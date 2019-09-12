Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Information Technology Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 64 Information Technology companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 709.02% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 6580 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Information Technology companies.

1. Prodigy Ventures

Growth 500: 9

Growth (2013–2018): 8372%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures

2. ThinkOn

Growth 500: 19

Growth (2013–2018): 3709%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides data management and information asset protection solutions to companies

3. Ecopia

Growth 500: 22

Growth (2013–2018): 3288%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create high-definition vector maps for business and government

4. J&M Group

Growth 500: 29

Growth (2013–2018): 2297%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Specializing in technology consulting, strategic advisory and cloud integration

5. HostedBizz

Growth 500: 36

Growth (2013–2018): 1978%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector

6. Quadbridge

Growth 500: 45

Growth (2013–2018): 1710%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Supplies IT hardware and software to mid- and large-sized businesses

7. Everworks

Growth 500: 59

Growth (2013–2018): 1493%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Builds industrial robots and provides automation process design and project management

8. AOT Technologies

Growth 500: 74

Growth (2013–2018): 1302%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.

What it does: Specializes in web and mobile app development, integration and consulting services for enterprise technologies

“

9. FenceCore

Growth 500: 81

Growth (2013–2018): 1209%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides IT solutions to businesses

”

10. MDOS Consulting

Growth 500: 89

Growth (2013–2018): 1098%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cyber security and management consulting services

11. Landlord Web Solutions

Growth 500: 94

Growth (2013–2018): 1051%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: St. Catharines, Ont.

What it does: Operates rental housing websites and manages advertising syndication for Canadian property management firms

12. Giatec Scientific

Growth 500: 103

Growth (2013–2018): 982%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.

What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry

13. GSoft

Growth 500: 118

Growth (2013–2018): 857%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops workplace-efficiency and employee-engagement software

14. TWT Group

Growth 500: 126

Growth (2013–2018): 795%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Manages IT services for small and mid-sized businesses

15. Acentury

Growth 500: 128

Growth (2013–2018): 780%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Delivers network equipment and services, primarily for telecom service providers

16. XRM Vision

Growth 500: 146

Growth (2013–2018): 615%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers customer relationship management (CRM) consulting services

17. Magnet Forensics

Growth 500: 164

Growth (2013–2018): 546%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Develops digital forensics software tools for police, national security and other public and private sector agencies

18. Dempton Consulting Group

Growth 500: 171

Growth (2013–2018): 528%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Advises companies on business and technology issues

19. Zomaron

Growth 500: 172

Growth (2013–2018): 523%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides electronic-payment-processing software and merchant services

20. Appnovation

Growth 500: 175

Growth (2013–2018): 520%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

21. Blackline Safety

Growth 500: 177

Growth (2013–2018): 517%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Develops and manufactures equipment to monitor the safety of industrial workers

22. BlueBird IT Solutions

Growth 500: 180

Growth (2013–2018): 512%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Manages and services IT systems for health care clients

23. Wolf Advanced Technology

Growth 500: 181

Growth (2013–2018): 506%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Stouffville, Ont.

What it does: Designs and manufactures video and AI boards for military and aerospace companies

24. iTel Networks

Growth 500: 195

Growth (2013–2018): 471%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Kamloops, B.C.

What it does: Specializes in business internet, voice, cloud and networking solutions

25. Ook Enterprises

Growth 500: 199

Growth (2013–2018): 469%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers IT support to businesses

26 Équipe Microfix (No. 202);

27 Connect&GO (No. 204);

28 Dawn InfoTek (No. 214);

29 TWG (No. 215);

30 D2C Media (No. 223);

31 Equisoft (No. 242);

32 Ciao (No. 243);

33 Openmind Technologies (No. 254);

34 Simplex Mobility (No. 262);

35 Bluewrist (No. 264);

36 F12.net (No. 265);

37 Real Estate Webmasters (No. 278);

38 Micro Logic (No. 282);

39 JMIR Publications (No. 284);

40 iON United (No. 295);

41 Askida (No. 306);

42 Emyode (No. 311);

43 FX Innovation (No. 324);

44 Quest Audio Visual (No. 325);

45 CloseReach (No. 333);

46 Intelica Solutions (No. 353);

47 Debian Information Technology (No. 360);

48 Digital Echidna (No. 368);

49 StarTech.com (No. 372);

50 Digital nGenuity (No. 384);

51 Javelin Technologies (No. 397);

52 ProjectLine Solutions (No. 405);

53 Scalar (No. 423);

54 Spiria (No. 425);

55 Carbon60 (No. 434);

56 Informatique ProContact (No. 443);

57 Clear Concepts (No. 457);

58 BMC Networks (No. 459);

59 CarData Consultants (No. 470);

60 Keeran Networks (No. 476);

61 Convergent IS (No. 479);

62 LMI Technologies (No. 484);

63 Orangutech (No. 491);

64 Info-Tech Research Group (No. 500);

