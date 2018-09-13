Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Wholesale and Distribution Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 28 wholesale and distribution firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 398% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 2,209 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing wholesale and distribution companies.
1. 3S Lighting
Growth 500: 39
Growth (2012–2017): 1886%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Oshawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers architectural lighting design services and sells lighting products
2. Eight Ounce Coffee
Growth 500: 40
Growth (2012–2017): 1876%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Sells specialty coffee brewing and espresso equipment
3. Jonluca Enterprises
Growth 500: 115
Growth (2012–2017): 787%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Distributes wholesale organic and natural food products
4. Faraday Lighting
Growth 500: 129
Growth (2012–2017): 721%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Distributes energy efficient lighting services for commercial and industrial use
5. CAN-AM Cryoservices
Growth 500: 143
Growth (2012–2017): 610%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Distributes human sperm and eggs donated from the U.S., and offers other fertility services
6. Vivere
Growth 500: 172
Growth (2012–2017): 452%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.
What it does: Sells and distributes hammocks and other outdoor furniture
7. Minami Group
Growth 500: 184
Growth (2012–2017): 415%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Imports, packages and distributes Middle Eastern foods
8. Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Growth 500: 198
Growth (2012–2017): 371%
Revenue (2017): US$20–50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Markets pharmaceutical products, with a focus on dermatology
9. BioSyent
Growth 500: 228
Growth (2012–2017): 313%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and licenses pharmaceutical products to bring to market in Canada
10. Servomax
Growth 500: 248
Growth (2012–2017): 270%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Supplies offices with coffee, tea and other beverages, as well as related equipment
11. A1 Cash & Carry
Growth 500: 254
Growth (2012–2017): 262%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes food, beverages and janitorial supplies to restaurant and food-service clients
12. Simpli Home
Growth 500: 273
Growth (2012–2017): 246%
Revenue (2017): US$20–50 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Designs and distributes furniture sold via online retailers
13. Hardwoods Distribution
Growth 500: 280
Growth (2012–2017): 239%
Revenue (2017): >$1 billion
Headquarters: Langley, B.C.
What it does: Distributes architectural building products
14. Promag Enviro Systems
Growth 500: 287
Growth (2012–2017): 231%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Offers water treatment equipment and chemical supplies
15. Food Service Solutions
Growth 500: 288
Growth (2012–2017): 230%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes equipment to the commercial food service market
16. QHouseKids
Growth 500: 292
Growth (2012–2017): 228%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Imports and distributes high-end children's products and accessories
17. Agriclé
Growth 500: 295
Growth (2012–2017): 226%
Revenue (2017): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Saint-Dominique, Que.
What it does: Sells farming and building equipment and supplies
18. MD Charlton Company
Growth 500: 319
Growth (2012–2017): 205%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Saanichton, B.C.
What it does: Sells law-enforcement equipment and clothing to police and military clients
19. Weston Wood Solutions
Growth 500: 333
Growth (2012–2017): 194%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.
What it does: Supplies millwork and engineered wood products to wholesalers and window and door manufacturers
20. Weston Forest
Growth 500: 334
Growth (2012–2017): 193%
Revenue (2017): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Distributes and remanufactures lumber and plywood products
21. Smart Vision Direct
Growth 500: 340
Growth (2012–2017): 184%
Revenue (2017): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Wholesales security and surveillance products
22. Kitply Industries
Growth 500: 364
Growth (2012–2017): 168%
Revenue (2017): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Distributes hardware and plywood products to closet and cabinet manufacturers
23. B-Line Tire & Auto Supply
Growth 500: 368
Growth (2012–2017): 165%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.
What it does: Distributes tire and automotive supplies
24. Just Quality International
Growth 500: 381
Growth (2012–2017): 152%
Revenue (2017): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Imports and distributes frozen produce and related products within Canada and the U.S.
25. Coast Fraser Enterprises
Growth 500: 402
Growth (2012–2017): 140%
Revenue (2017): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Exports softwood lumber to international markets