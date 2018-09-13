Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Wholesale and Distribution Companies: 2018 Growth 500

The 28 wholesale and distribution firms on the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies grew their revenues an average of 398% between 2012 and 2017. Collectively they employed 2,209 full time-equivalent employees in 2017.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing wholesale and distribution companies.

1. 3S Lighting

Growth 500: 39

Growth (2012–2017): 1886%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Oshawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers architectural lighting design services and sells lighting products

2. Eight Ounce Coffee

Growth 500: 40

Growth (2012–2017): 1876%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Sells specialty coffee brewing and espresso equipment

3. Jonluca Enterprises

Growth 500: 115

Growth (2012–2017): 787%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Distributes wholesale organic and natural food products

4. Faraday Lighting

Growth 500: 129

Growth (2012–2017): 721%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Distributes energy efficient lighting services for commercial and industrial use

5. CAN-AM Cryoservices

Growth 500: 143

Growth (2012–2017): 610%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Distributes human sperm and eggs donated from the U.S., and offers other fertility services

6. Vivere

Growth 500: 172

Growth (2012–2017): 452%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.

What it does: Sells and distributes hammocks and other outdoor furniture

7. Minami Group

Growth 500: 184

Growth (2012–2017): 415%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Imports, packages and distributes Middle Eastern foods

8. Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Growth 500: 198

Growth (2012–2017): 371%

Revenue (2017): US$20–50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Markets pharmaceutical products, with a focus on dermatology

9. BioSyent

Growth 500: 228

Growth (2012–2017): 313%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Acquires and licenses pharmaceutical products to bring to market in Canada

10. Servomax

Growth 500: 248

Growth (2012–2017): 270%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Supplies offices with coffee, tea and other beverages, as well as related equipment

11. A1 Cash & Carry

Growth 500: 254

Growth (2012–2017): 262%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes food, beverages and janitorial supplies to restaurant and food-service clients

12. Simpli Home

Growth 500: 273

Growth (2012–2017): 246%

Revenue (2017): US$20–50 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Designs and distributes furniture sold via online retailers

13. Hardwoods Distribution

Growth 500: 280

Growth (2012–2017): 239%

Revenue (2017): >$1 billion

Headquarters: Langley, B.C.

What it does: Distributes architectural building products

14. Promag Enviro Systems

Growth 500: 287

Growth (2012–2017): 231%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Offers water treatment equipment and chemical supplies

15. Food Service Solutions

Growth 500: 288

Growth (2012–2017): 230%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes equipment to the commercial food service market

16. QHouseKids

Growth 500: 292

Growth (2012–2017): 228%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Imports and distributes high-end children's products and accessories

17. Agriclé

Growth 500: 295

Growth (2012–2017): 226%

Revenue (2017): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Saint-Dominique, Que.

What it does: Sells farming and building equipment and supplies

18. MD Charlton Company

Growth 500: 319

Growth (2012–2017): 205%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Saanichton, B.C.

What it does: Sells law-enforcement equipment and clothing to police and military clients

19. Weston Wood Solutions

Growth 500: 333

Growth (2012–2017): 194%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.

What it does: Supplies millwork and engineered wood products to wholesalers and window and door manufacturers

20. Weston Forest

Growth 500: 334

Growth (2012–2017): 193%

Revenue (2017): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Distributes and remanufactures lumber and plywood products

21. Smart Vision Direct

Growth 500: 340

Growth (2012–2017): 184%

Revenue (2017): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Wholesales security and surveillance products

22. Kitply Industries

Growth 500: 364

Growth (2012–2017): 168%

Revenue (2017): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Distributes hardware and plywood products to closet and cabinet manufacturers

23. B-Line Tire & Auto Supply

Growth 500: 368

Growth (2012–2017): 165%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.

What it does: Distributes tire and automotive supplies

24. Just Quality International

Growth 500: 381

Growth (2012–2017): 152%

Revenue (2017): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Imports and distributes frozen produce and related products within Canada and the U.S.

25. Coast Fraser Enterprises

Growth 500: 402

Growth (2012–2017): 140%

Revenue (2017): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Exports softwood lumber to international markets