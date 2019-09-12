Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Consumer Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 15 Consumer Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 363.45% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 3670 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Consumer Services companies.

1. Beauty First

Growth 500: 113

Growth (2013–2018): 932%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Oakville, Ont.

What it does: Offers spa and cosmetic services

2. MaxSold

Growth 500: 114

Growth (2013–2018): 918%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Kingston, Ont.

What it does: Hosts an online auctioning platform that specializes in helping sellers to downsize

3. Spray-Net

Growth 500: 170

Growth (2013–2018): 531%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Boucherville, Que.

What it does: Franchises home exterior spray-painting services and manufactures paint and coatings

4. ToursByLocals

Growth 500: 200

Growth (2013–2018): 464%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Connects travellers with tour guides and organizes private tours

5. Fleet Complete

Growth 500: 211

Growth (2013–2018): 438%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides fleet telematics and GPS tracking solutions

6. Servomax

Growth 500: 221

Growth (2013–2018): 410%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Supplies offices with coffee, tea and other beverages, as well as related equipment

7. Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers

Growth 500: 233

Growth (2013–2018): 392%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Whitby, Ont.

What it does: Provides insurance expertise to drivers, property owners, families and businesses across Canada

8. Functionalab Group

Growth 500: 281

Growth (2013–2018): 297%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops skin care products and operates cosmetic dermatology clinics

9. Pinchin

Growth 500: 355

Growth (2013–2018): 197%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides consulting services in the environmental, engineering, building science, and health and safety sectors

10. Pedalheads Bike, Swim and Sport

Growth 500: 361

Growth (2013–2018): 189%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver , B.C.

What it does: Operates bike camps, swimming lessons and other recreation programs for kids

11. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Growth 500: 408

Growth (2013–2018): 151%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers private-duty home care for seniors

12. Oasis Aqualounge

Growth 500: 411

Growth (2013–2018): 149%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates a sex-positive spa club in Toronto

13. Groupe Premier Médical

Growth 500: 421

Growth (2013–2018): 141%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Laval, Que.

What it does: Offers group insurance benefits to companies, primarily in Quebec and Ontario

14. Kids & Company

Growth 500: 428

Growth (2013–2018): 137%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Runs corporate child-care centres and provides other dependent-care services

15. Hometurf Lawn Care

Growth 500: 487

Growth (2013–2018): 106%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Offers residential lawn care services