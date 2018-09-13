Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Retail Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 14 retail firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 5,140% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 1,526 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing retail companies.

1. Article

Growth 500: 1

Growth (2012–2017): 56581%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells modern and Scandinavian-inspired furniture online

2. dbrand

Growth 500: 8

Growth (2012–2017): 6523%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells electronic device protection and customization products

3. TDot Performance

Growth 500: 29

Growth (2012–2017): 2175%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online

4. Saje Natural Wellness

Growth 500: 48

Growth (2012–2017): 1488%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells essential oil-based wellness products through its own stores and online

5. Certified Battery

Growth 500: 61

Growth (2012–2017): 1283%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Sells replacement parts for consumer electronics online

6. Carson Leasing and Exports

Growth 500: 92

Growth (2012–2017): 936%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Sells vehicles to retail and wholesale clients in Canada and abroad

7. Venue Kings Ticket Brokers

Growth 500: 140

Growth (2012–2017): 623%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers online ticket-brokering services for concerts and sporting events

8. AVShop.ca

Growth 500: 151

Growth (2012–2017): 552%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Retails and wholesales audio-visual equipment to consumers and businesses

9. Supplement King Canada

Growth 500: 156

Growth (2012–2017): 541%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Franchises a chain of stores selling health and fitness supplements

10. Mini Mioche

Growth 500: 169

Growth (2012–2017): 485%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells organic, ethically made children's clothing sold online and in retail stores

11. Mama Earth Organics

Growth 500: 185

Growth (2012–2017): 415%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Peterborough, Ont.

What it does: Delivers local and organic produce to homes

12. Yoga Tree Studios

Growth 500: 418

Growth (2012–2017): 133%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers yoga classes, workshops and teacher training at studios in the Toronto area

13. The Ten Spot

Growth 500: 425

Growth (2012–2017): 128%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers nail and other spa services and products through a chain of beauty bars

14. D&D Vehicle Sales

Growth 500: 488

Growth (2012–2017): 98%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Camrose, Alta.

What it does: Sells, rents and leases vehicles and performs automotive service and repairs