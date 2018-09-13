Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 65 software firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 941% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 7,507 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing software companies.

1. Prodigy Game

Growth 500: 3

Growth (2012–2017): 9,230%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Develops online math games for children

2. Maropost

Growth 500: 5

Growth (2012–2017): 7,855%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

3. Buyatab Online

Growth 500: 13

Growth (2012–2017): 4,626%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Operates a platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards

4. TouchBistro

Growth 500: 24

Growth (2012–2017): 2,917%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food service industry

5. Diff

Growth 500: 26

Growth (2012–2017): 2,641%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides diversified e-commerce solutions

6. Martello Technologies

Growth 500: 28

Growth (2012–2017): 2,231%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems

7. Motoinsight

Growth 500: 32

Growth (2012–2017): 2,033%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

8. Volanté Systems

Growth 500: 42

Growth (2012–2017): 1,569%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry

9. sMedia

Growth 500: 53

Growth (2012–2017): 1,397%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Regina, Sask.

What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry

10. DashThis

Growth 500: 58

Growth (2012–2017): 1,302%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Helps marketers and agencies create automated marketing reports

11. Fiix Software

Growth 500: 63

Growth (2012–2017): 1,253%

Revenue (2017): US$5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based software for industrial maintenance and asset management

12. Unbounce

Growth 500: 66

Growth (2012–2017): 1,201%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversion tool builder

13. Traction on Demand

Growth 500: 72

Growth (2012–2017): 1,140%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations

14. Vena Solutions

Growth 500: 75

Growth (2012–2017): 1,130%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers cloud-based budgeting, planning and forecasting software

15. Gsoft

Growth 500: 90

Growth (2012–2017): 963%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops workplace-efficiency and employee-engagement software

16. Simplex Mobility

Growth 500: 93

Growth (2012–2017): 923%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides software that allows enterprise clients to manage telecom usage and expenses

17. Clearbridge Mobile

Growth 500: 94

Growth (2012–2017): 918%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Develops custom mobile apps for businesses

18. PageFreezer.com

Growth 500: 97

Growth (2012–2017): 900%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies

19. Helcim

Growth 500: 98

Growth (2012–2017): 897%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Hosts a cloud-based merchant platform for small businesses

20. MobileLIVE

Growth 500: 99

Growth (2012–2017): 894%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Provides diverse software and app development services

21. eCompliance

Growth 500: 101

Growth (2012–2017): 884%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Produces cloud-based worker safety management software

22. Appnovation

Growth 500: 105

Growth (2012–2017): 859%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

23. Copperleaf

Growth 500: 108

Growth (2012–2017): 843%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Develops decision analytics software that helps companies manage infrastructure and assets

24. TWG (The Working Group)

Growth 500: 116

Growth (2012–2017): 782%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops software and mobile apps for startups and innovators

25. Smile.io

Growth 500: 117

Growth (2012–2017): 779%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants

More fast-growing software companies: