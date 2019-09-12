Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 16 Human Resources companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 893.61% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5842 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Human Resources companies.
1. Neuvoo
Growth 500: 14
Growth (2013–2018): 5556%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Operates a job-search engine populated with aggregated listings
2. Fuze HR Solutions
Growth 500: 55
Growth (2013–2018): 1572%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services across North America
3. Canadian Executive Search Group
Growth 500: 80
Growth (2013–2018): 1217%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Chatham, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services
4. TalentSphere
Growth 500: 107
Growth (2013–2018): 971%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in recruitment and staffing for companies across North America
5. Recrute Action
Growth 500: 122
Growth (2013–2018): 830%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Specializes in recruitment of contract and permanent employees
6. Norpro
Growth 500: 136
Growth (2013–2018): 695%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
What it does: Provides security and health and safety solutions to clients
7. Tundra Technical Solutions
Growth 500: 145
Growth (2013–2018): 624%
Revenue (2018): $200-500 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers staffing and recruitment services
8. Impact Recruitment
Growth 500: 201
Growth (2013–2018): 464%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services
9. The Job Shoppe
Growth 500: 205
Growth (2013–2018): 455%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Provides diverse HR services, including recruitment, onboarding and training
10. Garneau Group
Growth 500: 217
Growth (2013–2018): 417%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Kincardine, Ont.
What it does: Provides training, staffing and workforce management services to the nuclear energy sector
11. Contrax VMS
Growth 500: 234
Growth (2013–2018): 391%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides contingent worker and vendor management services for corporate clients
12. People Store Staffing Solutions
Growth 500: 246
Growth (2013–2018): 371%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and HR services
13. Lullaboo
Growth 500: 299
Growth (2013–2018): 262%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Operates daycare programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers
14. Sales Talent Agency
Growth 500: 365
Growth (2013–2018): 185%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides sales recruitment and training services
15. Nexus Systems Group
Growth 500: 385
Growth (2013–2018): 170%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Delivers technology staffing and related consulting services to employers
16. Pure Staffing Solutions
Growth 500: 461
Growth (2013–2018): 118%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing services to candidates in the skilled-trades, engineering and operations sectors