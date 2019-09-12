Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 15 Industrial Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 676.29% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 2196 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Industrial Services companies.
1. RecycleSmart
Growth 500: 25
Growth (2013–2018): 2822%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses
2. Wyse Meter Solutions
Growth 500: 31
Growth (2013–2018): 2153%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption
3. Seal It Up Industrial Services
Growth 500: 84
Growth (2013–2018): 1197%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in overhead door and loading dock servicing
4. Bigfoot Industrial Services
Growth 500: 116
Growth (2013–2018): 900%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides industrial services and maintenance
5. BOS Innovations
Growth 500: 151
Growth (2013–2018): 595%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Dorchester, Ont.
What it does: Develops factory automation and robotics solutions for manufacturing clients
6. Milestone Environmental Contracting
Growth 500: 182
Growth (2013–2018): 500%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops and implements solutions for the remediation of large and complex environmentally impacted sites across Canada
7. Nucleom
Growth 500: 189
Growth (2013–2018): 489%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Offers a range of non-destructive testing services across Canada and internationally
8. People Corporation
Growth 500: 280
Growth (2013–2018): 297%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services
9. Stealth Monitoring
Growth 500: 296
Growth (2013–2018): 267%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides live video monitoring solutions
10. Groupe TAQ
Growth 500: 350
Growth (2013–2018): 199%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Provides permanent employment to people living with disabilities
11. Techni-Craft Equipment Services
Growth 500: 387
Growth (2013–2018): 170%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.
What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores
12. Soucy Industriel
Growth 500: 391
Growth (2013–2018): 166%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Rivière-du-Loup, Que.
What it does: Services industrial and heavy machinery for industrial and mining clients
13. Questor Technology
Growth 500: 416
Growth (2013–2018): 145%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides clean combustion systems for waste gas
14. A-Lift Industrial
Growth 500: 436
Growth (2013–2018): 133%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Lakeshore, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in equipment and material handling
15. Bison Fire Protection
Growth 500: 472
Growth (2013–2018): 111%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment