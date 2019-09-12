Meet Atlantic Canada Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

  0

The MacKay Bridge, spanning Halifax Harbour. (iStock)

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete Growth 500 Ranking » Complete Startup 50 Ranking » How to Enter »

The 6 Atlantic Canada companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 413.79% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 216 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Atlantic Canada.

1. Carson Exports
Growth 500: 86
Growth (2013–2018): 1120%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.
What it does: Sells vehicles to retail and wholesale clients in Canada and abroad

2. Orb
Growth 500: 162
Growth (2013–2018): 556%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.
What it does: Designs and manufactures toys

3. ScreenScape
Growth 500: 253
Growth (2013–2018): 353%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Charlottetown, P.E.I.
What it does: Develops web-based software that controls digital displays

4. Digital nGenuity
Growth 500: 384
Growth (2013–2018): 171%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Dartmouth, N.S.
What it does: Delivers strategic IT consulting services

5. Auction Transport Services
Growth 500: 395
Growth (2013–2018): 162%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.
What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients

6. Castone Construction
Growth 500: 455
Growth (2013–2018): 121%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.
What it does: Specializes in commercial and retail renovations, base builds and other services

GROWTH 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Editor's note: Competition is healthy. But inspiration is key.
A word with Article, Canada's fastest-growing company
Cluep: Put people above product
Diva: Break global markets
Kids & Co: Know your niche
Pride Group Trucking: Invest in your employees
Tiber River Naturals: Embrace the pivot
Glacier: Start from scratch

Key lessons from GROWTH 500 winners

Master the direct-to-consumer model
Become an industry trendsetter
How to find good help
How to attract talent to tricky markets

Comments are closed.