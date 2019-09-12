Meet the GTA’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 195 GTA companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 827.08% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 32532 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in the GTA.
1. Prodigy
Growth 500: 3
Growth (2013–2018): 14866%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Develops educational online math games for children
2. Cluep
Growth 500: 5
Growth (2013–2018): 11433%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform
3. Prodigy Ventures
Growth 500: 9
Growth (2013–2018): 8372%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures
4. Maropost
Growth 500: 10
Growth (2013–2018): 7668%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software
5. LowestRates.ca
Growth 500: 15
Growth (2013–2018): 5230%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Allows customers to compare rates on mortgages, insurance, car loans and credit cards online
6. Wave
Growth 500: 16
Growth (2013–2018): 4924%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides financial management software for entrepreneurs and small businesses
7. GreenSpace Brands
Growth 500: 17
Growth (2013–2018): 4529%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and develops natural food products
8. ThinkOn
Growth 500: 19
Growth (2013–2018): 3709%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides data management and information asset protection solutions to companies
9. Ecopia
Growth 500: 22
Growth (2013–2018): 3288%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create high-definition vector maps for business and government
10. Cutter & Buck Canada
Growth 500: 23
Growth (2013–2018): 2938%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and distributes sportswear
11. Hotspex Media Division
Growth 500: 24
Growth (2013–2018): 2921%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Uses technology and behavioural insights to create market research
12. TouchBistro
Growth 500: 27
Growth (2013–2018): 2478%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food-service industry
13. Pride Group Enterprises
Growth 500: 28
Growth (2013–2018): 2365%
Revenue (2018): $200-500 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in truck sales and leasing, freight transport and terminal operations, and logistics services
14. J&M Group
Growth 500: 29
Growth (2013–2018): 2297%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Specializing in technology consulting, strategic advisory and cloud integration
15. Wyse Meter Solutions
Growth 500: 31
Growth (2013–2018): 2153%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption
16. Victoria Emerson
Growth 500: 34
Growth (2013–2018): 2011%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells jewellery and accessories direct-to-consumer
17. Axess Law
Growth 500: 44
Growth (2013–2018): 1759%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides technology-driven legal services to the Canadian market
18. Fiix
Growth 500: 47
Growth (2013–2018): 1686%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based software for industrial maintenance and asset management
19. The Logistics Factory
Growth 500: 51
Growth (2013–2018): 1653%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in freight forwarding for Canadian importers and exporters
20. Volanté Systems
Growth 500: 54
Growth (2013–2018): 1609%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry
21. T-Shirt Elephant
Growth 500: 60
Growth (2013–2018): 1487%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in custom apparel
22. Promotional Drives
Growth 500: 66
Growth (2013–2018): 1361%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides custom-branded USB drives to businesses
23. MoveYourMetal.com
Growth 500: 69
Growth (2013–2018): 1342%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry
24. HiMama
Growth 500: 72
Growth (2013–2018): 1317%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an app for early childhood educators
25. Whoosh!
Growth 500: 73
Growth (2013–2018): 1302%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices
26 Aligned Capital Partners (No. 78);
27 Dentalcorp (No. 79);
28 Seal It Up Industrial Services (No. 84);
29 iS5 Communications (No. 88);
30 Echelon Wealth Partners (No. 90);
31 Mako Design + Invent (No. 91);
32 Motoinsight (No. 95);
33 Pehr (No. 97);
34 The Burnie Group (No. 99);
35 Elite Digital (No. 101);
36 KnightsbridgeFX (No. 102);
37 TalentSphere (No. 107);
38 Underdog Studio (No. 108);
39 TDot Performance (No. 111);
40 Vamar Construction (No. 112);
41 Beauty First (No. 113);
42 CANEI (No. 115);
43 Knewsales Group (No. 117);
44 Jumpfactor (No. 119);
45 AV Mechanical (No. 120);
46 Canadian Flatbeds (No. 121);
47 Search Realty (No. 123);
