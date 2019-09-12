Meet Atlantic Canada Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 6 Atlantic Canada companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 413.79% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 216 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Atlantic Canada.

1. Carson Exports

Growth 500: 86

Growth (2013–2018): 1120%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Sells vehicles to retail and wholesale clients in Canada and abroad

2. Orb

Growth 500: 162

Growth (2013–2018): 556%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Designs and manufactures toys

3. ScreenScape

Growth 500: 253

Growth (2013–2018): 353%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Charlottetown, P.E.I.

What it does: Develops web-based software that controls digital displays

4. Digital nGenuity

Growth 500: 384

Growth (2013–2018): 171%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Dartmouth, N.S.

What it does: Delivers strategic IT consulting services

5. Auction Transport Services

Growth 500: 395

Growth (2013–2018): 162%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.

What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients

6. Castone Construction

Growth 500: 455

Growth (2013–2018): 121%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Halifax, N.S.

What it does: Specializes in commercial and retail renovations, base builds and other services