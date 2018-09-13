Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2018 Growth 500

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
The 65 software firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 941% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 7,507 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing software companies.

1. Prodigy Game
Growth 500: 3
Growth (2012–2017): 9,230%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Develops online math games for children

2. Maropost
Growth 500: 5
Growth (2012–2017): 7,855%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

3. Buyatab Online
Growth 500: 13
Growth (2012–2017): 4,626%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates a platform that helps merchants sell online gift cards

4. TouchBistro
Growth 500: 24
Growth (2012–2017): 2,917%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food service industry

5. Diff
Growth 500: 26
Growth (2012–2017): 2,641%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides diversified e-commerce solutions

6. Martello Technologies
Growth 500: 28
Growth (2012–2017): 2,231%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems

7. Motoinsight
Growth 500: 32
Growth (2012–2017): 2,033%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

8. Volanté Systems
Growth 500: 42
Growth (2012–2017): 1,569%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry

9. sMedia
Growth 500: 53
Growth (2012–2017): 1,397%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Regina, Sask.
What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry

10. DashThis
Growth 500: 58
Growth (2012–2017): 1,302%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Helps marketers and agencies create automated marketing reports

11. Fiix Software
Growth 500: 63
Growth (2012–2017): 1,253%
Revenue (2017): US$5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based software for industrial maintenance and asset management

12. Unbounce
Growth 500: 66
Growth (2012–2017): 1,201%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversion tool builder

13. Traction on Demand
Growth 500: 72
Growth (2012–2017): 1,140%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce.com implementations

14. Vena Solutions
Growth 500: 75
Growth (2012–2017): 1,130%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers cloud-based budgeting, planning and forecasting software

15. Gsoft
Growth 500: 90
Growth (2012–2017): 963%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops workplace-efficiency and employee-engagement software

16. Simplex Mobility
Growth 500: 93
Growth (2012–2017): 923%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides software that allows enterprise clients to manage telecom usage and expenses

17. Clearbridge Mobile
Growth 500: 94
Growth (2012–2017): 918%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Develops custom mobile apps for businesses

18. PageFreezer.com
Growth 500: 97
Growth (2012–2017): 900%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies

19. Helcim
Growth 500: 98
Growth (2012–2017): 897%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Hosts a cloud-based merchant platform for small businesses

20. MobileLIVE
Growth 500: 99
Growth (2012–2017): 894%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Provides diverse software and app development services

21. eCompliance
Growth 500: 101
Growth (2012–2017): 884%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Produces cloud-based worker safety management software

22. Appnovation
Growth 500: 105
Growth (2012–2017): 859%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

23. Copperleaf
Growth 500: 108
Growth (2012–2017): 843%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops decision analytics software that helps companies manage infrastructure and assets

24. TWG (The Working Group)
Growth 500: 116
Growth (2012–2017): 782%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops software and mobile apps for startups and innovators

25. Smile.io
Growth 500: 117
Growth (2012–2017): 779%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants

More fast-growing software companies:

26. Neovation Learning Solutions (No. 132); 27. Vendasta (No. 142); 28. TextNow (No. 149); 29. Xpertdoc (No. 164); 30. InGenius Software (No. 173); 31. Big Viking Games (No. 174); 32. Advisor Websites (No. 180); 33. ScreenScape (No. 190); 34. BSM Technologies (No. 195); 35. LawDepot.com (No. 200); 36. Ciao (No. 211); 37. Fleet Complete (No. 221); 38. Real Estate Webmasters (No. 232); 39. Geotab (No. 237); 40. Digital Echidna (No. 241); 41. Upstream Works Software (No. 258); 42. Agreement Express (No. 268); 43. Shared (No. 272); 44. Cority (No. 276); 45. DataCandy (No. 277); 46. Indellient (No. 289); 47. Yardstick Software (No. 301); 48. gShift (No. 305); 49. Convergent IS (No. 324); 50. NetFore Systems (No. 330); 51. Easy Projects (No. 337); 52. iQmetrix (No. 342); 53. i-Sight (No. 349); 54. Global Relay (No. 352); 55. Doxim (No. 356); 56. V2V Technologies (No. 361); 57. Archon Systems (No. 362); 58. DMS (No. 374); 59. Points (No. 386); 60. Optimus Information (No. 389); 61. Spiria (No. 399); 62. AppCentrica (No. 406); 63. Libéo (No. 412); 64. Orbis Communications (No. 434); 65. CoreHealth Technologies (No. 448);
