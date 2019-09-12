Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Construction Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 29 Construction companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 437.09% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 4634 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Construction companies.

1. Impact Drywall

Growth 500: 52

Growth (2013–2018): 1650%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Leduc, Alta.

What it does: Specializes in drywall contracting

2. Eco Paving

Growth 500: 98

Growth (2013–2018): 1033%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures and installs recycled rubber paving surfaces for residential and commercial clients

3. Vamar Construction

Growth 500: 112

Growth (2013–2018): 944%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in renovation and construction projects

4. AV Mechanical

Growth 500: 120

Growth (2013–2018): 837%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Offers plumbing services in the industrial, commercial and custom residential sectors

5. Environmental Systems

Growth 500: 138

Growth (2013–2018): 657%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Barrie, Ont.

What it does: Designs, manufactures and builds critical environments

6. SKYGRiD Construction

Growth 500: 140

Growth (2013–2018): 635%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers industrial, commercial and institutional construction services

7. Zoom Painting

Growth 500: 148

Growth (2013–2018): 612%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Offers painting services to residential and commercial clients

8. All-Pro Services

Growth 500: 149

Growth (2013–2018): 603%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Port Coquitlam, B.C.

What it does: Provides mechanical services, specializing in boiler systems

9. Regional Fence

Growth 500: 153

Growth (2013–2018): 588%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.

What it does: Supplies, installs and manufactures residential, commercial and high-security fences

10. Woodhouse Group

Growth 500: 166

Growth (2013–2018): 541%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Multi-faceted general contracting company that improves and restores the places people live and work in

11. Seasonal Impact

Growth 500: 216

Growth (2013–2018): 422%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides landscape development and maintenance services for residential, commercial and industrial clients

12. Optima Windows and Doors

Growth 500: 224

Growth (2013–2018): 407%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in door and window installation and replacement

13. Absolute Home Services

Growth 500: 251

Growth (2013–2018): 361%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in painting, landscaping, window cleaning and handyman services

14. LPI Mechanical

Growth 500: 252

Growth (2013–2018): 356%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.

What it does: Offers mechanical services ranging from air conditioning to plumbing

15. Lacey Construction

Growth 500: 269

Growth (2013–2018): 319%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Deroche, B.C.

What it does: Designs and builds residential and commercial properties

16. Gillam Group

Growth 500: 271

Growth (2013–2018): 314%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Builds and refurbishes institutional, commercial, industrial and residential structures

17. Girouard Équipement

Growth 500: 279

Growth (2013–2018): 302%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Victoriaville, Que.

What it does: Sells, services and distributes Manitou products

18. Lenworth Dock & Door

Growth 500: 301

Growth (2013–2018): 260%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Offers loading dock, door, gate and other industrial products, plus related services

19. Ryan Murphy Construction

Growth 500: 304

Growth (2013–2018): 253%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides construction, renovation and project-management services

20. QuickContractors.com

Growth 500: 307

Growth (2013–2018): 245%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.

What it does: Connects businesses with contractors, assemblers and installers of furniture, appliances and other fixtures

21. Fairway Electrical Services

Growth 500: 338

Growth (2013–2018): 213%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Provides electrical and utility contracting services

22. Rockwood Custom Homes

Growth 500: 375

Growth (2013–2018): 177%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Builds and renovates luxury homes

23. Riverside Millwork Group

Growth 500: 378

Growth (2013–2018): 174%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures interior products including trim and moulding, custom doors, hardware and storage units

24. Home Painters Toronto

Growth 500: 390

Growth (2013–2018): 169%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides painting and handyman services for residential and commercial services

25. Inflector Environmental Services

Growth 500: 426

Growth (2013–2018): 138%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides environmental abatement, remediation, demolition and related services

26 Glass Canada (No. 454);

27 Castone Construction (No. 455);

28 Fusion Homes (No. 463);

29 Weiss-Johnson Group of Companies (No. 486);

