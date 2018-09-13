Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Logistics Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 22 transportation and logistics firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 414% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 3,281 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing transportation and logistics companies.

1. Energy Transportation Group

Growth 500: 33

Growth (2012–2017): 2006%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Transports freight by ocean, air, rail and road

2. Custom Delivery Solutions

Growth 500: 74

Growth (2012–2017): 1131%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides delivery services specializing in furniture and appliances

3. Gigg Express

Growth 500: 100

Growth (2012–2017): 893%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides freight transportation and logistics services in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

4. Joseph Haulage Canada

Growth 500: 111

Growth (2012–2017): 817%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Transports bulk construction materials

5. Centurion Trucking

Growth 500: 131

Growth (2012–2017): 670%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Provides freight transportation services across North America, primarily for food and beverage clients

6. Passport Trucking

Growth 500: 153

Growth (2012–2017): 549%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides container transportation services for import and export shipments

7. CS-1 Transportation

Growth 500: 218

Growth (2012–2017): 325%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services across North America

8. Titanium Transportation Group

Growth 500: 233

Growth (2012–2017): 296%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Caledon, Ont.

What it does: Provides transportation and freight-management services across North America

9. HanM Transportation Management Services

Growth 500: 239

Growth (2012–2017): 289%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Transports refrigerated and dry goods in Canada and the U.S.

10. TAK Logistics

Growth 500: 262

Growth (2012–2017): 256%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Delta, B.C.

What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services, specializing in intermodal rail drayage

11. Highlight Motor Freight

Growth 500: 263

Growth (2012–2017): 254%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Delivers transportation and logistics services across North America

12. Andy Transport

Growth 500: 304

Growth (2012–2017): 217%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services

13. Fort McKay Logistics

Growth 500: 317

Growth (2012–2017): 209%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers integrated warehousing, transportation, and supply-chain management services

14. Amar Transport

Growth 500: 347

Growth (2012–2017): 181%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides transportation services for containers and trailers

15. Benchmark Trade Solutions

Growth 500: 401

Growth (2012–2017): 141%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Designs transportation and freight-management programs for companies

16. Valley Carriers

Growth 500: 408

Growth (2012–2017): 137%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Abbotsford, B.C.

What it does: Transports logs and wood residual products to farms and mills

17. Mactrans Logistics

Growth 500: 421

Growth (2012–2017): 131%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides third-party logistics services across North America

18. Lantrax Logistics

Growth 500: 435

Growth (2012–2017): 125%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Brokers third-party truck freight logistics services

19. Quarterback Transportation

Growth 500: 439

Growth (2012–2017): 122%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Brokers freight transportation and logistics services

20. FlagShip

Growth 500: 445

Growth (2012–2017): 121%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Pointe Claire, Que.

What it does: Resells Purolator, UPS and FedEx courier services

21. Auction Transport Services

Growth 500: 447

Growth (2012–2017): 119%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.

What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients

22. Freight Partners International

Growth 500: 449

Growth (2012–2017): 119%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides domestic and international freight logistics services