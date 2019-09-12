Meet the GTA’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 195 GTA companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 827.08% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 32532 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in the GTA.

1. Prodigy

Growth 500: 3

Growth (2013–2018): 14866%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Develops educational online math games for children

2. Cluep

Growth 500: 5

Growth (2013–2018): 11433%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform

3. Prodigy Ventures

Growth 500: 9

Growth (2013–2018): 8372%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures

4. Maropost

Growth 500: 10

Growth (2013–2018): 7668%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

5. LowestRates.ca

Growth 500: 15

Growth (2013–2018): 5230%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Allows customers to compare rates on mortgages, insurance, car loans and credit cards online

6. Wave

Growth 500: 16

Growth (2013–2018): 4924%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides financial management software for entrepreneurs and small businesses

7. GreenSpace Brands

Growth 500: 17

Growth (2013–2018): 4529%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Acquires and develops natural food products

8. ThinkOn

Growth 500: 19

Growth (2013–2018): 3709%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides data management and information asset protection solutions to companies

9. Ecopia

Growth 500: 22

Growth (2013–2018): 3288%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create high-definition vector maps for business and government

10. Cutter & Buck Canada

Growth 500: 23

Growth (2013–2018): 2938%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.

What it does: Designs, manufactures and distributes sportswear

11. Hotspex Media Division

Growth 500: 24

Growth (2013–2018): 2921%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Uses technology and behavioural insights to create market research

12. TouchBistro

Growth 500: 27

Growth (2013–2018): 2478%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food-service industry

13. Pride Group Enterprises

Growth 500: 28

Growth (2013–2018): 2365%

Revenue (2018): $200-500 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in truck sales and leasing, freight transport and terminal operations, and logistics services

14. J&M Group

Growth 500: 29

Growth (2013–2018): 2297%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Specializing in technology consulting, strategic advisory and cloud integration

15. Wyse Meter Solutions

Growth 500: 31

Growth (2013–2018): 2153%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption

16. Victoria Emerson

Growth 500: 34

Growth (2013–2018): 2011%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells jewellery and accessories direct-to-consumer

17. Axess Law

Growth 500: 44

Growth (2013–2018): 1759%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides technology-driven legal services to the Canadian market

18. Fiix

Growth 500: 47

Growth (2013–2018): 1686%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based software for industrial maintenance and asset management

19. The Logistics Factory

Growth 500: 51

Growth (2013–2018): 1653%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in freight forwarding for Canadian importers and exporters

20. Volanté Systems

Growth 500: 54

Growth (2013–2018): 1609%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry

21. T-Shirt Elephant

Growth 500: 60

Growth (2013–2018): 1487%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in custom apparel

22. Promotional Drives

Growth 500: 66

Growth (2013–2018): 1361%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides custom-branded USB drives to businesses

23. MoveYourMetal.com

Growth 500: 69

Growth (2013–2018): 1342%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry

24. HiMama

Growth 500: 72

Growth (2013–2018): 1317%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates an app for early childhood educators

25. Whoosh!

Growth 500: 73

Growth (2013–2018): 1302%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices

26 Aligned Capital Partners (No. 78);

27 Dentalcorp (No. 79);

28 Seal It Up Industrial Services (No. 84);

29 iS5 Communications (No. 88);

30 Echelon Wealth Partners (No. 90);

31 Mako Design + Invent (No. 91);

32 Motoinsight (No. 95);

33 Pehr (No. 97);

34 The Burnie Group (No. 99);

35 Elite Digital (No. 101);

36 KnightsbridgeFX (No. 102);

37 TalentSphere (No. 107);

38 Underdog Studio (No. 108);

39 TDot Performance (No. 111);

40 Vamar Construction (No. 112);

41 Beauty First (No. 113);

42 CANEI (No. 115);

43 Knewsales Group (No. 117);

44 Jumpfactor (No. 119);

45 AV Mechanical (No. 120);

46 Canadian Flatbeds (No. 121);

47 Search Realty (No. 123);

48 Quesada Burritos & Tacos (No. 125);

49 Acentury (No. 128);

50 Datatech (No. 129);

51 Canadian Mortgages (No. 130);

52 Trans Expert (No. 131);

53 Embr (No. 133);

54 Canadian Appliance Source (No. 135);

55 Jonluca Enterprises (No. 139);

56 SKYGRiD Construction (No. 140);

57 Premise LED (No. 141);

58 Tundra Technical Solutions (No. 145);

59 Index Exchange (No. 147);

60 Doxim (No. 157);

61 Explorer Research (No. 158);

62 Vena Solutions (No. 159);

63 Flat Iron Building Group (No. 168);

64 Passport Trucking (No. 169);

65 CS-1 Transportation (No. 173);

66 Brevitas Consulting (No. 176);

67 CO-OP Advertising (No. 178);

68 Matrix Mortgage Global (No. 179);

69 BlueBird IT Solutions (No. 180);

70 Wolf Advanced Technology (No. 181);

71 Jenny Bird (No. 183);

72 Pliteq (No. 186);

73 GiGG Express (No. 187);

74 AVShop.ca (No. 191);

75 StickerYou (No. 197);

76 Clearbridge Mobile (No. 203);

77 Canada Goose (No. 207);

78 RankHigher (No. 209);

79 Fleet Complete (No. 211);

80 theScore (No. 213);

