Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 16 Human Resources companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 893.61% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5842 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Human Resources companies.

1. Neuvoo

Growth 500: 14

Growth (2013–2018): 5556%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Operates a job-search engine populated with aggregated listings

2. Fuze HR Solutions

Growth 500: 55

Growth (2013–2018): 1572%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services across North America

3. Canadian Executive Search Group

Growth 500: 80

Growth (2013–2018): 1217%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Chatham, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services

4. TalentSphere

Growth 500: 107

Growth (2013–2018): 971%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in recruitment and staffing for companies across North America

5. Recrute Action

Growth 500: 122

Growth (2013–2018): 830%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Specializes in recruitment of contract and permanent employees

6. Norpro

Growth 500: 136

Growth (2013–2018): 695%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

What it does: Provides security and health and safety solutions to clients

7. Tundra Technical Solutions

Growth 500: 145

Growth (2013–2018): 624%

Revenue (2018): $200-500 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers staffing and recruitment services

8. Impact Recruitment

Growth 500: 201

Growth (2013–2018): 464%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services

9. The Job Shoppe

Growth 500: 205

Growth (2013–2018): 455%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Provides diverse HR services, including recruitment, onboarding and training

10. Garneau Group

Growth 500: 217

Growth (2013–2018): 417%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Kincardine, Ont.

What it does: Provides training, staffing and workforce management services to the nuclear energy sector

11. Contrax VMS

Growth 500: 234

Growth (2013–2018): 391%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides contingent worker and vendor management services for corporate clients

12. People Store Staffing Solutions

Growth 500: 246

Growth (2013–2018): 371%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and HR services

13. Lullaboo

Growth 500: 299

Growth (2013–2018): 262%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Operates daycare programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers

14. Sales Talent Agency

Growth 500: 365

Growth (2013–2018): 185%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides sales recruitment and training services

15. Nexus Systems Group

Growth 500: 385

Growth (2013–2018): 170%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Delivers technology staffing and related consulting services to employers

16. Pure Staffing Solutions

Growth 500: 461

Growth (2013–2018): 118%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing services to candidates in the skilled-trades, engineering and operations sectors