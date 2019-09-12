Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 15 Industrial Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 676.29% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 2196 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Industrial Services companies.

1. RecycleSmart

Growth 500: 25

Growth (2013–2018): 2822%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses

2. Wyse Meter Solutions

Growth 500: 31

Growth (2013–2018): 2153%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption

3. Seal It Up Industrial Services

Growth 500: 84

Growth (2013–2018): 1197%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in overhead door and loading dock servicing

4. Bigfoot Industrial Services

Growth 500: 116

Growth (2013–2018): 900%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides industrial services and maintenance

5. BOS Innovations

Growth 500: 151

Growth (2013–2018): 595%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Dorchester, Ont.

What it does: Develops factory automation and robotics solutions for manufacturing clients

6. Milestone Environmental Contracting

Growth 500: 182

Growth (2013–2018): 500%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops and implements solutions for the remediation of large and complex environmentally impacted sites across Canada

7. Nucleom

Growth 500: 189

Growth (2013–2018): 489%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Offers a range of non-destructive testing services across Canada and internationally

8. People Corporation

Growth 500: 280

Growth (2013–2018): 297%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

9. Stealth Monitoring

Growth 500: 296

Growth (2013–2018): 267%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides live video monitoring solutions

10. Groupe TAQ

Growth 500: 350

Growth (2013–2018): 199%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Provides permanent employment to people living with disabilities

11. Techni-Craft Equipment Services

Growth 500: 387

Growth (2013–2018): 170%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.

What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores

12. Soucy Industriel

Growth 500: 391

Growth (2013–2018): 166%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Rivière-du-Loup, Que.

What it does: Services industrial and heavy machinery for industrial and mining clients

13. Questor Technology

Growth 500: 416

Growth (2013–2018): 145%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides clean combustion systems for waste gas

14. A-Lift Industrial

Growth 500: 436

Growth (2013–2018): 133%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Lakeshore, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in equipment and material handling

15. Bison Fire Protection

Growth 500: 472

Growth (2013–2018): 111%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment