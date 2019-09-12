Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Financial Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 22 Financial Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1325.63% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 2836 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Financial Services companies.

1. Progressa

Growth 500: 11

Growth (2013–2018): 6909%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Operates a direct-pay lending platform to assist Canadians in debt

2. LowestRates.ca

Growth 500: 15

Growth (2013–2018): 5230%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Allows customers to compare rates on mortgages, insurance, car loans and credit cards online

3. Wave

Growth 500: 16

Growth (2013–2018): 4924%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides financial management software for entrepreneurs and small businesses

4. Gentai Capital

Growth 500: 41

Growth (2013–2018): 1910%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Specializes in mortgage investment management

5. Canada Drives

Growth 500: 71

Growth (2013–2018): 1330%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Facilitates auto financing, personal loans and credit services for consumers via an online portal

6. Aligned Capital Partners

Growth 500: 78

Growth (2013–2018): 1237%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Offers full-service investment advisory services

7. Echelon Wealth Partners

Growth 500: 90

Growth (2013–2018): 1097%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in wealth management and advisory

8. Surex

Growth 500: 93

Growth (2013–2018): 1071%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Magrath, Alta.

What it does: Brokers home, auto and small-business insurance online

9. KnightsbridgeFX

Growth 500: 102

Growth (2013–2018): 1001%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers online currency exchange services

10. Merchant Advance Capital

Growth 500: 110

Growth (2013–2018): 963%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides financing to small and mid-sized businesses

11. Canadian Mortgages

Growth 500: 130

Growth (2013–2018): 752%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides mortgage financing solutions for borrowers and investment opportunities for lenders

12. Matrix Mortgage Global

Growth 500: 179

Growth (2013–2018): 513%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides alternative and private real-estate financing

13. GiGG Express

Growth 500: 187

Growth (2013–2018): 492%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides freight transportation and logistics services in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

14. IOU Financial

Growth 500: 244

Growth (2013–2018): 374%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers online lending to small businesses in Canada and the U.S.

15. KV Capital

Growth 500: 319

Growth (2013–2018): 235%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers short-term financing to consumers and businesses

16. The Mortgage Advisors

Growth 500: 321

Growth (2013–2018): 231%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides mortgage financing for residential, commercial and industrial clients

17. Coaching Financier Trek

Growth 500: 335

Growth (2013–2018): 220%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Laval, Que.

What it does: Provides financial advice and asset-management services for businesses and individuals

18. BCV Asset Management

Growth 500: 352

Growth (2013–2018): 199%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Offers investment and wealth management services

19. HomeEquity Bank

Growth 500: 429

Growth (2013–2018): 137%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides reverse mortgages to Canadians

20. Value Partners Investments

Growth 500: 453

Growth (2013–2018): 123%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors

21. Trisura Guarantee Insurance

Growth 500: 475

Growth (2013–2018): 109%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers specialty insurance services

22. iFinance Canada

Growth 500: 478

Growth (2013–2018): 108%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides non-asset-based loans to Canadian consumers for home improvement, medical, dental and veterinary services