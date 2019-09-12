Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Information Technology Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 64 Information Technology companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 709.02% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 6580 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Information Technology companies.
1. Prodigy Ventures
Growth 500: 9
Growth (2013–2018): 8372%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Facilitates innovation and invests in early-stage business ventures
2. ThinkOn
Growth 500: 19
Growth (2013–2018): 3709%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides data management and information asset protection solutions to companies
3. Ecopia
Growth 500: 22
Growth (2013–2018): 3288%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create high-definition vector maps for business and government
4. J&M Group
Growth 500: 29
Growth (2013–2018): 2297%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Specializing in technology consulting, strategic advisory and cloud integration
5. HostedBizz
Growth 500: 36
Growth (2013–2018): 1978%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector
6. Quadbridge
Growth 500: 45
Growth (2013–2018): 1710%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Supplies IT hardware and software to mid- and large-sized businesses
7. Everworks
Growth 500: 59
Growth (2013–2018): 1493%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Builds industrial robots and provides automation process design and project management
8. AOT Technologies
Growth 500: 74
Growth (2013–2018): 1302%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.
What it does: Specializes in web and mobile app development, integration and consulting services for enterprise technologies
9. FenceCore
Growth 500: 81
Growth (2013–2018): 1209%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides IT solutions to businesses
10. MDOS Consulting
Growth 500: 89
Growth (2013–2018): 1098%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cyber security and management consulting services
11. Landlord Web Solutions
Growth 500: 94
Growth (2013–2018): 1051%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: St. Catharines, Ont.
What it does: Operates rental housing websites and manages advertising syndication for Canadian property management firms
12. Giatec Scientific
Growth 500: 103
Growth (2013–2018): 982%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry
13. GSoft
Growth 500: 118
Growth (2013–2018): 857%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops workplace-efficiency and employee-engagement software
14. TWT Group
Growth 500: 126
Growth (2013–2018): 795%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Manages IT services for small and mid-sized businesses
15. Acentury
Growth 500: 128
Growth (2013–2018): 780%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Delivers network equipment and services, primarily for telecom service providers
16. XRM Vision
Growth 500: 146
Growth (2013–2018): 615%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Offers customer relationship management (CRM) consulting services
17. Magnet Forensics
Growth 500: 164
Growth (2013–2018): 546%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital forensics software tools for police, national security and other public and private sector agencies
18. Dempton Consulting Group
Growth 500: 171
Growth (2013–2018): 528%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Advises companies on business and technology issues
19. Zomaron
Growth 500: 172
Growth (2013–2018): 523%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides electronic-payment-processing software and merchant services
20. Appnovation
Growth 500: 175
Growth (2013–2018): 520%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting
21. Blackline Safety
Growth 500: 177
Growth (2013–2018): 517%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Develops and manufactures equipment to monitor the safety of industrial workers
22. BlueBird IT Solutions
Growth 500: 180
Growth (2013–2018): 512%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Manages and services IT systems for health care clients
23. Wolf Advanced Technology
Growth 500: 181
Growth (2013–2018): 506%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Stouffville, Ont.
What it does: Designs and manufactures video and AI boards for military and aerospace companies
24. iTel Networks
Growth 500: 195
Growth (2013–2018): 471%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kamloops, B.C.
What it does: Specializes in business internet, voice, cloud and networking solutions
25. Ook Enterprises
Growth 500: 199
Growth (2013–2018): 469%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers IT support to businesses
26 Équipe Microfix (No. 202);
27 Connect&GO (No. 204);
28 Dawn InfoTek (No. 214);
29 TWG (No. 215);
30 D2C Media (No. 223);
31 Equisoft (No. 242);
32 Ciao (No. 243);
33 Openmind Technologies (No. 254);
34 Simplex Mobility (No. 262);
35 Bluewrist (No. 264);
36 F12.net (No. 265);
37 Real Estate Webmasters (No. 278);
38 Micro Logic (No. 282);
39 JMIR Publications (No. 284);
40 iON United (No. 295);
41 Askida (No. 306);
42 Emyode (No. 311);
43 FX Innovation (No. 324);
44 Quest Audio Visual (No. 325);
45 CloseReach (No. 333);
46 Intelica Solutions (No. 353);
47 Debian Information Technology (No. 360);
48 Digital Echidna (No. 368);
49 StarTech.com (No. 372);
50 Digital nGenuity (No. 384);
51 Javelin Technologies (No. 397);
52 ProjectLine Solutions (No. 405);
53 Scalar (No. 423);
54 Spiria (No. 425);
55 Carbon60 (No. 434);
56 Informatique ProContact (No. 443);
57 Clear Concepts (No. 457);
58 BMC Networks (No. 459);
59 CarData Consultants (No. 470);
60 Keeran Networks (No. 476);
61 Convergent IS (No. 479);
62 LMI Technologies (No. 484);
63 Orangutech (No. 491);
64 Info-Tech Research Group (No. 500);