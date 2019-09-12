Meet Atlantic Canada Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The 6 Atlantic Canada companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 413.79% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 216 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Atlantic Canada.
1. Carson Exports Growth 500: 86 Growth (2013–2018): 1120% Revenue (2018): $100-200 million Headquarters: Halifax, N.S. What it does: Sells vehicles to retail and wholesale clients in Canada and abroad
2. Orb Growth 500: 162 Growth (2013–2018): 556% Revenue (2018): $50-100 million Headquarters: Halifax, N.S. What it does: Designs and manufactures toys
3. ScreenScape Growth 500: 253 Growth (2013–2018): 353% Revenue (2018): $2-5 million Headquarters: Charlottetown, P.E.I. What it does: Develops web-based software that controls digital displays
4. Digital nGenuity Growth 500: 384 Growth (2013–2018): 171% Revenue (2018): $2-5 million Headquarters: Dartmouth, N.S. What it does: Delivers strategic IT consulting services
5. Auction Transport Services Growth 500: 395 Growth (2013–2018): 162% Revenue (2018): $5-10 million Headquarters: Moncton, N.B. What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients
6. Castone Construction Growth 500: 455 Growth (2013–2018): 121% Revenue (2018): $5-10 million Headquarters: Halifax, N.S. What it does: Specializes in commercial and retail renovations, base builds and other services