mid-sized and large enterprises
5. Dempton Consulting Group
Growth 500: 181
Growth (2012–2017): 421%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Advises companies on business and technology issues
6. Mako Design + Invent
Growth 500: 187
Growth (2012–2017): 410%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops physical products for startups and small businesses
7. DS Lawyers Canada LLP
Growth 500: 204
Growth (2012–2017): 349%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Offers services in business law, tax and litigation
8. Optimus SBR
Growth 500: 226
Growth (2012–2017): 319%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Delivers management-consulting services to private and public companies
9. Environics Analytics
Growth 500: 229
Growth (2012–2017): 313%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides custom analytics, data and software services to help businesses connect with customers
10. Worksite Safety Compliance Centre
Growth 500: 231
Growth (2012–2017): 300%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Provides online occupational health and safety training
11. DX Mobilier Événementiel
Growth 500: 234
Growth (2012–2017): 293%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Rents out furniture and décor for events
12. Trindent Management Consulting
Growth 500: 235
Growth (2012–2017): 293%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides management consulting to clients in energy, finance, health care and other industries
13. Wish Group
Growth 500: 259
Growth (2012–2017): 258%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Offers telecommunications, software, media and HR services
14. Isaac Operations
Growth 500: 278
Growth (2012–2017): 242%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Consults companies on improving operations and financial processes
15. Fishburn Sheridan & Associates
Growth 500: 306
Growth (2012–2017): 216%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides engineering and consulting services to building and facility owners
16. Fusion Retail Analytics
Growth 500: 323
Growth (2012–2017): 203%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides marketing data and retail analysis services
17. Laporte & Associates
Growth 500: 348
Growth (2012–2017): 180%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Offers engineering services for clients in the food, beverage and biotechnology industries
18. Scribendi
Growth 500: 360
Growth (2012–2017): 169%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Chatham, Ont.
What it does: Delivers online proofreading and editing services
19. Processia Solutions
Growth 500: 366
Growth (2012–2017): 166%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Laval, Que.
What it does: Provides product-lifecycle management services
20. Safety First Consulting
Growth 500: 373
Growth (2012–2017): 159%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides injury management and health and safety services for employers
21. TREK Geotechnical
Growth 500: 383
Growth (2012–2017): 151%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides engineering consulting services for geotechnical and water resources applications
22. AET Group
Growth 500: 388
Growth (2012–2017): 148%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Provides environmental consulting, auditing and scientific services
23. McCallumSather
Growth 500: 395
Growth (2012–2017): 146%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Provides consulting and project management services to public- and private-sector clients
24. Athabasca Basin Security
Growth 500: 396
Growth (2012–2017): 143%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Corman Park, Sask.
What it does: Provides Canadian mining companies with security and medical services
25. ICC Property Management
Growth 500: 409
Growth (2012–2017): 137%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Offers management services for condo boards and developers
26. Wellpoint Health (No. 420); 27. Managing Matters (No. 433); 28. The Marquee Group (No. 453); 29. STGM Architectes (No. 459); 30. Consulab Educatech (No. 460); 31. Insight Psychological (No. 477); 32. CarData (No. 480); 33. AnalysisWorks (No. 481); 34. Ecofish Research (No. 486); 35. Loopstra Nixon LLP (No. 490); 36. Results Canada (No. 500);