48 Quesada Burritos & Tacos (No. 125);
49 Acentury (No. 128);
50 Datatech (No. 129);
51 Canadian Mortgages (No. 130);
52 Trans Expert (No. 131);
53 Embr (No. 133);
54 Canadian Appliance Source (No. 135);
55 Jonluca Enterprises (No. 139);
56 SKYGRiD Construction (No. 140);
57 Premise LED (No. 141);
58 Tundra Technical Solutions (No. 145);
59 Index Exchange (No. 147);
60 Doxim (No. 157);
61 Explorer Research (No. 158);
62 Vena Solutions (No. 159);
63 Flat Iron Building Group (No. 168);
64 Passport Trucking (No. 169);
65 CS-1 Transportation (No. 173);
66 Brevitas Consulting (No. 176);
67 CO-OP Advertising (No. 178);
68 Matrix Mortgage Global (No. 179);
69 BlueBird IT Solutions (No. 180);
70 Wolf Advanced Technology (No. 181);
71 Jenny Bird (No. 183);
72 Pliteq (No. 186);
73 GiGG Express (No. 187);
74 AVShop.ca (No. 191);
75 StickerYou (No. 197);
76 Clearbridge Mobile (No. 203);
77 Canada Goose (No. 207);
78 RankHigher (No. 209);
79 Fleet Complete (No. 211);
80 theScore (No. 213);
81 Dawn InfoTek (No. 214);
82 TWG (No. 215);
83 Geotab (No. 222);
84 Optima Windows and Doors (No. 224);
85 Surgically Clean Air (No. 225);
86 NGEN Communications (No. 229);
87 Mini Mioche (No. 230);
88 Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers (No. 233);
89 Contrax VMS (No. 234);
90 SearchKings (No. 236);
91 Fervent Events (No. 237);
92 People Store Staffing Solutions (No. 246);
93 Indellient (No. 247);
94 Eco Guardian (No. 248);
95 Absolute Home Services (No. 251);
96 LPI Mechanical (No. 252);
97 Canadian Down & Feather Company (No. 258);
98 Pilot Coffee Roasters (No. 260);
99 Titanium Transportation Group (No. 261);
100 Green Standards (No. 263);
101 Bluewrist (No. 264);
102 Amar Transport (No. 266);
103 O’Doughs (No. 267);
104 All Smiles Dental Centre (No. 270);
105 Gillam Group (No. 271);
106 Optimus SBR (No. 273);
107 Go Logistics (No. 277);
108 Trindent Management Consulting (No. 283);
109 JMIR Publications (No. 284);
110 A1 Cash & Carry (No. 285);
111 Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 286);
112 Sweets from the Earth (No. 289);
113 Environics Analytics (No. 290);
114 Highlight Motor Group (No. 291);
115 Fusion Analytics (No. 293);
116 Dig Insights (No. 294);
117 Stealth Monitoring (No. 296);
118 Commerce Dynamics (No. 297);
119 Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 298);
120 Lullaboo (No. 299);
121 Candybox Marketing (No. 300);
122 Lenworth Dock & Door (No. 301);
123 Cority (No. 305);
124 DG Global (No. 308);
125 Pioneering Technology (No. 309);
126 eCompliance (No. 317);
127 Giants & Gentlemen (No. 322);
128 Spirit of Math (No. 323);
129 Quest Audio Visual (No. 325);
130 MAD Elevator (No. 329);
131 Spin Master (No. 330);
132 Geekspeak Commerce (No. 332);
133 Food Service Solutions (No. 339);
134 Rock Star Real Estate (No. 341);
135 Talent Employment (No. 343);
136 X-Design (No. 345);
137 New Directions Aromatics (No. 347);
138 Isaac Operations (No. 348);
139 LOFT Communications + Events (No. 349);
140 Weston Forest Products (No. 351);
141 NamSys (No. 354);
142 Pinchin (No. 355);
143 Sales Talent Agency (No. 365);
144 AppCentrica (No. 366);
145 KMI Publishing and Events (No. 369);
146 Touge Tuning (No. 371);
147 Easy Projects (No. 373);
148 BreezeMaxWeb (No. 374);
149 BioSyent (No. 376);
150 Quarterback Transportation (No. 377);
151 Nexus Systems Group (No. 385);
152 Book4Time (No. 388);
153 Home Painters Toronto (No. 390);
154 E.B. Box Company (No. 392);
155 Gurvey & Berry (No. 393);
156 Treasure Mills (No. 394);
157 Javelin Technologies (No. 397);
158 Freight Partners International (No. 399);
159 The Wish Group (No. 401);
160 Weston Wood Solutions (No. 403);
161 Mactrans Logistics (No. 404);
162 Oasis Aqualounge (No. 411);
163 Shift Marketing (No. 412);
164 Art & Science (No. 414);
165 Beneco Packaging (No. 418);
166 Scout Logistics (No. 419);
167 Scalar (No. 423);
168 Kids & Company (No. 428);
169 HomeEquity Bank (No. 429);
170 Yoga Tree Studios (No. 430);
171 Carbon60 (No. 434);
172 The Marquee Group (No. 440);
173 M.I.T. Consulting (No. 445);
174 Archon Systems (No. 449);
175 ICC Property Management (No. 451);
176 Conovey (No. 452);
177 Castlemore Dental (No. 456);
178 Pure Staffing Solutions (No. 461);
179 SGH Design Partners (No. 462);
180 Messagepoint (No. 464);
181 Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 465);
182 Rock-It Promotions (No. 466);
183 GJG International (No. 467);
184 Safety First Consulting (No. 469);
185 CarData Consultants (No. 470);
186 INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing (No. 473);
187 Trisura Guarantee Insurance (No. 475);
188 iFinance Canada (No. 478);
189 Mits Air Conditioning (No. 480);
190 Managing Matters (No. 485);
191 Hometurf Lawn Care (No. 487);
192 aNd Logistix (No. 492);
193 Arzon (No. 493);
194 Galaxy Security (No. 497);
195 Perkopolis (No. 499);