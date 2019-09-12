Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Financial Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 22 Financial Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1325.63% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 2836 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Financial Services companies.
1. Progressa
Growth 500: 11
Growth (2013–2018): 6909%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates a direct-pay lending platform to assist Canadians in debt
2. LowestRates.ca
Growth 500: 15
Growth (2013–2018): 5230%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Allows customers to compare rates on mortgages, insurance, car loans and credit cards online
3. Wave
Growth 500: 16
Growth (2013–2018): 4924%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides financial management software for entrepreneurs and small businesses
4. Gentai Capital
Growth 500: 41
Growth (2013–2018): 1910%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Specializes in mortgage investment management
5. Canada Drives
Growth 500: 71
Growth (2013–2018): 1330%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Facilitates auto financing, personal loans and credit services for consumers via an online portal
6. Aligned Capital Partners
Growth 500: 78
Growth (2013–2018): 1237%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Offers full-service investment advisory services
7. Echelon Wealth Partners
Growth 500: 90
Growth (2013–2018): 1097%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in wealth management and advisory
8. Surex
Growth 500: 93
Growth (2013–2018): 1071%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Magrath, Alta.
What it does: Brokers home, auto and small-business insurance online
9. KnightsbridgeFX
Growth 500: 102
Growth (2013–2018): 1001%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers online currency exchange services
10. Merchant Advance Capital
Growth 500: 110
Growth (2013–2018): 963%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides financing to small and mid-sized businesses
11. Canadian Mortgages
Growth 500: 130
Growth (2013–2018): 752%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides mortgage financing solutions for borrowers and investment opportunities for lenders
12. Matrix Mortgage Global
Growth 500: 179
Growth (2013–2018): 513%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides alternative and private real-estate financing
13. GiGG Express
Growth 500: 187
Growth (2013–2018): 492%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides freight transportation and logistics services in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico
14. IOU Financial
Growth 500: 244
Growth (2013–2018): 374%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Offers online lending to small businesses in Canada and the U.S.
15. KV Capital
Growth 500: 319
Growth (2013–2018): 235%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers short-term financing to consumers and businesses
16. The Mortgage Advisors
Growth 500: 321
Growth (2013–2018): 231%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides mortgage financing for residential, commercial and industrial clients
17. Coaching Financier Trek
Growth 500: 335
Growth (2013–2018): 220%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Laval, Que.
What it does: Provides financial advice and asset-management services for businesses and individuals
18. BCV Asset Management
Growth 500: 352
Growth (2013–2018): 199%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Offers investment and wealth management services
19. HomeEquity Bank
Growth 500: 429
Growth (2013–2018): 137%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides reverse mortgages to Canadians
20. Value Partners Investments
Growth 500: 453
Growth (2013–2018): 123%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors
21. Trisura Guarantee Insurance
Growth 500: 475
Growth (2013–2018): 109%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers specialty insurance services
22. iFinance Canada
Growth 500: 478
Growth (2013–2018): 108%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides non-asset-based loans to Canadian consumers for home improvement, medical, dental and veterinary services