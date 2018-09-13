Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Logistics Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 22 transportation and logistics firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 414% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 3,281 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing transportation and logistics companies.<
1. Energy Transportation Group
Growth 500: 33
Growth (2012–2017): 2006%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Transports freight by ocean, air, rail and road
2. Custom Delivery Solutions
Growth 500: 74
Growth (2012–2017): 1131%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides delivery services specializing in furniture and appliances
3. Gigg Express
Growth 500: 100
Growth (2012–2017): 893%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides freight transportation and logistics services in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico
4. Joseph Haulage Canada
Growth 500: 111
Growth (2012–2017): 817%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Transports bulk construction materials
5. Centurion Trucking
Growth 500: 131
Growth (2012–2017): 670%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Provides freight transportation services across North America, primarily for food and beverage clients
6. Passport Trucking
Growth 500: 153
Growth (2012–2017): 549%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides container transportation services for import and export shipments
7. CS-1 Transportation
Growth 500: 218
Growth (2012–2017): 325%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services across North America
8. Titanium Transportation Group
Growth 500: 233
Growth (2012–2017): 296%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Caledon, Ont.
What it does: Provides transportation and freight-management services across North America
9. HanM Transportation Management Services
Growth 500: 239
Growth (2012–2017): 289%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Transports refrigerated and dry goods in Canada and the U.S.
10. TAK Logistics
Growth 500: 262
Growth (2012–2017): 256%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Delta, B.C.
What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services, specializing in intermodal rail drayage
11. Highlight Motor Freight
Growth 500: 263
Growth (2012–2017): 254%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Delivers transportation and logistics services across North America
12. Andy Transport
Growth 500: 304
Growth (2012–2017): 217%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.
What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services
13. Fort McKay Logistics
Growth 500: 317
Growth (2012–2017): 209%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers integrated warehousing, transportation, and supply-chain management services
14. Amar Transport
Growth 500: 347
Growth (2012–2017): 181%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides transportation services for containers and trailers
15. Benchmark Trade Solutions
Growth 500: 401
Growth (2012–2017): 141%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Designs transportation and freight-management programs for companies
16. Valley Carriers
Growth 500: 408
Growth (2012–2017): 137%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Abbotsford, B.C.
What it does: Transports logs and wood residual products to farms and mills
17. Mactrans Logistics
Growth 500: 421
Growth (2012–2017): 131%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides third-party logistics services across North America
18. Lantrax Logistics
Growth 500: 435
Growth (2012–2017): 125%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Brokers third-party truck freight logistics services
19. Quarterback Transportation
Growth 500: 439
Growth (2012–2017): 122%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Brokers freight transportation and logistics services
20. FlagShip
Growth 500: 445
Growth (2012–2017): 121%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Pointe Claire, Que.
What it does: Resells Purolator, UPS and FedEx courier services
21. Auction Transport Services
Growth 500: 447
Growth (2012–2017): 119%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.
What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients
22. Freight Partners International
Growth 500: 449
Growth (2012–2017): 119%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides domestic and international freight logistics services