81 Dawn InfoTek (No. 214);

82 TWG (No. 215);

83 Geotab (No. 222);

84 Optima Windows and Doors (No. 224);

85 Surgically Clean Air (No. 225);

86 NGEN Communications (No. 229);

87 Mini Mioche (No. 230);

88 Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers (No. 233);

89 Contrax VMS (No. 234);

90 SearchKings (No. 236);

91 Fervent Events (No. 237);

92 People Store Staffing Solutions (No. 246);

93 Indellient (No. 247);

94 Eco Guardian (No. 248);

95 Absolute Home Services (No. 251);

96 LPI Mechanical (No. 252);

97 Canadian Down & Feather Company (No. 258);

98 Pilot Coffee Roasters (No. 260);

99 Titanium Transportation Group (No. 261);

100 Green Standards (No. 263);

101 Bluewrist (No. 264);

102 Amar Transport (No. 266);

103 O’Doughs (No. 267);

104 All Smiles Dental Centre (No. 270);

105 Gillam Group (No. 271);

106 Optimus SBR (No. 273);

107 Go Logistics (No. 277);

108 Trindent Management Consulting (No. 283);

109 JMIR Publications (No. 284);

110 A1 Cash & Carry (No. 285);

111 Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 286);

112 Sweets from the Earth (No. 289);

113 Environics Analytics (No. 290);

114 Highlight Motor Group (No. 291);

115 Fusion Analytics (No. 293);

116 Dig Insights (No. 294);

117 Stealth Monitoring (No. 296);

118 Commerce Dynamics (No. 297);

119 Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 298);

120 Lullaboo (No. 299);

121 Candybox Marketing (No. 300);

122 Lenworth Dock & Door (No. 301);

123 Cority (No. 305);

124 DG Global (No. 308);

125 Pioneering Technology (No. 309);

126 eCompliance (No. 317);

127 Giants & Gentlemen (No. 322);

128 Spirit of Math (No. 323);

129 Quest Audio Visual (No. 325);

130 MAD Elevator (No. 329);

131 Spin Master (No. 330);

132 Geekspeak Commerce (No. 332);

133 Food Service Solutions (No. 339);

134 Rock Star Real Estate (No. 341);

135 Talent Employment (No. 343);

136 X-Design (No. 345);

137 New Directions Aromatics (No. 347);

138 Isaac Operations (No. 348);

139 LOFT Communications + Events (No. 349);

140 Weston Forest Products (No. 351);

141 NamSys (No. 354);

142 Pinchin (No. 355);

143 Sales Talent Agency (No. 365);

144 AppCentrica (No. 366);

145 KMI Publishing and Events (No. 369);

146 Touge Tuning (No. 371);

147 Easy Projects (No. 373);

148 BreezeMaxWeb (No. 374);

149 BioSyent (No. 376);

150 Quarterback Transportation (No. 377);

151 Nexus Systems Group (No. 385);

152 Book4Time (No. 388);

153 Home Painters Toronto (No. 390);

154 E.B. Box Company (No. 392);

155 Gurvey & Berry (No. 393);

156 Treasure Mills (No. 394);

157 Javelin Technologies (No. 397);

158 Freight Partners International (No. 399);

159 The Wish Group (No. 401);

160 Weston Wood Solutions (No. 403);

161 Mactrans Logistics (No. 404);

162 Oasis Aqualounge (No. 411);

163 Shift Marketing (No. 412);

164 Art & Science (No. 414);

165 Beneco Packaging (No. 418);

166 Scout Logistics (No. 419);

167 Scalar (No. 423);

168 Kids & Company (No. 428);

169 HomeEquity Bank (No. 429);

170 Yoga Tree Studios (No. 430);

171 Carbon60 (No. 434);

172 The Marquee Group (No. 440);

173 M.I.T. Consulting (No. 445);

174 Archon Systems (No. 449);

175 ICC Property Management (No. 451);

176 Conovey (No. 452);

177 Castlemore Dental (No. 456);

178 Pure Staffing Solutions (No. 461);

179 SGH Design Partners (No. 462);

180 Messagepoint (No. 464);

181 Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 465);

182 Rock-It Promotions (No. 466);

183 GJG International (No. 467);

184 Safety First Consulting (No. 469);

185 CarData Consultants (No. 470);

186 INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing (No. 473);

187 Trisura Guarantee Insurance (No. 475);

188 iFinance Canada (No. 478);

189 Mits Air Conditioning (No. 480);

190 Managing Matters (No. 485);

191 Hometurf Lawn Care (No. 487);

192 aNd Logistix (No. 492);

193 Arzon (No. 493);

194 Galaxy Security (No. 497);

195 Perkopolis (No. 499);

