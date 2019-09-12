Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Consumer Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 15 Consumer Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 363.45% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 3670 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Consumer Services companies.
1. Beauty First
Growth 500: 113
Growth (2013–2018): 932%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Oakville, Ont.
What it does: Offers spa and cosmetic services
2. MaxSold
Growth 500: 114
Growth (2013–2018): 918%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kingston, Ont.
What it does: Hosts an online auctioning platform that specializes in helping sellers to downsize
3. Spray-Net
Growth 500: 170
Growth (2013–2018): 531%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Boucherville, Que.
What it does: Franchises home exterior spray-painting services and manufactures paint and coatings
4. ToursByLocals
Growth 500: 200
Growth (2013–2018): 464%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Connects travellers with tour guides and organizes private tours
5. Fleet Complete
Growth 500: 211
Growth (2013–2018): 438%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides fleet telematics and GPS tracking solutions
6. Servomax
Growth 500: 221
Growth (2013–2018): 410%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Supplies offices with coffee, tea and other beverages, as well as related equipment
7. Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers
Growth 500: 233
Growth (2013–2018): 392%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Whitby, Ont.
What it does: Provides insurance expertise to drivers, property owners, families and businesses across Canada
8. Functionalab Group
Growth 500: 281
Growth (2013–2018): 297%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops skin care products and operates cosmetic dermatology clinics
9. Pinchin
Growth 500: 355
Growth (2013–2018): 197%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides consulting services in the environmental, engineering, building science, and health and safety sectors
10. Pedalheads Bike, Swim and Sport
Growth 500: 361
Growth (2013–2018): 189%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver , B.C.
What it does: Operates bike camps, swimming lessons and other recreation programs for kids
11. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Growth 500: 408
Growth (2013–2018): 151%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers private-duty home care for seniors
12. Oasis Aqualounge
Growth 500: 411
Growth (2013–2018): 149%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates a sex-positive spa club in Toronto
13. Groupe Premier Médical
Growth 500: 421
Growth (2013–2018): 141%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Laval, Que.
What it does: Offers group insurance benefits to companies, primarily in Quebec and Ontario
14. Kids & Company
Growth 500: 428
Growth (2013–2018): 137%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Runs corporate child-care centres and provides other dependent-care services
15. Hometurf Lawn Care
Growth 500: 487
Growth (2013–2018): 106%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Offers residential lawn care services