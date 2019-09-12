Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Construction Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 29 Construction companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 437.09% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 4634 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Construction companies.
1. Impact Drywall
Growth 500: 52
Growth (2013–2018): 1650%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Leduc, Alta.
What it does: Specializes in drywall contracting
2. Eco Paving
Growth 500: 98
Growth (2013–2018): 1033%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures and installs recycled rubber paving surfaces for residential and commercial clients
3. Vamar Construction
Growth 500: 112
Growth (2013–2018): 944%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in renovation and construction projects
4. AV Mechanical
Growth 500: 120
Growth (2013–2018): 837%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Offers plumbing services in the industrial, commercial and custom residential sectors
5. Environmental Systems
Growth 500: 138
Growth (2013–2018): 657%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Barrie, Ont.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and builds critical environments
6. SKYGRiD Construction
Growth 500: 140
Growth (2013–2018): 635%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers industrial, commercial and institutional construction services
7. Zoom Painting
Growth 500: 148
Growth (2013–2018): 612%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Offers painting services to residential and commercial clients
8. All-Pro Services
Growth 500: 149
Growth (2013–2018): 603%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Port Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Provides mechanical services, specializing in boiler systems
9. Regional Fence
Growth 500: 153
Growth (2013–2018): 588%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.
What it does: Supplies, installs and manufactures residential, commercial and high-security fences
10. Woodhouse Group
Growth 500: 166
Growth (2013–2018): 541%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Multi-faceted general contracting company that improves and restores the places people live and work in
11. Seasonal Impact
Growth 500: 216
Growth (2013–2018): 422%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides landscape development and maintenance services for residential, commercial and industrial clients
12. Optima Windows and Doors
Growth 500: 224
Growth (2013–2018): 407%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in door and window installation and replacement
13. Absolute Home Services
Growth 500: 251
Growth (2013–2018): 361%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in painting, landscaping, window cleaning and handyman services
14. LPI Mechanical
Growth 500: 252
Growth (2013–2018): 356%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.
What it does: Offers mechanical services ranging from air conditioning to plumbing
15. Lacey Construction
Growth 500: 269
Growth (2013–2018): 319%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Deroche, B.C.
What it does: Designs and builds residential and commercial properties
16. Gillam Group
Growth 500: 271
Growth (2013–2018): 314%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Builds and refurbishes institutional, commercial, industrial and residential structures
17. Girouard Équipement
Growth 500: 279
Growth (2013–2018): 302%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Victoriaville, Que.
What it does: Sells, services and distributes Manitou products
18. Lenworth Dock & Door
Growth 500: 301
Growth (2013–2018): 260%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Offers loading dock, door, gate and other industrial products, plus related services
19. Ryan Murphy Construction
Growth 500: 304
Growth (2013–2018): 253%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides construction, renovation and project-management services
20. QuickContractors.com
Growth 500: 307
Growth (2013–2018): 245%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.
What it does: Connects businesses with contractors, assemblers and installers of furniture, appliances and other fixtures
21. Fairway Electrical Services
Growth 500: 338
Growth (2013–2018): 213%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Provides electrical and utility contracting services
22. Rockwood Custom Homes
Growth 500: 375
Growth (2013–2018): 177%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Builds and renovates luxury homes
23. Riverside Millwork Group
Growth 500: 378
Growth (2013–2018): 174%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures interior products including trim and moulding, custom doors, hardware and storage units
24. Home Painters Toronto
Growth 500: 390
Growth (2013–2018): 169%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides painting and handyman services for residential and commercial services
25. Inflector Environmental Services
Growth 500: 426
Growth (2013–2018): 138%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides environmental abatement, remediation, demolition and related services
26 Glass Canada (No. 454);
27 Castone Construction (No. 455);
28 Fusion Homes (No. 463);
29 Weiss-Johnson Group of Companies (No. 486);